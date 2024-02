Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023 -6

DJ Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) Abridged unaudited interim results 31/12/2023 28-Feb-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED (Registered in Guernsey) (Registration number: 68739) LSE share code: GR1T SEM share codes (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 ("Grit" or the "Company" or the "Group")

ABRIDGED UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, a leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by predominantly US Dollar and Euro denominated long-term leases with high quality multi-national tenants, today announces its results for the six months ended 31 December 2023.

Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited, commented:

"Grit's strategy continues to focus on quality real estate assets with strong ESG credentials and long leases in hard currency to a resilient and diverse multinational customer base across the African continent. Evidence of the Grit 2.0 strategy and asset recycling, away from non-core sectors and into resilient and impact focused real estate, is increasingly becoming visible in our results and is expected to accelerate in the coming years. We are delivering on our cost control targets and are demonstrating disciplined capital allocation through our debt reduction targets and selected risk mitigated development opportunities and are today pleased to announce the resumption of dividends paid from cash operating earnings."

Financial and Portfolio highlights

6 Months ended 6 Months ended Increase/ Decrease 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 Adjusted EPRA earnings per share2 USUSD1.03 cps USUSD1.02 cps +1.0% Distributable earnings per share1 USUSD2.07 cps USUSD2.56 cps -19.1% Dividend per share USUSD1.50 cps USUSD2.00 cps -25.0% Property portfolio net operating income from continuing operations USUSD29.7m USUSD25.7m +15.6% (proportionate9) EPRA cost ratio (including associates) 3 14.5% 12.7% +1.8 ppts Net finance costs USUSD18.2m USUSD16.5m +10.3% Revenue earned from multinational tenants7 79.0% 85.9% -6.9 ppts Income produced in hard currency8 95.0% 92.4% +2.6 ppts As at 31 Dec As at 30 Jun Increase/ 2023 2023 Decrease EPRA NRV per share2 USUSD68.1 cps USUSD72.8 cps -6.4% Group LTV 47.6% 44.8% +2.8 ppts Total Income Producing Assets4 USUSD847.9m USUSD862.0m -1.6% Contractual rental collected 93.9% 108.4% -14.5 ppts WALE5 4.7 years 4.4 years +0.3 years EPRA portfolio occupancy rate6 95.5% 93.6% +1.9 ppts Grit proportionately owned lettable area ("GLA") 301,306m2 298,962m2 +2,344m2 Weighted average annual contracted rent escalations 3.1% 3.0% +0.1 ppts

Summarised results commentary:

. The Board is pleased to announce the resumption of the payment of dividends and has today declared USUSD1.50 cents per share ordinary dividend from cash operating earnings (Distributable earnings). We benefit from having built a business focused on quality real estate assets with strong ESG credentials and long leases to a resilient and diverse customer base that comprises more than 79% of strong multinational and investment grade tenants. Contractual lease escalations, which are predominantly inflation-linked, and new assets producing income, have contributed to growth in NOI in this reporting . period and into the future. We now have 33 assets across 7 sectors with 95.0% of our leases in hard currency providing a strong foundation to our income generation and a resilient platform from which to pursue growth opportunities through active management, sector focused development substructures and external revenue generation from our professional services. For the purposes of these interim financials, Gateway Real Estate Africa Limited ("GREA") and Africa Property Development Managers Limited ("APDM") have been accounted for as joint ventures. Post recent . amendments to the shareholders' agreements, which now result in Grit exercising control over both GREA and APDM, the Board considers 1 January 2024 the most appropriate date to commence consolidation. EPRA net reinstatement value ("NRV") per share of USUSD68.1 cents per share (30 June 2023: USUSD72.8 cents . per share), is predominantly driven by a -2.7% fair value adjustment made on investment properties during the period, which was partially offset by increased capex and asset investment. This culminated in an overall decrease of 1.0% in the group's proportionate share of property values (including GREA associates). Property portfolio net operating income (Grit proportionate ownership) increased 0.6%. Excluding the impact of disposals (Beachcomber and LLR from the prior year), NOI from continuing operations increased . 15.6% and the Grit 2.0 recycling strategy is becoming increasingly evident within the composition of Group NOI. Diplomatic housing, healthcare and data centre segments have replaced earnings disposed of in the hospitality segment. . Group Administrative costs reduced 15.4% in the six months to 31 December 2023 and remains on track to achieve the USUSD4.0 million cost reduction target (-19%) for the full year to 30 June 2024. . Group WACD increased to 9.62%, resulting in a USUSD1.5 million increase (+8.2%) in finance costs for the six-month period. The Group has interest rate hedges amounting to USUSD200 million worth of notional debt. In addition, the Company is targeting to reduce the most expensive debt balances, and post consolidation, amalgamate individual GREA facilities within the current syndication. Final regulatory approvals for the unwinding of the Drive in Trading Black empowerment structure ("DiT") . have been received (see prior announcements). The Company will take direct ownership of its proportionate number of DiT Security Shares in exchange for making the USUSD17.5 million Guarantee Agreement payment to the GEPF by 30 March 2024, the implementation of which is currently under review.

Post period end

On 16 February 2024, shareholders approved the disposal of interests in Bora Africa and Acacia Estates to GREA, which will form part of Grit's equity contribution to the GREA USD100 million recapitalisation that is expected to conclude in March 2024. The disposal of properties at or close to book value achieves the Board's strategy of additional asset recycling and further reinforces the Group's audited net asset . value. By concluding the GREA capital raise with these proceeds, the Group (including GREA) receives a cash injection of USUSD48.5 million from the PIC's subscription at NAV. This equity will initially be utilised to reduce the Group's higher cost debt. Over the medium term these funds are expected to be redrawn and invested by GREA, upon careful capital allocation assessment, into risk mitigated and accretive development projects that are expected to meaningfully contribute to ESG impact, accelerated NAV growth and fee income generation to the Group as is contemplated under the Grit 2.0 strategy.

Notes

Various alternative performance measures (APMs) are used by management and investors, including a number of European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") metrics, Distributable Earnings, Total Income 1 Producing Assets and Property portfolio net operating income. APMs are not a substitute, and not necessarily better for measuring performance than statutory IFRS results and where used, full reconciliations are provided. 2 Explanations of how EPRA figures and Distributable earnings per share are derived from IFRS are shown in note 16. 3 Based on EPRA cost to income ratio calculation methodology which includes the proportionately consolidated effects of associates and joint ventures. Includes controlled Investment properties with Subsidiaries, Investment Property owned by Associates and 4 Joint Ventures, other assets owned by associates and joint ventures, deposits paid on Investment properties and other investments, property plant and equipment, intangibles, and related party loans. 5 Weighted average lease expiry ("WALE"). 6 Property occupancy rate based on EPRA calculation methodology - Includes associates and joint ventures. 7 Forbes 2000, Other Global and pan African tenants. 8 Hard (USUSD and EUR) or pegged currency rental income. Property net operating income ("NOI") is an APM's and is derived from IFRS revenue and NOI adjusted for the results of associates and joint ventures and further includes the results of the GREA associates. A 9 full reconciliation is provided in the financial review section below. In deriving the property net operating income from ongoing operations, the net operating income related to Beachcomber hotels and the LLR (which were disposed of in FY2023) were excluded from the comparative number in order to provide a comparative for only the ongoing operations.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer +230 269 7090 Darren Veenhuis, Investor Relations +44 779 512 3402 CavendishCapital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser James King/Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance) +44 20 7220 5000 Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff / Pauline Tribe (Sales) +44 20 3772 4697 Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor Shamin A. Sookia +230 402 0894 Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker Elodie Lan Hun Kuen +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading Pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors. The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000).

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group.

Directors:

Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer) *, Gareth Schnehage (Chief Financial Officer) *, David Love+, Catherine McIlraith+, Jonathan Crichton+, Cross Kgosidiile, Lynette Finlay + and Nigel Nunoo+.

(* Executive Director) (+ independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Limited

UK Transfer secretary: Link Assets Services Limited

Mauritian Sponsoring Broker: Capital Markets Brokers Limited

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

A Company presentation for all investors and analysts via live webcast and conference call

The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, 28 February 2024 at 13:00 Mauritius time / 09:00 UK time / 11:00 SA time via the Investor Meet Company platform, with the presentation being open to all existing and potential shareholders.

Pre-registration is advised via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/grit-real-estate-income-group-limited/register-investor

Investors who already follow Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited. A playback will be accessible on-demand within 48 hours via the Company website: https:// grit.group/financial-results/

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT

Introduction

Grit is a prominent, woman-led real estate platform providing property investment and associated real estate services across the African continent. The Group recognises its role in transforming the design of buildings and developments for long-term sustainability and focuses on impact, energy efficiency and carbon reduction across the portfolio. Additionally, the Group prides itself on achieving more than 40% of women in leadership positions and the significant support it provides to local communities in Africa through extensive CSR and upliftment programs.

The Board continues to target a simplification of the Group's structure, operations and financial reporting and has made significant progress over the last 18 months. For associate accounted properties, where we've had limited opportunity for obtaining controlling interests, we've disposed of these and redirected the capital to assets that we can control. The sale of our interests in LLR and the Beachcomber hotel portfolios, at or close to book value, allowed us to redeploy capital to the acquisition of controlling interests in GREA and APDM, whose results will be consolidated from 1 January 2024. The Grit 2.0 recycling strategy is becoming increasingly evident within the composition of Group net operating income with Diplomatic housing, Healthcare and Data center segments replacing earnings that were disposed of from LLR and Hospitality. The impact of both the consolidated acquisitions and the newly completed developments contributing for the full financial year are expected to result in meaningful growth in IFRS revenue over the coming reporting cycles.

Although the Group achieved the Board's 20% asset recycling target, we expect to continue rotating the portfolio away from non-core asset segments and will target further asset disposals in the coming years.

The final stage of the Group simplification involves grouping property assets into logical industry subsidiaries and positioning these within the Group for optimal funding, growth, and value creation. The move of Bora Africa (the Group's industrial asset portfolio) and Acacia estates (diplomatic housing) to GREA, furthers this strategy and has facilitated a USUSD48 million cash equity injection to GREA from our co-investor, PIC. These recapitalisation proceeds will be directed towards debt reduction and pipeline developments in the diplomatic housing, industrial and healthcare sectors which will, amongst others, generate additional income consistent with the Grit 2.0 strategy.

Sustainability of the Group's business model

We benefit from having built a business focused on quality real estate assets with strong ESG credentials and long leases to a resilient and diverse customer base that comprises more than 79% of strong multinational and investment grade tenants. NOI from ongoing operations grew by 15.6% in the six months to 31 December 2023, with contractual lease escalations, which are predominantly inflation-linked, and new assets producing NOI contributing to the growth. We now have 33 assets across 7 sectors with 95.0% of our leases in hard currency providing a strong foundation to our income generation and a resilient platform from which to pursue growth opportunities through active management, sector focused development substructures and external revenue generation from our professional services. We recognised USUSD6.8 million of other income in the period predominantly related to development revenues earned in APDM.

Significant adjustments in global interest rates have however caused sharp increases in our overall cost of capital in the near term, which continue to impact our financial results. We actively manage our interest rate risk, but with several hedges maturing over the period, our weighted average cost of debt further increased in the period to 9.62% (discussed in greater detail in the treasury section below). We note that central banks are expected to start lowering interest rates later this calendar year, which should go some way to alleviating the current funding cost pressures, however the Group will additionally target settling more expensive facilities to lower overall funding costs.

The Board is keenly focused on improving total returns to shareholders and is currently targeting the following key actions:

-- Continued focus on NOI growth and strong cash collections from the high-quality property portfolioincluding refocusing the portfolio towards resilient and impact sectors.

-- A rationalisation of shared functions post the acquisition of GREA and APDM and assessment of the optimalstructure of corporate head office functions going forward. We are pleased to report substantial progress on theUSUSD4 million cost reduction target for the financial year 2024 and remain on track to deliver the c19% cost-savingtarget for the full year.

-- A USUSD4.1million annualised cost savings in net finance costs from reduction in debt, refinancing existingfacilities and inclusion of GREA assets into the existing syndicated facility

-- The execution of development pipeline by GREA consistent with the Grit 2.0 strategy and generatingadditional income from property related services.

GREA & APDM update

The Group concluded the acquisition of a majority interest in GREA and APDM in 2023, resulting in a combined direct and indirect interest of 54.22% in GREA and 78.95% in APDM. GREA and APDM were treated as joint ventures in the financial statements for the full year results to 30 June 2023 and again for the six months ended 31 December 2023. Following final amendments to the Shareholders Agreement, both will now be fully consolidated with effect from 1 January 2024.

In addition to GREA's existing income producing portfolio, the PIC will inject USD48 million of cash equity as part of the recently announced GREA USD100 million recapitalisation which will facilitate GREA's pipeline of development opportunities in its focus sectors:

1. Bora Africa, a specialist industrial real estate vehicle, was established on 24 October 2023 when 5 Grit owned industrial assets namely Imperial, Bollore, Orbit and three industrial land assets were transferred to the newly established entity. Post the recent shareholder approval Bora will shortly become a wholly owned subsidiary of GREA, who will oversee the realisation of the development pipeline. The International Finance Corporation, a division of the World Bank, has approved a USUSD30 million subordinated notes issue by Bora Africa to fund future pipeline and impact focused real estate acquisitions. 2. Diplomatic Holdings Africa Ltd ("DH Africa"), a wholly owned subsidiary of GREA, has been established asa specialist property platform investing in diplomatic housing and other sovereign-backed property assets inAfrica. DH Africa currently holds four diplomatic housing assets, which were internally developed or purchased, andhas several future developments which are either under consideration or in the process of being negotiated.

Update on the 2023 Annual General Meeting vote

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18 December 2023, ordinary resolution 10 received the support of 71.4% of shareholder votes. The Company has subsequently undertaken an engagement exercise with shareholders to discuss this voting outcome, including a consultation with some of the Company's major shareholders on 17 January 2024 to understand their position and perspectives. The perspectives of our major shareholders are highly valued and have been reported to the Board.

Changes to the Board of Directors

Sir Sam Jonah reached retirement age recently and accordingly withdrew himself from re-election at the annual general meeting, that was held on the 18 December 2023. The Board would like to express its gratitude to Sir Sam for his meaningful contribution to Grit over the years and wishes him well for the future, and for his retirement.

The Board welcomes Mr Nigel Nunoo, who was appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director, with effect from 19 December 2023. He has also been appointed as a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Leon van de Moortele, the Group CFO and member of the Board, who has been on medical leave since 19 December 2023, resigned from the Board today. The Board would like to express their gratitude to Leon for the integral role he has played in the company since its inception and his immense dedication to navigating the complex landscape in the Pan Africa business environment.

The Board today appoints Gareth Schnehage as replacement Chief Financial Officer and welcomes him to the Board of directors. Gareth is a Chartered Accountant with over 15 years of leading roles at multinational corporations, including extensive experience operating in African jurisdictions and executing asset backed debt financing solutions.

Outlook

The Group continues to focus on growing income from its portfolio of high-quality, income producing properties and from the implementation of its Grit 2.0 revenue strategy. The Board will continue to target the reduction of administrative costs and implementing strategies to reduce LTV and weighted average cost of debt to defend and grow its distributable earnings and NAV growth.

Presentation of financial results

The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB. Alternative performance measures (APMs) have also been provided to supplement the IFRS financial statements as the Directors believe that this adds meaningful insight into the operations of the Group and how the Group is managed. European Public Real Estate Association ("EPRA") Best Practice Recommendations have been adopted widely throughout this report and are used within the business when considering the operational performance of our properties. Full reconciliations between IFRS and EPRA figures are provided in notes 16a to 16b. Other APMs used are also reconciled below.

"Grit Proportionate Interest" income statement, presented below, is a management measure to assess business performance and is considered meaningful in the interpretation of the financial results. Grit Proportionate Interest Income Statement (including "Distributable Earnings") are alternative performance measures.

Distributable Earnings is utilised to determine the maximum amount of operational earnings that would be available for distribution as dividend to equity holders in any financial period. This factors the various company specific impacts of operating across several diverse jurisdictions across Africa and the investments' legal structures of externalising cash from these regions. The IFRS statement of comprehensive income is adjusted for the component income statement line items of properties held in joint ventures and associates. This measure, in conjunction with adjustments for non-controlling interests (for properties consolidated by Grit, but part owned by minority partners), form the basis of the Group's distributable earnings build up, which is alternatively shown in Note 16b "Distributable earnings".

Distributable earnings for the six months are underpinned by NOI, fee income performance and improved administrative cost control. The higher weighted average cost of debt has however impacted the results and resulted in a decline of distributable earnings of 19.1% (Distributable EPS HY24 USD2.07cps vs HY23 USD2.56cps).

IFRS Extracted from GRIT Proportionate Split GRIT YTD YTD Associates Income statement NCI Economic Distributable Interest earnings USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Gross rental income 28,429 4,931 33,360 (4,622) 28,738 28,272 Property operating expenses (4,953) (644) (5,597) 1,211 (4,386) (3,255) Net operating profit 23,476 4,287 27,763 (3,411) 24,352 25,017 Other income 108 6,745 6,853 (12) 6,841 6,637 Administration expenses (7,929) (3,945) (11,874) 165 (11,709) (10,541) Net impairment charge on 979 445 1,424 (382) 1,042 - financial assets Profit / (loss) from operations 16,634 7,532 24,166 (3,640) 20,526 21,113 Fair value adjustment on (19,954) (403) (20,357) 3,534 (16,823) - investment properties Fair value adjustment on other (235) - (235) - (235) - financial asset Fair value adjustment on (4,041) - (4,041) - (4,041) - derivative financial instruments Share-based payment (100) - (100) - (100) - Share of profits from associates 5,378 (5,378) - - - - Gain on derecognition of loans 1 - 1 - 1 - and other receivables Foreign currency (losses) / gains (2,499) (53) (2,552) 297 (2,255) - Other transaction costs (567) - (567) - (567) - Profit / (loss) before interest (5,383) 1,698 (3,685) 191 (3,494) 21,113 and taxation Interest income 1,514 1,618 3,132 (1) 3,131 3,131 Finance costs - Intercompany - - - 1,786 1,786 1,089 Finance charges (19,691) (2,470) (22,161) 1,337 (20,824) (18,361) Profit / (loss) before taxation (23,560) 846 (22,714) 3,313 (19,401) 6,972 Current tax (218) (56) (274) 80 (194) (194) Deferred tax 2,751 (949) 1,802 (129) 1,673 - Profit / (loss) after taxation (21,027) (159) (21,186) 3,264 (17,922) 6,778

NCI of associates through OCI - 159 159 (159) - - Total comprehensive income / (21,027) - (21,027) 3,105 (17,922) 6,778 (loss) VAT credits 3,176 Distributable earnings 9,954

Financial and Portfolio summary

The property portfolio has continued to trade well with both leasing activity and new assets contributing to the revenue from ongoing operations growth in the period. The Grit Proportionate Gross rental income movements are made up by the following:

Sector Revenue HY2023 Change in ownership1 Other movements2 Revenue HY2024 % Change USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Retail 8,981 260 1,009 10,250 14.1% Hospitality 5,192 (2,879) 664 2,977 -42.7% Office 8,903 19 128 9,050 1.7% Industrial 3,141 15 (67) 3,089 -1.7% Data Centres 383 214 30 627 63.7% Healthcare - - 634 634 100.0% Corporate Accommodation 6,719 465 925 8,109 20.7% LLR portfolio 1,090 (1,090) - - -100.0% Corporate 626 - 215 841 34.3% TOTAL 35,035 (2,996) 3,538 35,577 1.5% Subsidiaries 26,914 - 1,515 28,429 5.6% Associates 7,340 (3,461) 1,052 4,931 -32.8% SUBTOTAL 34,254 (3,461) 2,567 33,360 -2.6% GREA Associates 3 781 465 971 2,217 183.9% TOTAL 35,035 (2,996) 3,538 35,577 1.5% Change in ownership relate to the increase in effective shareholding in GREA from 35.01% during H1 FY2023 1 to 54.22% during H1 FY2024 as well as the impact of the disposal of Beachcomber Hotels International and Letlole La Rona Limited during the previous financial year. 2 Other movements relate to the impact of development assets brought into operation, leasing activities and the impact of foreign exchange. 3 GREA associates include the Diplomatic housing units located in Ethiopia and Kenya.

Retail sector: Recovery in revenue performance of AnfaPlace Mall contributed to the 14% year-on-year increase in retail segment revenue with the leasing activity to the Hudson Group in the prior period annualising in these results. Anfa remains positioned for disposal and vacancy increases in January 2024 are expected to reduce by the end of 2Q 2024. The Zambian portfolio (Kafubu, Makuba and Cosmopolitan Mall) continue to trade well despite the volatility experienced in the Zambian Kwacha over the past six months, re-enforcing the Boards belief in the "services and convenience focused" retail offering as a sustainable format for the African continent.

Hospitality sector: Excluding the impacts of BHI from the base (which was disposed of in 2023), the hospitality sector enjoyed reported revenue growth of 28.7%. Tamassa enjoyed its first EBITDA participation contributing to lease income since the Covid pandemic, while NOI growth on the Club Med resort was directly attributable to returns earned on the increased capital spend on the asset.

Office sector: The office sector is benefiting from contributions from newly completed assets (Precinct, Adumhah Place and Eneo) now in the portfolio. This was supported by positive leasing activity in the Ghanaian and Mozambique portfolios which has contributed to the revenue growth from this segment.

Corporate accommodation sector: The sector exposures comprise the newly amalgamated DH Africa (consular accommodation) and the VDE compound let to Vulcan, with the segment reflecting the implementation of the Grit 2.0 asset recycling strategy. The DH Africa assets reported a 13.8% growth in revenue driven by Rosslyn Grove (Kenya) and Elevation (Ethiopia), both newly developed compounds let predominantly to the US government, contributing for the full reporting period. Lease renewal discussions are currently underway for VDE corporate accommodation compound expiring May 2024.

Bora Africa (Light Industrial) & Data Centre sectors: Post the move of Bora to GREA, the Group expects to combine the data sector segment within Light Industrial. On a combined basis the sector is demonstrating strong demand fundamentals and positive outlook. Despite isolated tenant delays in rental payments, which are being addressed, we remain confident in the performance of the combined industrial and data centre sectors.

Healthcare sector: The Artemis Curepipe Clinic was completed in May 2023, and is now contributing for the full period. The hospital is tenanted to Falcon Healthcare Group Ltd on a 15-year lease and supported with further credit enhancement guarantees. The hospital has traded ahead of plan with the first ever open-heart surgery on the island of Mauritius performed there recently.

The Grit Proportionate Income Statement is further split to produce a Grit NOI analysis by sector as follows:

Sector Opex HY2024 Opex HY2023 Movement NOI HY2024 NOI HY2023 Movement USUSD'000 USD'000 % USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % Retail (3,573) (3,205) 11.5% 6,677 5,776 15.6% Hospitality - - - 2,977 5,192 -42.7% Office (1,402) (1,046) 34.0% 7,648 7,857 -2.7% Industrial (131) (119) 10.1% 2,958 3,022 -2.1% Data Centres - - - 627 383 63.7% Healthcare (3) 100.0% 631 100.0% Corporate Accommodation (1,284) (1,249) 2.8% 6,825 5,470 24.8% LLR portfolio - (93) -100.0% - 997 -100.0% Corporate3 565 237 138.0% 1,405 863 62.8% TOTAL (5,829) (5,475) 6.5% 29,748 29,560 0.6% Subsidiaries (4,953) (4,797) 3.3% 23,476 22,117 6.1% Associates (644) (578) 11.4% 4,287 6,762 -36.6% SUBTOTAL (5,597) (5,375) 4.1% 27,763 28,879 -3.9% GREA Associates2 (232) (100) 132.0% 1,985 681 191.5% TOTAL (5,829) (5,475) 6.5% 29,748 29,560 0.6%

Income producing assets

Composition of income producing assets 31 Dec 2023 30 Jun 2023 USUSD'm USUSD'm Investment properties 615.8 628.8 Investment properties included within 'Investment in associates and joint ventures' 130,7 126.1 746.5 754.9 Deposits paid on investment properties 4.8 5.9 Other assets included within Investments in associates (excluding investment property) 66,1 71.0 Other investments, property, plant & equipment, Intangibles & related party loans 30.5 30.2 Total income producing assets 847.9 862.0

Property valuations

Reported property values based on Grit's proportionate share of the total property portfolio (including joint ventures and GREA associates) decreased by 1.02% in the period primarily due to negative fair value movements of USUSD21.2 million on the property portfolio (-2.7%) as well as the impact of foreign exchange movements amounting to USUSD2.7 million. This was offset by capital expenditure on the Club Med Skirring Resort development and developments in progress under the GREA portfolio with a combined capital spend of USUSD11.4 million.

Property Property Value Foreign exchange Developments and Other Fair value Value Total Valuation Sector movement refurbishment movements movement Movement 30 Jun 31 Dec 2023 2023 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % Retail 212,711 (4,250) - 466 (6,507) 202,420 (4.84%) Hospitality 79,992 1,210 5,703 - (2,365) 84,540 5.69% Office 215,444 - - 1,577 (3,186) 213,835 (0.75%) Light industrial 79,450 - - 186 (1,248) 78,388 (1.34%) Data Centres 14,390 - 62 20 14,472 0.57%

Healthcare 12,227 125 - 1,485 (834) 13,003 6.35% Corporate 157,772 390 - (627) (7,824) 149,711 (5.11%) Accommodation GREA under 16,241 (3) 5,726 1,071 771 23,806 46.58% construction Other - (122) - 127 - 5 100.00% TOTAL 788,227 (2,650) 11,429 4,347 (21,173) 780,180 (1.02%) Subsidiaries 628,777 1,117 5,703 136 (19,954) 615,779 (2.07%) Associates 126,104 (4,156) 5,726 3,420 (403) 130,691 3.64% SUBTOTAL 754,881 (3,039) 11,429 3,556 (20,357) 746,470 (1.11%) GREA Associates 33,346 389 - 791 (816) 33,710 1.09% TOTAL 788,227 (2,650) 11,429 4,347 (21,173) 780,180 (1.02%)

Additional income

USUSD6.8 million was recognised as other income within the associate line in the period, predominantly related to property development revenues earned in APDM.

Cost control

In October 2023, the Board committed to a net USUSD4.0 million reduction in reported administrative costs. By December 2023, the Group has achieved US1.4 million reduction in administrative costs and remains on track to achieve the USUSD4.0 million target reduction by June 2024.

By 31 December 2023 annualised ongoing administrative costs as a percentage of total income producing assets equated to 1.9%, decreasing from 2.2% in the prior year. The overall reduction in administrative costs was driven by the cost optimisation initiatives implemented by the group and from integration benefits expected from the GREA and APDM acquisitions.

Administrative costs 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 Movement Movement USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % Ongoing administrative costs 7,929 9,377 (1,448) -15.4 Transaction costs - 31 (31) -100.0 Total administrative expenses 7,929 9,408 (1,479) -15.7

Material finance cost increases

The Group's weighted average cost of debt increased to 9.6% at the end of December 2023 from 7.5% at the end of December 2022, which contributed to the 10.4% increase in net finance costs during the period. The increase in funding costs is partially shielded by annual contractual lease escalations over the property portfolio which are predominantly linked to US consumer price inflation. The Group has hedging instruments in place amounting to USUSD200 million to mitigate the impact of interest fluctuations.

Net finance costs 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 Movement Movement USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 % Finance costs as per statement of profit or loss 19,691 18,210 1,481 8.1% Less: Interest income as per statement of profit or loss (1,514) (1,738) 224 -12.9% Net finance costs - IFRS 18,177 16,472 1,705 10.4%

Interest rate risk exposure and management

The exposure to interest rate risk at 31 December 2023 is summarised below, and the table highlights the value of the Group's interest-bearing borrowings that are exposed to the base rates indicated:

Lender TOTAL SOFR EURIBOR PLR1 FIXED USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Standard Bank Group 269,972 220,837 49,135 - - State Bank of Mauritius 38,802 - 37,939 863 - Investec Group 33,938 - 33,938 - - Nedbank Group 15,635 15,635 - - - Housing Finance Corporation 4,204 - - - 4,204 NCBA Kenya 29,484 29,484 - - - Private Equity 4,725 - - - 4,725 International Finance Corporation 16,100 16,100 - - - TOTAL EXPOSURE - IFRS 412,860 282,056 121,012 863 8,929 Less: Hedging instruments in place (200,000) (200,000) - - - Less: Partner loans offsetting group exposure (21,034) (21,034) - - - NET EXPOSURE (AFTER HEDGING AND OTHER MITIGATING INSTRUMENTS) - IFRS 191,826 61,022 121,012 863 8,929

Notes

1 PLR - Mauritius Prime Lending Rate

Including the impact of hedges and back-to-back partner loans, the Group is 78.4% hedged on its USUSD SOFR exposure but remains largely unhedged to movements in EURIBOR and the Mauritian prime lending rate.

On 16 October 2023, interest rate hedges over USUSD100.0 million notional, which gave protection against LIBOR rates above 1.58% to 1.85%, matured. The Group re-instated a new USUSD100.0 million notional interest rate hedge from this date, with a new protection level above 4.75% against SOFR 3-month rates. This higher level was a material contributor to the increased WACD

A sensitivity of the Group's expected WACD to further movements in base rates are summarised below:

All debt WACD Movement vs current WACD At 31 December 2023 (including hedges) 9.62% At 28 February 2024 (including hedges) 9.56% 0.00bps +50bps 9.78% 0.22bps +25bps 9.67% 0.11bps -50bps 9.34% (0.22bps) -100bps 9.03% (0.53bps) -200bps 8.32% (1.24bps)

Interest-bearing borrowings movements

As at 31 December 2023, the Group had a total of USUSD411.7 million in interest bearing borrowings outstanding as compared to a total of USUSD396.7 million that was outstanding at the end of the comparative period. The increase in these balances was largely driven by the impact of net proceeds of interest-bearing borrowings during the period that amounted to USUSD12.8 million during the period as more fully described below.

As at As at Movement in reported interest-bearing borrowings for the period (subsidiaries) 31 Dec 2023 30 Jun 2023 USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Balance at the beginning of the period 396,735 425,066 Proceeds of interest bearing-borrowings 40,691 324,459 Loan reduced through disposal of subsidiary - (19,404) Loan acquired through asset acquisition - 4,369 Loan issue costs incurred (936) (7,355) Amortisation of loan issue costs 1,625 3,368 Foreign currency translation differences 1,759 3,561 Interest accrued (301) 2,798 Debt settled during the year (27,862) (340,127) As at period end 411,711 396,735

The following debt transactions were concluded during the period under review:

. Movement in the Grit Services Limited corporate facility with NCBA Bank Kenya amounting to c. USUSD12.0 million increase. . Refinance of Tamassa by Mara Delta Properties Mauritius Limited, through State Bank of Mauritius amounting to c.USUSD13.2 million. Settlement of State Bank of Mauritius corporate facility held by Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited amounting to c.USUSD10.0 million. . Maubank corporate facility held by Freedom Asset Management Limited of USUSD0.7 million was settled during the period. . USUSD3.1 million was settled on the RCF facility held by Girt Services Limited with the SBSA led syndication during the period. . Amortisation of the Investec facility linked to AnfaPlace Mall amounting to EUR1.5 million.

For more meaningful analysis, a further breakdown is provided below to better reflect debt related to non-consolidated associates and joint ventures. As at 31 December 2023, the Group had a total of USUSD476.9 million in interest-bearing borrowings outstanding, comprised of USUSD412.9 million in subsidiaries (as reported in IFRS balance sheet) and USUSD64.0 million proportionately consolidated and held within its associates and joint ventures.

31 December 2023 30 June 2023 Debt in Debt in Total Debt in Debt in Total Subsidiaries associates Subsidiaries associates USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 % USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 % Standard Bank Group 269,972 30,626 300,598 63.04% 269,147 28,881 298,028 65.18% State Bank of Mauritius 38,802 14,320 53,122 11.14% 35,361 2,769 38,130 8.34% Investec Group 33,938 - 33,938 7.12% 34,722 - 34,722 7.59% Absa Group - 14,157 14,157 2.97% - 14,157 14,157 3.10% Afrasia Bank Limited - 17 17 0.00% - 21 21 0.00% Nedbank Group 15,635 - 15,635 3.28% 15,635 7,772 23,407 5.12% Maubank - - - 0.00% 712 - 712 0.16% Housing Finance 4,204 - 4,204 0.88% 4,369 - 4,369 0.96% Corporation SBI (Mauritius) Ltd - 1,987 1,987 0.42% - 2,078 2,078 0.45% Cooperative Bank of - 2,894 2,894 0.61% - 3,303 3,303 0.72% Oromia NCBA Bank Kenya 29,484 - 29,484 6.18% 17,500 - 17,500 3.83% Private Equity 4,725 - 4,725 0.99% 4,725 - 4,725 1.03% International Finance 16,100 - 16,100 3.38% 16,100 - 16,100 3.52% Corporation TOTAL BANK DEBT 412,860 64,001 476,861 100.00% 398,271 58,981 457,252 100.00% Interest accrued 7,424 7,725 Unamortised loan issue (8,573) (9,261) costs As at 30 June 411,711 396,735

Group LTV

The Group LTV as at 31 December 2023 is 47.6% as compared to 44.8% at 30 June 2023. The increase in Group LTV is due to an increase in the overall net debt position and a reduction in investment property values driven by fair value movements processed during the period.

Net Asset Value and EPRA Net Realisable Value

Further reconciliations and details of EPRA earnings per share and other metrics are provided in notes 16a to 16b.

NET REINSTATEMENT VALUE ("NRV") EVOLUTION USUSD'000 USUSD cps June 2023 as reported - IFRS NRV 300,650 62.60 Derivative financial instruments 789 0.20 Deferred Tax on Properties 48,217 10.00 EPRA NRV at 30 Jun 2023 349,656 72.80 Cash Profits 7,325 1.53 Portfolio valuations (20,357) (4.24) Other fair value adjustments (4,276) (0.89) Other non-cash items (including non-controlling interest) 1,298 0.27 Movement in Foreign Currency Translation reserve (3,685) (0.77) Movement other equity instruments (2,798) (0.58) EPRA NRV at 31 Dec 2023 327,163 68.12 Deferred Tax on Properties (46,921) (9.78) Derivative financial instruments (4,394) (0.91) IFRS NRV at 31 Dec 2023 275,848 57.43

Dividend

An interim dividend per share of USUSD1.50 cents has been declared for the six-month period ending 31 December 2023, paid from distributable cash earnings.

Bronwyn Knight Chief Executive Officer

28 February 2024

PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

Grit has a detailed risk management framework in place that is reviewed annually and duly approved by the Risk Committee and the Board. Through this risk management framework, the Company has developed and implemented appropriate frameworks and effective processes for the sound management of risk.

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Group as at 30 June 2023 are set out on pages 54 to 57 of the 2023 Integrated Annual Report together with the respective mitigating actions and potential consequences to the Group's performance in terms of achieving its objectives. These principal risks are not an exhaustive list of all risks facing the Group but are a snapshot of the Company's main risk profile as at year end.

The Board has reviewed the principal risks and existing mitigating actions in the context of the second half of the current financial year. The Board believes there has been no material change to the risk categories and are satisfied that the existing mitigation actions remain appropriate to manage them.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The directors confirm that the abridged consolidated half year financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and that the half year management report includes a fair review of the information required by the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTR") 4.2.7R and DTR 4.2.8R, namely:

Important events that have occurred during the first six months and their impact on the abridged set of . half year unaudited financial statements, and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the financial year; and . Material related party transactions in the first six months and a fair review of any material changes in the related party transactions described in the last Annual Report.

The maintenance and integrity of the Grit website are the responsibility of the directors.

Legislation in Guernsey governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from the legislation in other jurisdictions. The directors of the Group are listed in its Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2023. A list of current directors is maintained on the Grit website: www.grit.group.

On behalf of the Board

Bronwyn Knight Chief Executive Officer

ABRIDGED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME STATEMENT

Unaudited Unaudited six months ended six months ended 31 Dec 2023 31 Dec 2022 Notes USUSD'000 USUSD'000 Gross property income 9 28,429 26,914 Property operating expenses (4,953) (4,797) Net property income 23,476 22,117 Other income 108 120 Administrative expenses (7,929) (9,408) Net reversal on financial assets 979 903 Profit from operations 16,634 13,732 Fair value adjustment on investment properties (19,954) 3,139 Fair value adjustment on other financial liability (235) - Fair value adjustment on other financial asset - 47 Fair value adjustment on derivative financial instruments (4,041) (1,007) Share-based payment expense (100) (413) Loss on extinguishment of loans - (1,166) Share of profits from associates and joint ventures 3 5,378 12,008 Loss on disposal of interest in associate - (295) Loss on derecognition of loans and other receivables 1 - Foreign currency losses (2,499) (3,381) Other transaction costs (567) - (Loss)/ Profit before interest and taxation (5,383) 22,664 Interest income 10 1,514 1,738 Finance costs 11 (19,691) (18,210) (Loss)/ Profit for the period before taxation (23,560) 6,192 Taxation 2,533 (2,587) (Loss)/ Profit for the period after taxation (21,027) 3,605 (Loss)/ Profit attributable to: Equity shareholders (18,542) 4,741 Non-controlling interests (2,485) (1,136) (21,027) 3,605 Basic and diluted earnings per share (cents) 13 (3.85) 0.98

