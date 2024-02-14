Acquisition marks the company's expansion in BFSI and Utilities sectors, strengthens its foothold in the UK and signifies entry into the burgeoning South African market

ResultsCX, a leading provider of transformational CXM (Customer Experience Management) services to global brands, including Fortune 100 and 500 firms, announced today that it has acquired Huntswood, a UK-based consulting and customer solutions company. With this addition, ResultsCX expands its service capabilities in the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sector, and strengthens connections with leading energy and water companies in Utilities.

Rajesh Subramaniam, CEO and Managing Director of ResultsCX, said, "Huntswood stands out as a market leader in complaint management, remediation, and fraud resolution, drawing upon over two decades of invaluable experience in customer service. This gives them a unique capability to identify and resolve customer pain points with remarkable efficacy. Aligning with a brand like Huntswood perfectly fits into our strategic growth objectives in Europe. It also significantly extends our reach by establishing a presence in South Africa, an increasingly sought-after offshoring destination renowned for its customer-centric workforce and the ability to handle diverse and complex work."

Akshat Babbar, Managing Director of ChrysCapital, commented, "With the acquisition of Huntswood, ResultsCX solidifies its presence in the competitive UK market and secures entry to a prestigious client portfolio. Leveraging Huntswood's extensive two-decade expertise, we not only enhance our capabilities in additional verticals but also pave the way for expansion into the South Africa delivery market."

Martin Dodd, CEO of Huntswood, further added, "We are excited to be a part of the ResultsCX organization. With this partnership, we will collectively have a strong workforce of 6000 skilled professionals in the UK and Europe, enhancing ResultsCX's digital-first operations. Both companies share a deep commitment to people-centricity, focusing on the delivery of outstanding customer experiences alongside the creation of a supportive and inclusive work environment."

Founded in 1996, Huntswood has continuously evolved to meet the changing demands and expectations of its clients and customers. Huntswood is headquartered in Berkshire, UK with centres of excellence in South Africa, including two in Durban and one in Cape Town. The combined presence leverages the cultural synergies between the two regions, creating economic advantages for clients while effectively addressing offshoring-related challenges.

About ResultsCX

ResultsCX is a leading provider of transformational Customer Experience Management (CXM) solutions to 75+ global brands, including Fortune 100 and 500 companies. For 30+ years, we have helped leading brands across Healthcare, Media, Telecom, Fast Growth technology, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, and other industries drive superior customer and business outcomes.

Our award-winning approach helps brands prioritize investments and build digitally influenced customer journeys, creating high-value impact across three areas: Revenue Acceleration, Cost Optimization, and Enhanced Experience. Supported by 23,000+ colleagues and 25+ engagement hubs worldwide, our innovative solutions and services solve persistent customer experience challenges, making life easier for millions of consumers.

ResultsCX is backed by ChrysCapital, a $6 billion AUM India-based private equity firm. A highly experienced investor in the Enterprise Technology space, ChrysCapital has successfully invested in high-growth companies such as Infosys, HCL, Mphasis, LTI, Hexaware and Spectramind.

ResultsCX: LinkedIn; Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240214904056/en/

Contacts:

Karina Stabile

Aria Marketing for ResultsCX

kstabile@ariamarketing.com

(516) 317-5835

Lucy Gilly

Commercial Director, Huntswood

lgilly@huntswood.com

+44 118 971 8192