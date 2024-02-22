Teleperformance is the first company in Latin America to receive this certification.

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a global leader in digital business services, announced today that it has received Diversity and Inclusion Management certification in Colombia from AENOR (Asociación Española de Normalización y Certificación), based on compliance with the international standard ISO 30415. Teleperformance is the first company in Latin America to receive this certification.

ISO 30415 certification attests to Teleperformance's proactive approach to diversity and inclusion, and consolidates its leadership as a provider of innovative work environments where every voice is valued and respected.

The Group has recruited a diverse range of people over the years, including young people, members of the LGTBIQ+ community, migrant workers, mothers of large families, people with disabilities, and people from various ethnic groups (especially Africa), creating over 19,000 jobs with these hires.

"The certification we have received not only brings international recognition, but it also reflects Teleperformance's unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion. Since its inception, the Group has consistently developed a culture that values and respects individual differences. We are convinced that diversity not only enriches our teams, but also fosters innovation and performance," said Andrés Bernal, Chief Executive Officer of Teleperformance in Colombia, Guyana, Peru, Nicaragua and Trinidad Tobago.

Teleperformance in Colombia was recently recognized as the third most inclusive company in Latin America in the "Ranking of Inclusive Companies in Latin America" established by the National Consulting Center (Centro Nacional de Consultoría or CNC) and the Chamber of Diversity (Cámara de la Diversidad)

Teleperformance has adopted a structured, proactive Group-wide approach to diversity, equity and inclusion, a key commitment as a benchmark employer in the sector. This approach is based on a number of levers and priorities, such as parity, the integration of people with disabilities, and better ethnic and cultural representation at all levels. Volunteer employees who share the same background, experiences or affinities, come together in teams to help drive and disseminate best practices throughout the Group.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With nearly 500,000 inspired and passionate people who currently speak more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

