AccountAbility Receives Prestigious FT Award for Seventh Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, NY and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / AccountAbility, a global ESG Consulting and Standards firm with a history spanning thirty years, has been recognized for the seventh straight year as a Leading Management Consultant by the Financial Times. The 2024 award, derived from survey and interview data, reflects the firm's consistent endorsement by clients and peers in the industry.

"AccountAbility is extremely grateful to the Financial Times, Statista, our clients, and our peers to accept the FT award for the seventh consecutive year. Our continued inclusion in this distinguished ranking reinforces the ever-growing importance of sustainability/ ESG matters and their impact on the global business universe.

Our journey is shaped by the unwavering trust and invaluable support from our esteemed clients and peers. This award reflects our relentless pursuit of innovation, excellence, and the shared vision of our dedicated team. Together, we stride forward, not just in building better businesses but in fostering a culture of integrity, performance, and responsibility in organizations worldwide."

- Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser, CEO of AccountAbility

AccountAbility is an expert sustainability / ESG consulting and standards firm that provides objective counsel to CEOs and Boards on improving their business performance. The firm is dedicated to innovating and advancing the global Sustainability/ESG agenda. It aims to enhance organizations' practices, performance, and overall impact.

Operating on a global scale, the firm partners with businesses, investors, governments, and multi-lateral organizations to address ESG matters. It coordinates these efforts from its international offices in London, New York, Dubai, and Riyadh. For over thirty years, AccountAbility has partnered with leading multi-national organizations in various sectors, including finance, energy, healthcare, real estate, consumer goods, telecommunications, and technology. The firm operates in the UK, U.S., EU, Middle East, and Asia.

AccountAbility has been the recipient of multiple business and finance awards and was recognized by Capital Finance International (CFI.co) for a third consecutive year as Best ESG Strategy Development Partner in 2023 and by Forbes as One of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms for 2023.

AccountAbility issues an annual global report on the Top Sustainability Trends facing businesses and guides leaders on ESG matters of significant priority for the future; found below:

The 7 Sustainability Trends 2023 Report

About Financial Times Leading Management Consultants 2024

The seventh annual FT rating of the leading management consultants is compiled by the Financial Times and Statista, a research company, highlighting the consultancies most recommended by their peers and clients. Results are based on surveys of consultants' views of their peers and a client survey of approximately 1,000 senior executives who have previously used the services of management consultancies.

About AccountAbility

AccountAbility is a global consulting and standards firm that works with businesses, investors, governments, and multilateral organizations on ESG matters to achieve opportunities, advance responsible business practices, and transform their long-term performance. We focus on delivering practical, effective, and enduring results that enable our clients to succeed. Learn more at www.accountability.org.

