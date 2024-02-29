FUJIFILM Europe GmbH: Fujifilm Healthcare Europe partners with R Zero to bring next-gen training simulation technology to European endoscopists

RATINGEN, Germany, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fujifilm Healthcare Europe GmbH has announced a strategic partnership with R Zero for the exclusive distribution of mikoto, a state-of-the-art endoscopy simulation technology, throughout Europe. This collaboration aims at providing training solutions for endoscopy professionals across the region, to enhance their skills with the intention to improve patient outcomes.



As a first step in this partnership, Fujifilm Healthcare Europe will introduce the mikoto colon model to the European market. This advanced and portable medical training simulator enables self-learning by evaluating and scoring procedures using various sensors combined with Artificial intelligence offering four levels of difficulty.

In addition to the mikoto colon model, R Zero is currently developing other endoscopic simulators, including upper GI, ERCP, ESD and EMR. These upcoming simulation technologies will provide further training options for endoscopists, allowing them to hone their skills across a wider range of procedures.

The mikoto colon models will be on display at the ESGE Days in Berlin, Germany from the 25th to the 27th of April. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore these innovative simulators and experience their advanced features firsthand.

Masashi Fujii, CEO R ZERO Inc., Japan said:

"We consider ourselves incredibly fortunate to have the opportunity to collaborate closely with Fujifilm in enhancing the field of endoscopy and promoting its widespread adoption across Europe. Our primary goal is to reduce avoidable deaths caused by cancer. We are thrilled to make a positive impact on the health and longevity of individuals across Europe."

Takemasa Kojima, Vice President Endoscopy at FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe GmbH said:

"We are delighted to be partnering with R Zero to exclusively distribute mikoto throughout Europe. By utilizing their cutting-edge simulation technology, we aim to support endoscopists in their professional development and raise the standard of endoscopic care across Europe."

FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe GmbH Balcke-Dürr-Allee 6, 40882 Ratingen, Germany





About Fujifilm in Europe

Fujifilm operates over 50 group companies and branches in Europe and employs more than 6000 people engaged in R&D, manufacturing, sales and service, with FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, located in Ratingen, Germany, operating as the strategic headquarters for the region. Throughout Europe, Fujifilm entities serve a range of industries including medical technology, biopharmaceuticals, electronic materials, industrial products, chemicals, graphic systems, optical devices, data storage and all aspects of photography. Over the last 20 years, the company has more intensively focused on healthcare - from diagnosis to prevention and treatment. Today, Fujifilm in Europe provides the entire spectrum of patient care, in addition to research, development and manufacturing in advanced therapies, gene therapies and vaccines, as well as providing cell culture media and regenerative medicine solutions.

For more information, please visit: fujifilm.com

About R Zero

R Zero, originated from Tottori University, is a leading developer and provider of medical simulation technologies, based in Yonago City, Japan. Through its advanced endoscopy simulation technology, R Zero aims to bridge the gap between theory and practice, enabling healthcare professionals to enhance their skills and improve patient care. The main collaborators are the Tottori University School of Medicine, the Tottori University Faculty of Engineering and the University of Tokyo Faculty of Engineering.

For more information, please visit: rzero.jp

