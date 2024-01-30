AQEMIA continues to grow rapidly in its effort to discover new drugs with their generative-AI fueled by deep physics. After raising €30M last year, the tech-enabled drug discovery company today announced it has received an additional €30 million investment, which brings the Series A funding round to €60 million. This investment in AQEMIA is being led by Wendel Growth and also includes commitments by the company's long-standing partners: Bpifrance Large Venture, Eurazeo and Elaia.

This new investment follows recent successes in drug discovery projects led by AQEMIA alongside the entire drug discovery value chain, one of the clearer illustrations being the recent $140 million drug discovery deal with Sanofi.

AQEMIA will leverage this new funding to accelerate the growth of its wholly-owned pipeline of drug discovery projects and assets as well as further scale its proprietary GenAI and deep physics drug discovery platform. AQEMIA's internal pipeline is already counting several projects being tested in animals, mostly in oncology and immuno-oncology, and the next phase of projects will cover the full spectrum of therapeutic areas.

As AQEMIA moves forward with this fundraise, it is poised to intensify its mission of reshaping the drug discovery landscape. By expanding the team with top-tier talents and pushing technological boundaries, AQEMIA reaffirms its commitment to leading the change in a new era of drug discovery innovation.

"We embark on this next chapter of our history to accelerate our drug discovery programs, to build a larger proprietary pipeline beyond our projects already tested in animals, and to shape a global organization that embraces generative AI and rigorous physics as key instruments to bring excellence in small molecule drug discovery. AQEMIA's journey continues: We're advancing to clinical trials." said Maximilien Levesque, CEO and co-founder of AQEMIA.

"The technology developed by AQEMIA from fundamental research and applied to medical research is unique in the world. We are delighted to be supporting this team, led by Maximilien Levesque and Emmanuelle Martiano, in its mission to find tomorrow's medicines faster and more effectively." said Victoire Laurenty, Investment Director for Wendel Growth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240129209892/en/

