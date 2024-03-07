Spiffy Announces Acquisition of NuVinAir

Elevating Standards in Vehicle Cleanliness and Continuing a Tradition of Breakthrough Innovation

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Get Spiffy, Inc. (Spiffy®), the nation's leading mobile maintenance and detailing company, is excited to announce the acquisition of NuVinAir®, a trailblazer in the automotive industry known for its innovative approach to vehicle cleanliness and health. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Spiffy as it aims to broaden its service categories, expand its product lines, and continue a shared legacy of customer-driven innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome NuVinAir to Spiffy," said Scot Wingo, Spiffy's CEO. "This acquisition represents a pivotal step in our mission to redefine the automotive service experience everywhere. Together, we will continue to innovate and expand our products and services, providing customers with the highest quality and most comprehensive vehicle cleanliness and health solutions in the market."

Expanded Service Categories

The acquisition of NuVinAir allows Spiffy to extend its reach into new service categories, emphasizing health and cleanliness standards that today's consumers and fleet managers demand. NuVinAir's reputation for excellence in creating healthier vehicle environments aligns with Spiffy's commitment to providing top-tier, comprehensive automotive service solutions.

Diverse and Innovative Product Lines

NuVinAir has been at the forefront of developing proprietary vehicle cleaning technologies and products, such as their Cyclone product system and ReKlenz-X, ReNuSurface, and Power Podz product lines. Integrating these innovative solutions into Spiffy's offerings will enhance the overall customer experience by delivering superior vehicle cleanliness and air quality standards.

Kyle Bailey, CEO and Founder of NuVinAir, said, "Joining forces with Spiffy is a natural progression for NuVinAir. Our shared vision for innovation and excellence makes this partnership a powerful combination. We are excited to contribute to Spiffy's growth and to bring our unique products and technologies to even more customers."

A Shared Legacy of Innovation

Both Spiffy and NuVinAir have built their brands on the foundation of customer-driven innovation. This acquisition not only combines two pioneering automotive forces but also sets a new benchmark for what customers can expect in terms of service quality, efficiency, and technological advancement.

Troy Blackwell, NuVinAir Chief Operating Officer and EVP, said, "Just like Spiffy, we built our business with a customer-first mindset. Recognizing our customers' need for efficiency and excellence, we deliver straightforward, top-tier solutions that enhance vehicle cleanliness and improve net promoter scores. Combining our expertise and resources for superior customer support and problem-solving will result in rapid service turnarounds, bolstering essential metrics for our national accounts."

Looking Forward

The acquisition of NuVinAir is a testament to Spiffy's ambition to lead the automotive services industry through innovation, quality service, and a customer-first approach. As the companies integrate, customers can look forward to an expanded suite of services and products designed to keep their vehicles in pristine condition, inside and out.

For more information about Spiffy and the services offered, please visit www.getspiffy.com. To learn more about NuVinAir's products and technologies, visit www.nuvinair.com.

About Spiffy

Spiffy® is the leading mobile maintenance and detailing company on a mission to redefine the automotive service experience everywhere. Offering a variety of preventative maintenance, repairs, and advanced detailing solutions, Spiffy has performed 2 million services and counting over the past decade in the parking lots of fleets, homes, and offices across the United States. Spiffy delivers unparalleled customer experiences through proprietary software, mobile van upfit, and training processes for hundreds of W-2 Technicians nationwide.

About NuVinAir

NuVinAir® Global is a leading provider of patented vehicle cleanliness solutions and proprietary machines, delivering a fast, safe, and effective way to ensure vehicles are free of harmful pollutants, odors, and bacteria. NuVinAir's commitment to creating healthier vehicle interiors has made it a trusted partner for automotive businesses worldwide.

