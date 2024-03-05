BHG Financial Announces Promotion of Tyler Crawford to President

Newly Appointed President Marks Corporate Commitment to Growth and Scalability

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / BHG Financial, a national provider of innovative financial solutions to professionals and financial institutions for over 20 years, announced today that Tyler Crawford has been named President effective Feb. 28, 2024. While BHG Financial reviews candidates to move into the chief operating officer position, Crawford will also continue to occupy the role he has held since 2020.



Tyler Crawford

Tyler Crawford, President of BHG Financial

"As BHG Financial moves confidently forward, we want to adjust our footing to create even more stability within the company as it continues to grow and evolve," said Albert Crawford, CEO and Co-Founder. "Tyler deeply understands BHG's organization, business model, and value creation. Moving him into this position was a strategic decision, fully supported by me, my co-founder Eric, and BHG's key stakeholders, addressing the needs of the business and ultimately better serving our customers."

Tyler has a long and successful track with BHG Financial, holding various leadership positions since joining the company 12 years ago. As chief operating officer, he oversaw product and technology, operations, and strategic growth for BHG Financial and its affiliate companies. With deep roots in the lending industry, he has repeatedly demonstrated his mastery of both the big picture and the executional details that are critical for success, enabling the company to set records in origination, revenue, and income.

"As I step into the position of President for BHG Financial, I am extremely grateful for this opportunity. I look forward to helping drive our company's mission forward, enhance our products and services, strengthen our partnerships, and continue delivering exceptional financial solutions that our customers have come to know and expect," stated Tyler Crawford.

As President, Tyler is ready to execute a fresh strategic vision for BHG Financial, including plans to achieve future revenue growth while delivering increased scale, efficiency, effectiveness, and agility. Over his tenure, he has earned the trust and respect of BHG Financial leadership and teams, demonstrating the confidence to adjust and adapt plans to account for diversity of thought and perspectives. At the same time, Tyler's ability to anticipate market shifts and plan for tomorrow is precisely what the organization needs to continue ushering the business forward in lockstep with an ever-evolving macroeconomic environment.

ABOUT BHG Financial

BHG Financial (BHG) is a national leader in providing financial solutions to professionals and financial institutions. Since 2001, BHG has provided $17 billion in loan solutions, helping customers achieve greater financial flexibility in their business and personal lives. With flexible financial solutions, a simplified process, some of the longest loan terms, and personalized service, BHG Financial's approach to lending sets it apart in the market.

BHG Financial also provides high-quality assets to small- to mid-sized banks via its Institutional Network. One of the largest bank networks in the country, it has over 1,600 members. The network supports financial institutions nationwide by helping with asset growth via access to BHG Financial's top-performing loans through its state-of-the-art loan delivery platform and by offering premium regulatory services.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding its services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021. For more information, visit https://bhgfinancial.com.

