Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023

ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US Dollar and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multi-national tenants, today announces its results for the six months ended 31 December 2023.

Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, commented:

"Grit's strategy continues to focus on quality real estate assets with strong ESG credentials and long leases in hard currency to a resilient and diverse multinational customer base across the African continent. Evidence of the Grit 2.0 strategy and asset recycling, away from non-core sectors and into resilient and impact focused real estate, is increasingly becoming visible in our results and is expected to accelerate in the coming years. We are delivering on our cost control targets and are demonstrating disciplined capital allocation through our debt reduction targets and selected risk mitigated development opportunities and are today pleased to announce the resumption of dividends paid from cash operating earnings."

Financial and Portfolio highlights

6 Months ended 6 Months ended Increase/ Decrease 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 Adjusted EPRA earnings per share2 USUSD1.03 cps USUSD1.02 cps +1.0% Distributable earnings per share1 USUSD2.07 cps USUSD2.56 cps -19.1% Dividend per share USUSD1.50 cps USUSD2.00 cps -25.0% Property portfolio net operating income from continuing operations USUSD29.7m USUSD25.7m +15.6% (proportionate9) EPRA cost ratio (including associates) 3 14.5% 12.7% +1.8 ppts Net finance costs USUSD18.2m USUSD16.5m +10.3% Revenue earned from multinational tenants7 79.0% 85.9% -6.9 ppts Income produced in hard currency8 95.0% 92.4% +2.6 ppts As at 31 Dec As at 30 Jun Increase/ 2023 2023 Decrease EPRA NRV per share2 USUSD68.1 cps USUSD72.8 cps -6.4% Group LTV 47.6% 44.8% +2.8 ppts Total Income Producing Assets4 USUSD847.9m USUSD862.0m -1.6% Contractual rental collected 93.9% 108.4% -14.5 ppts WALE5 4.7 years 4.4 years +0.3 years EPRA portfolio occupancy rate6 95.5% 93.6% +1.9 ppts Grit proportionately owned lettable area ("GLA") 301,306m2 298,962m2 +2,344m2 Weighted average annual contracted rent escalations 3.1% 3.0% +0.1 ppts

Summarised results commentary:

. The Board is pleased to announce the resumption of the payment of dividends and has today declared USUSD1.50 cents per share ordinary dividend from cash operating earnings (Distributable earnings). We benefit from having built a business focused on quality real estate assets with strong ESG credentials and long leases to a resilient and diverse customer base that comprises more than 79% of strong multinational and investment grade tenants. Contractual lease escalations, which are predominantly inflation-linked, and new assets producing income, have contributed to growth in NOI in this reporting . period and into the future. We now have 33 assets across 7 sectors with 95.0% of our leases in hard currency providing a strong foundation to our income generation and a resilient platform from which to pursue growth opportunities through active management, sector focused development substructures and external revenue generation from our professional services. For the purposes of these interim financials, Gateway Real Estate Africa Limited ("GREA") and Africa Property Development Managers Limited ("APDM") have been accounted for as joint ventures. Post recent . amendments to the shareholders' agreements, which now result in Grit exercising control over both GREA and APDM, the Board considers 1 January 2024 the most appropriate date to commence consolidation. EPRA net reinstatement value ("NRV") per share of USUSD68.1 cents per share (30 June 2023: USUSD72.8 cents . per share), is predominantly driven by a -2.7% fair value adjustment made on investment properties during the period, which was partially offset by increased capex and asset investment. This culminated in an overall decrease of 1.0% in the group's proportionate share of property values (including GREA associates). Property portfolio net operating income (Grit proportionate ownership) increased 0.6%. Excluding the impact of disposals (Beachcomber and LLR from the prior year), NOI from continuing operations increased . 15.6% and the Grit 2.0 recycling strategy is becoming increasingly evident within the composition of Group NOI. Diplomatic housing, healthcare and data centre segments have replaced earnings disposed of in the hospitality segment. . Group Administrative costs reduced 15.4% in the six months to 31 December 2023 and remains on track to achieve the USUSD4.0 million cost reduction target (-19%) for the full year to 30 June 2024. . Group WACD increased to 9.62%, resulting in a USUSD1.5 million increase (+8.2%) in finance costs for the six-month period. The Group has interest rate hedges amounting to USUSD200 million worth of notional debt. In addition, the Company is targeting to reduce the most expensive debt balances, and post consolidation, amalgamate individual GREA facilities within the current syndication. Final regulatory approvals for the unwinding of the Drive in Trading Black empowerment structure ("DiT") . have been received (see prior announcements). The Company will take direct ownership of its proportionate number of DiT Security Shares in exchange for making the USUSD17.5 million Guarantee Agreement payment to the GEPF by 30 March 2024, the implementation of which is currently under review.

Post period end

On 16 February 2024, shareholders approved the disposal of interests in Bora Africa and Acacia Estates to GREA, which will form part of Grit's equity contribution to the GREA USD100 million recapitalisation that is expected to conclude in March 2024. The disposal of properties at or close to book value achieves the Board's strategy of additional asset recycling and further reinforces the Group's audited net asset . value. By concluding the GREA capital raise with these proceeds, the Group (including GREA) receives a cash injection of USUSD48.5 million from the PIC's subscription at NAV. This equity will initially be utilised to reduce the Group's higher cost debt. Over the medium term these funds are expected to be redrawn and invested by GREA, upon careful capital allocation assessment, into risk mitigated and accretive development projects that are expected to meaningfully contribute to ESG impact, accelerated NAV growth and fee income generation to the Group as is contemplated under the Grit 2.0 strategy.

