BLUETTI POWER INC: BLUETTI Debuts AC200L and AC2A Portable Power Stations in the Canadian Market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2024 / If you're going off the grid or prepping for an emergency, BLUETTI's portable power stations stand ready to silently power your gear for hours-or even days-at a time.





On February 1st at 9:00 PM EST, BLUETTI will unveil two groundbreaking models: the AC2A and AC200L.

In a power emergency -AC200L

At its core lies a hefty 2,048Wh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery that is safer and lasts longer - at least 10 years with over 3,000 life cycles. Equipped with a robust 2,400W pure sine wave AC inverter that can deliver 3,600 watts in Power Lifting mode, it's ready to take on high-demand appliances and sensitive electronics alike.

Typically, the AC200L alone will power a 1,200W coffee maker for 3.8 hours, or you can expand its capacity with extra batteries to last longer. Adding one B230 or two B300 battery packs increases its capacity to 4,096Wh or 8,192Wh, respectively.

The BLUETTI AC200L stands out for its fast charging via wall or solar panels. For those times when you need power in a pinch, can reach up to 80% charge in 45 minutes from the wall. Under optimal conditions, its solar recharge completes in approximately 2 hours.

It has 11 outlets to meet different power needs, including a NEMA TT-30 to directly charge your RV's starter battery, and a 48V DC port to charge the house battery when pairing it with the BLUETTI D40 DC-DC charger (sold separately).

For your outdoor adventures-AC2A

Weighing only 7.9 pounds, the AC2A is so portable that you can carry it with its integrated handle to any campground, beach, or park.

It has two AC outlets, two USB-A ports, a 100W USB-C port, and a 12V car outlet. You can use this 300W power beast (600W surge) to inflate an air mattress and charge a slew of devices. It can power a 60W mini fridge for 2.3 hours, a 50W laptop for 2.7 hours, or a 20W Bluetooth speaker for 5.5 hours.

The AC2A recharges rapidly to save you waiting time. With 270W AC Turbo charging, it takes only 45 minutes to go from empty to 80% charge. And the AC2A supports 200W of solar power for a full charge in 1.5 hours.

Price and Availability

These new power stations will be available on the BLUETTI website from Feb 2- Feb 18 with debut price C$249 for the AC2A and C$1,899 for the AC200L.

About BLUETTI

BLUETTI has been committed to promoting sustainability and green energy solutions since its inception. By offering eco-friendly energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use, BLUETTI aims to provide exceptional experiences for our homes while also contributing to a sustainable future for our planet. This commitment to sustainable energy has helped BLUETTI expand its reach to over 100 countries and gain the trust of millions of customers worldwide.

Contact Information

Tara Fu

Integrated Marketing for BLUETTI

tara@bluetti.com

+8615013559696

SOURCE: BLUETTI POWER INC

View the original press release on newswire.com.