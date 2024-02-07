Partnership will enable KPS's retail clients to modernize their websites for scale, innovation and consumer demand

Edgio, the platform of choice for speed, security, and simplicity at the edge, today announced a partnership with KPS, the leading partner for customer-centric business transformation. KPS is known for implementing best-of-breed, agile technology that increases website conversion, customer loyalty, and revenue per client.

To meet increasingly demanding consumer expectations, KPS's enterprise retail clients require the flexibility, scalability, agility, speed-to-market and cost efficiency that a composable web architecture provides. With a modular approach at its core, composable commerce enables brands to select best-of-breed solutions and customize a tech stack that more closely reflects their unique business requirements.

After reviewing the market for a technology partner to support them, KPS chose Edgio to help accelerate that composability evolution for their clients. Edgio's Sites solution enables companies to develop front-end applications at the edge with ease, using 40+ frameworks with automated deployment.

Edgio's patented iterative migration approach will now allow KPS to evolve their clients' applications to become headless and more composable over time, rather than through costly one-off implementations, proving value and return at every stage.

Alongside headless capabilities, all the features of the Edgio Applications platform dynamic caching, real-time customer experience monitoring, predictive prefetching, and best-of-breed security solutions, are easily accessible via fixed-price bundles that can be purchased at an entry level that makes sense to each individual client. This is a game changer for KPS as it means they can offer clients a competitive pricing model that scales with their business growth.

"It's an exciting relationship for KPS, building on our principles of quality, security, and performance that allow us to provide more composable and future-proofed solutions. It provides our clients access to best-of-breed security and online experience capabilities," said Tim Hillman, CTO (UK) at KPS. "We are delighted to collaborate with Edgio, a team of highly skilled and experienced security and application experts. Their unwavering commitment to KPS and our clients is evident in their exceptional dedication and support. We look forward to strengthening our trusted partnership and we eagerly anticipate the innovative solutions Edgio will bring to our clients in the future."

"With over two decades of experience creating unique digital solutions and exceptional customer experience, KPS is known for helping companies implement best-of-breed technology," said Emma Whitmore, Group Vice President, EMEA at Edgio"We are thrilled to be partnering with KPS to deploy high-performing, brand-building experiences that delight their customers. Aligning our security and performance technology with their industry know-how and passion for successful transformations, will mean their retailclients can innovate and adapt quickly to changing business needs."

About Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Its developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with fully integrated application and media solutions, provides a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, thus boosting overall revenue and business value. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About KPS

KPS specialises in composable commerce across the entire customer journey, from app, loyalty and data insights to marketplaces, multichannel retailing and digital growth. Working with leading consumer and business-to-business brands as a trusted partner, KPS creates enduring value by understanding customers, their needs and behaviour, to deliver truly engaging experiences in a rapidly changing environment.

