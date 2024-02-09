Northern Trust Proudly Sponsors Black Professionals & Leaders Dinner at Arizona State University

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2024 / We were proud sponsors and partners to last week's impactful Black Professionals & Leaders Dinner held at Arizona State University.

The dinner, presented by the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Zeta Alpha Chapter, allowed us to support efforts to bridge the gap between black undergraduate students and working professionals.

This event provided the space for these students to engage with working professionals across multiple industries and help them to better understand the journey from college to professional working life.

Our own LaDonna Corn MBA, MPA and Gretchen E.F. Williams, MBA represented Northern Trust on the night and joined the students for the dinner and shared their perspectives on life at Northern Trust and their own careers to date.

Their key messages for the students on the night were "your mind is very important and as you think so you are, believe in yourself" and to "never give up on your dreams and understand you might have to pivot sometimes, but it does not impact who you are".

