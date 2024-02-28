Intech Announces Ryan Stever, Ph.D., as Co-Chief Investment Officer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intech Investment Management LLC (Intech®) is pleased to announce the promotion of Ryan Stever, Ph.D., to the position of Co-Chief Investment Officer, effective February 26, 2024. Dr. Stever will share responsibilities with Adrian Banner, Ph.D., who has been serving as the firm's Chief Investment Officer since 2012.



In his new role as Co-CIO, Dr. Stever will partner with Dr. Banner to further harness the full potential of Stochastic Portfolio Theory. This joint effort capitalizes on their complementary expertise to optimize our investment framework and deliver superior client outcomes.

"Ryan's promotion to Co-CIO is a natural progression in Intech's evolution. His deep experience will play a pivotal role in enhancing our approach," said Dr. Jose Marques, CEO of Intech. "Together, Ryan and Adrian will lead our efforts to integrate diverse return sources, further solidifying our position as a leader in quantitative equity investment solutions."

Dr. Stever joined Intech in 2022 and has been instrumental in the development and implementation of new alpha sources into Intech's quantitative framework. His promotion reflects his contributions and the firm's strategic emphasis on integrating alternative data sources into our long-standing investment processes.

"Embracing the full promise of Stochastic Portfolio Theory is critical for adapting to today's markets," said Dr. Stever. "I am excited about the opportunity to work alongside Adrian and the talented team at Intech to drive innovation and deliver superior investment results for our clients."

Dr. Banner, who has been with Intech since 2002 and has served as CIO since 2012, welcomed Dr. Stever's expanded role. "Ryan's expertise will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our investment strategies. His insights have already been a tremendous asset to our team, and I look forward to our collaboration in this new capacity," said Dr. Banner.

The appointment of Dr. Stever as Co-CIO underscores Intech's dedication to advancing its investment methodologies and offering a robust suite of strategies to meet the evolving needs of its clients.



About Intech

Intech is a private, employee-owned quantitative asset manager investing on behalf of pension funds, governments, endowments, foundations, and other institutional investors worldwide. Having pioneered the application of Stochastic Portfolio Theory in 1987, Intech continues to seek distinctive alpha sources for clients in alternative equity, defensive equity, and traditional long-only strategies. For more information, visit https://www.intechinvestments.com.



