Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Financing to Advance Web3 Operations and Investments 08-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Financing to Advance Web3 Operations and Investments London, UK, 8 March 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 advisor, venture builder and investor is pleased to announce a strategic financing, with director participation ("Financing"). FINANCING HIGHLIGHTS: -- The Financing done via a combination of a placing and subscription, raised GBP472,500 through the issue of 18,900,000 new ordinary shares of no-par value ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an issue price of 2.5p per share ("Financing Shares"). -- Included within the Financing, Malcolm Palle (Executive Chairman) and Eddy Travia (Chief Executive Officer) are participating with a subscription of GBP40,000 in total as outlined in further detail below. -- In addition, 3,356,000 Ordinary Shares have been issued on the same terms as the Financing Shares for payment totalling GBP83,900 in respect of a broad range of business support, marketing and communications services, designed primarily to broaden awareness of the Company's value proposition and attract a wider range of on-market investors ("Service Shares"). -- Each Financing Share and Service Share has an attaching warrant to subscribe for a further new ordinary share at an exercise price of 3.75p and with a life to expiry of 3 years from Admission to trading of the new Ordinary Shares, pursuant to the Financing (in total 22,256,000 "Financing and Service Warrants"). -- The Financing and Service Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby should Coinsilium shares trade at a volume weighted average share price of 11.25p or higher for 5 trading days, the Company shall have the right but not the obligation to serve notice to warrant holders, providing ten business days' notice to exercise and pay for any outstanding warrants (the "Acceleration"). The Acceleration may be undertaken in stages, at the Company's volition. -- The Financing underpins the Company's working capital position and importantly, enables an acceleration of certain operational and investing activities at a time when AI and Web3 are rapidly advancing and Coinsilium wishes to remain at the forefront of various Web3 technology initiatives. -- Further announcements will follow in respect of business developments enabled through this Financing. Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium, commented: "Coinsilium is recognised as an active and leading player in the rapidly emerging Web3 economy, and we in turn recognise the opportunity for substantial value creation this sector offers shareholders. The rapidly rising cryptocurrency prices obviously bodes well for our crypto-treasury position, and the strengthening market also appears to have generated further investor interest in Coinsilium, which is understandable given that we have seen before, in the previous cycles of 2018 and 2021, quite a close correlation between cryptocurrency price movements and marked market capitalisation growth for the Company. However, in addition to this, in our view, never before has the Company been so well positioned, with our portfolio now reaching across multiple high-growth Web3 markets including, but not limited to infrastructure, AI, social media, finance and game technology sectors. With the Financing in hand, and with the strong cryptocurrency markets prevailing, we are now in an extremely robust position to move the business forward at an important time and we will be communicating to the market as material developments occur." DIRECTOR PARTICIPATION Malcolm Palle (Executive Chairman) and Eddy Travia (Chief Executive Officer) are participating with a total subscription of GBP20,000 each on the same terms as other investors in the Financing. Further details in the table below: Director Holding Prior to Subscription Financing Holding After % Held in COIN After Financing Amount Shares Financing Financing Malcolm Palle 12,234,234 GBP20,000 800,000 13,034,234 5.99% Eddy Travia 13,356,702 GBP20,000 800,000 14,156,702 6.51%

The Directors participation constitutes a related party transaction for the purposes of Rule 4.6 of the Aquis Growth Market Access Rulebook. Federica Velardo and Wayne Almeida, Non-Executive Directors of the Company, independent of the Directors participation, confirm that having exercised reasonable care, skill and diligence, the related party transaction is fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

PDMR DISCLOSURE

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the director's share dealing.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name a) Malcolm Palle 2 Reason for the notification Position/status a) Director, Executive Chairman Initial notification /Amendment b) Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name a) Coinsilium Group Limited LEI b) 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4 transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of no par value in Coinsilium Group instrument Limited a) Identification code ISIN: VGG225641015 Nature of the transaction b) Purchase of ordinary shares and grant of warrants Price(s) and volume(s) c) Purchase of Shares 2.5p 800,000 Grant of Warrants with Exercise Price 800,000 3.75p Aggregated information N/A d) - Aggregated volume - Price Date of the transaction e) 7 March 2024 Place of the transaction f) Off Market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name a) Eddy Travia 2 Reason for the notification Position/status a) Director, Chief Executive Officer Initial notification /Amendment b) Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name a) Coinsilium Group Limited LEI b) 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4 transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of no par value in Coinsilium Group instrument Limited a) Identification code ISIN: VGG225641015 Nature of the transaction b) Purchase of ordinary shares and grant of warrants Price(s) and volume(s) c) Purchase of Shares 2.5p 800,000 Grant of Warrants with Exercise Price 800,000 3.75p Aggregated information N/A d) - Aggregated volume - Price Date of the transaction e) 7 March 2024 Place of the transaction f) Off Market

ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

