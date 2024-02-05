Truist Ranks in Top 25 Among America's Most JUST Companies

Company recognized for third consecutive year by JUST Capital and CNBC as a company focused on business issues prioritized by the public

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Truist today announced that for the third consecutive year it was named among the JUST 100 by JUST Capital and CNBC as part of its 2024 Rankings of America's Most JUST Companies. This year, Truist ranked #14 overall out of 937 brands.

"Truist is proud to be featured as a JUST 100 leader, demonstrating what it means to support all our stakeholders - shareholders, teammates, clients, communities and others - as one of America's Most JUST Companies," said Truist Chief Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Officer Tori Kaplan. "We thank JUST Capital, along with CNBC, for putting a focus on corporate citizenship and what matters most to the public. Recognition like this wouldn't be possible without our incredible teammates who are committed to executing responsible business practices and living our purpose of inspiring and building better lives and communities each day."

The rankings are the only measure of how the nation's largest corporations are performing on the business issues that matter most to Americans. The issues - which include paying a fair, living wage, supporting workforce retention and training, providing benefits and work-life balance, and more - are defined annually by an extensive nationwide polling process completed on a fully representative basis. The top 100 companies, the JUST 100, are determined by scoring performance across the full range of criteria and comparing companies head-to-head.

To learn more about how Truist performed, view the complete rankings here. For additional information about how the company is fulfilling its purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, view its most recent Corporate Responsibility Report. The company's 2023 report will be published this Spring.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. As a leading U.S. commercial bank, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets across the country. Truist offers a wide range of products and services through our wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $535 billion as of December 31, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

