SoftServe, a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, today announced its newest advisory service: DevIQ. In partnership with process intelligence platform Bloomfilter, SoftServe's DevIQ Advisory Service empowers organizations to align their software development processes with strategic business objectives, ensuring development efforts are productive, streamlined, and effective.

DevIQ advisory service brings observability, predictability, and efficiency to companies using Agile frameworks in their software development life cycle (SDLC). Services come with a guided road map for saving up to 20% in software development costs by combining the power of process mining with tangible results in just 10 days.?

"DevIQ enables users to gain invaluable insights into the inner workings of software development, offering an X-ray view that reveals the intricacies of your development process," said Chuck Ros, SoftServe's Industry Success Leader for High Tech and Emerging Markets. "Instead of just instructing developers to 'do more, faster,' we uncover hidden inefficiencies, enabling our customers to see them and their financial impact through a 'single pane of glass.' Unbiased metrics measurement and remediations provided through our DevIQ advisory leads to higher efficiency and predictability in the SDLC. This is a game changer for our clients creating the opportunity for synced productive milestone conversations from the project level to the executive level."

In addition to process mining intelligence, other key highlights of the new advisory service include:

Observability : DevIQ brings observability in software projects, specifically beneficial for businesses using Jira Cloud or GitHub in their SDLC, ensuring seamless alignment across the entire company and fostering a unified understanding of priorities and execution status.

: DevIQ brings observability in software projects, specifically beneficial for businesses using Jira Cloud or GitHub in their SDLC, ensuring seamless alignment across the entire company and fostering a unified understanding of priorities and execution status. Predictability: With a focus on predictability, DevIQ ensures software projects are delivered on time, within budget, and with superior quality.

With a focus on predictability, DevIQ ensures software projects are delivered on time, within budget, and with superior quality. Efficiency and Innovation: DevIQ enhances workflows and ensures each software development phase operates efficiently, which accelerates project timelines, optimizes resource use, and propels organizations toward innovation goals.

SoftServe's DevIQ advisory service, backed by our extensive experience with companies utilizing SDLC processes, has consistently driven impactful results. Our contributions include reducing time-to-market through agile transformation and enhancing technology delivery capabilities. These improvements can be realized in any company that develops software for their internal use or customer base. Any company in any domain that builds software can benefit from DevIQ.

To learn more about SoftServe's DevIQ Advisory Service, please visit this webpage.

ABOUT SOFTSERVE

SoftServe is a premier IT consulting and digital services provider. We expand the horizons of new technologies to solve today's complex business challenges and achieve meaningful outcomes for our clients. Our boundless curiosity drives us to explore and reimagine the art of the possible. Clients confidently rely on SoftServe to architect and execute mature and innovative capabilities, such as digital engineering, data and analytics, cloud, and AI/ML.

Our global reputation is gained from more than 30 years of experience delivering superior digital solutions at exceptional speed by top-tier engineering talent to enterprise industries, including high tech, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, retail, energy, and manufacturing. Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter) pages for more information.

ABOUT BLOOMFILTER

Bloomfilter is a process intelligence platform for software development, designed to measure and improve the software development life cycle. The platform helps organizations develop a shared understanding of what the product team is building, when it will be delivered, and how much it costs. Visit www.thebloomfilter.com to learn more.

