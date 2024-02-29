Momcozy Earns Top Product Awards in 2024 Maternity and Baby Care Contests

LONDON, Feb. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a world-renowned maternity and baby care brand, has recently garnered a number of prestigious awards, marking a successful start to 2024 and reinforcing its global leadership in motherhood empowerment.

Momcozy earned a pair of Gold Awards from Bizziebaby, a United Kingdom-based independent review site for maternity products, for the brand's V2 Hands-Free Breast Pumpand its Seamless Floral Push Up Nursing Bra. The V2 pump was praised as "a very good value for the money" and "one of the best" on the market, while the nursing bra was lauded for its comfort and quality, described as "stays smooth without digging in" and "the best nursing bra" by a Bizziebaby reviewer.

Momcozy's portfolio of leading maternity and baby care items also received acclaim from the US-based Mom's Choice Awards, a globally recognized program for family-friendly product and service reviews that evaluates thousands of items from over 60 countries. Momcozy's trio of gold-winning Mom's Choice Award products included its Warming and Vibration Lactation Massager, a IPX7 waterproof massager that's proven to relieve discomfort and enhance milk flow, its easy-to-operate 3 Layers Fast Bottle Sterilizer and Dryer, and the Seamless Floral Push Up Nursing Bra.

The Seamless Floral Push Up Nursing Bra earned an impressive third top award for 2024 from the UK-headquartered Positive Birth Company, whose awards utilize both a panel of expert judges as well as community reviewers to recognize and celebrate the most outstanding products in pregnancy, parenting, and baby care. The firm voted Momcozy's Seamless Floral Push Up Nursing Bra as its top product for 2024, and awarded Momcozy's M5 wearable breast pumpas its 2024 runner-up.

Additionally, Momcozy's 1080P High-Performance Video Baby Monitorreceived a Bizziebaby silver award for its "excellent" video and audio quality and its naturally antibacterial Bamboo Diaperalso earned a silver award thanks to the product's value and "very good quality." Finally, the Mom's Choice Awards issued a silver honor to Momcozy's Cordless Portable Baby Warmer.

Endorsed by more than 3 million moms, Momcozy will remain committed to creating globally renowned products that support mothers in caring for their babies.

