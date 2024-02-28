Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Feuerwerk fürs Depot: Rohstoff-Geheimtipp! Startet JETZT der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
28.02.2024 | 08:31
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023

DJ Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023 
28-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
(Registration number: 68739) 
LSE share code: GR1T 
SEM share codes (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) 
 
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
("Grit" or the "Company" or the "Group")

ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US Dollar and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multi-national tenants, today announces its results for the six months ended 31 December 2023.

Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, commented:

"Grit's strategy continues to focus on quality real estate assets with strong ESG credentials and long leases in hard currency to a resilient and diverse multinational customer base across the African continent. Evidence of the Grit 2.0 strategy and asset recycling, away from non-core sectors and into resilient and impact focused real estate, is increasingly becoming visible in our results and is expected to accelerate in the coming years. We are delivering on our cost control targets and are demonstrating disciplined capital allocation through our debt reduction targets and selected risk mitigated development opportunities and are today pleased to announce the resumption of dividends paid from cash operating earnings."

Financial and Portfolio highlights 

6 Months ended 6 Months ended Increase/ 
                                                    Decrease 
                                    31 Dec 2023   31 Dec 2022 
Adjusted EPRA earnings per share2                    USUSD1.03 cps   USUSD1.02 cps   +1.0% 
Distributable earnings per share1                    USUSD2.07 cps   USUSD2.56 cps   -19.1% 
Dividend per share                           USUSD1.50 cps   USUSD2.00 cps   -25.0% 
Property portfolio net operating income from continuing operations   USUSD29.7m    USUSD25.7m    +15.6% 
(proportionate9) 
EPRA cost ratio (including associates) 3                14.5%      12.7%      +1.8 ppts 
Net finance costs                            USUSD18.2m    USUSD16.5m    +10.3% 
Revenue earned from multinational tenants7               79.0%      85.9%      -6.9 ppts 
Income produced in hard currency8                    95.0%      92.4%      +2.6 ppts 
                                    As at 31 Dec  As at 30 Jun  Increase/ 
                                    2023      2023      Decrease 
EPRA NRV per share2                           USUSD68.1 cps   USUSD72.8 cps   -6.4% 
Group LTV                                47.6%      44.8%      +2.8 ppts 
Total Income Producing Assets4                     USUSD847.9m    USUSD862.0m    -1.6% 
Contractual rental collected                      93.9%      108.4%     -14.5 ppts 
WALE5                                  4.7 years    4.4 years    +0.3 years 
EPRA portfolio occupancy rate6                     95.5%      93.6%      +1.9 ppts 
Grit proportionately owned lettable area ("GLA")            301,306m2    298,962m2    +2,344m2 
Weighted average annual contracted rent escalations           3.1%      3.0%      +0.1 ppts

Summarised results commentary: 

.       The Board is pleased to announce the resumption of the payment of dividends and has today declared 
       USUSD1.50 cents per share ordinary dividend from cash operating earnings (Distributable earnings). 
       We benefit from having built a business focused on quality real estate assets with strong ESG credentials 
       and long leases to a resilient and diverse customer base that comprises more than 79% of strong 
       multinational and investment grade tenants. Contractual lease escalations, which are predominantly 
       inflation-linked, and new assets producing income, have contributed to growth in NOI in this reporting 
.       period and into the future. We now have 33 assets across 7 sectors with 95.0% of our leases in hard 
       currency providing a strong foundation to our income generation and a resilient platform from which to 
       pursue growth opportunities through active management, sector focused development substructures and 
       external revenue generation from our professional services. 
 
       For the purposes of these interim financials, Gateway Real Estate Africa Limited ("GREA") and Africa 
       Property Development Managers Limited ("APDM") have been accounted for as joint ventures. Post recent 
.       amendments to the shareholders' agreements, which now result in Grit exercising control over both GREA 
       and APDM, the Board considers 1 January 2024 the most appropriate date to commence consolidation. 
 
       EPRA net reinstatement value ("NRV") per share of USUSD68.1 cents per share (30 June 2023: USUSD72.8 cents 
.       per share), is predominantly driven by a -2.7% fair value adjustment made on investment properties during 
       the period, which was partially offset by increased capex and asset investment. This culminated in an 
       overall decrease of 1.0% in the group's proportionate share of property values (including GREA 
       associates). 
       Property portfolio net operating income (Grit proportionate ownership) increased 0.6%. Excluding the 
       impact of disposals (Beachcomber and LLR from the prior year), NOI from continuing operations increased 
.       15.6% and the Grit 2.0 recycling strategy is becoming increasingly evident within the composition of 
       Group NOI. Diplomatic housing, healthcare and data centre segments have replaced earnings disposed of in 
       the hospitality segment. 
.       Group Administrative costs reduced 15.4% in the six months to 31 December 2023 and remains on track to 
       achieve the USUSD4.0 million cost reduction target (-19%) for the full year to 30 June 2024. 
 
 
.       Group WACD increased to 9.62%, resulting in a USUSD1.5 million increase (+8.2%) in finance costs for the 
       six-month period. The Group has interest rate hedges amounting to USUSD200 million worth of notional debt. 
       In addition, the Company is targeting to reduce the most expensive debt balances, and post consolidation, 
       amalgamate individual GREA facilities within the current syndication. 
       Final regulatory approvals for the unwinding of the Drive in Trading Black empowerment structure ("DiT") 
.       have been received (see prior announcements). The Company will take direct ownership of its proportionate 
       number of DiT Security Shares in exchange for making the USUSD17.5 million Guarantee Agreement payment to 
       the GEPF by 30 March 2024, the implementation of which is currently under review.

Post period end 

On 16 February 2024, shareholders approved the disposal of interests in Bora Africa and Acacia Estates to 
       GREA, which will form part of Grit's equity contribution to the GREA USD100 million recapitalisation that 
       is expected to conclude in March 2024. The disposal of properties at or close to book value achieves the 
       Board's strategy of additional asset recycling and further reinforces the Group's audited net asset 
.       value. By concluding the GREA capital raise with these proceeds, the Group (including GREA) receives a 
       cash injection of USUSD48.5 million from the PIC's subscription at NAV. This equity will initially be 
       utilised to reduce the Group's higher cost debt. Over the medium term these funds are expected to be 
       redrawn and invested by GREA, upon careful capital allocation assessment, into risk mitigated and 
       accretive development projects that are expected to meaningfully contribute to ESG impact, accelerated 
       NAV growth and fee income generation to the Group as is contemplated under the Grit 2.0 strategy.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 28, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.