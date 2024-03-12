Options Technology, a trailblazer in capital markets infrastructure, today announced a new partnership with Dukascopy, a Swiss online bank which provides online and mobile trading, banking and financial services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312916859/en/

Options Announces Strategic Partnership with Dukascopy, Paving the Way for Real-Time Market Data Access and Enhanced Financial Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

The partnership is set to provide customers with real-time market data for US Equities alongside Options' pre-deployed technology stack which consumes, translates, and broadcasts normalized and historical tick data to clients worldwide, delivering comprehensive access to multi-asset class market data.

The announcement follows Options' full integration with Activ Financial and subsequent amalgamation of global market data sources, alongside hosted trading infrastructure and direct connectivity to counterparts in the wider capital markets ecosystem.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed infrastructure and connectivity in conjunction with the firm's private financial cloud services, combining hosting with direct market access, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented, "At Options, our mission is to cultivate innovation, propel expansion, and forge enduring relationships. Leveraging our combined strengths and capabilities, this collaboration will empower clients with the cutting-edge tools and technology essential for navigating the complexities of today's financial markets.

We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Dukascopy, a renowned leader in online banking and trading solutions. With their extensive expertise in online trading, we are confident that together we can pioneer ground-breaking advancements to cater to the dynamic needs of our clients."

Dmitrjs Kukels, Chief Brokerage Officer, Dukascopy, added, "Partnering with Options, a trusted service provider of data feed on stocks and ETFs for Dukascopy, reinforces Dukascopy's commitment to being a reliable Swiss bank. For over a decade, Dukascopy has offered the narrowest spreads in the Forex industry, catering to both existing and new clients.

With comprehensive coverage across margin trading for various financial instruments, including Forex and CFDs, Dukascopy looks forward to further strengthening its successful partnership with Options, exploring new regions of stock coverage, and introducing innovative services to meet the evolving needs of its clients."

Today's news comes a the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options Technology, including its 13th consecutive year of SOC compliance, it's deployment of JPX Layer 1 offering, and its market connectivity with the Canadian Secruities Exchange

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Paris, and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

Dukacopy:

Dukascopy Bank SA Founded in 2004, Dukascopy Bank SA is a reputable Swiss financial institution regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) as a bank and securities firm. Committed to innovation and customer satisfaction, Dukascopy has been a pioneer in financial services for over two decades.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240312916859/en/

Contacts:

Niall McAleer, niall.mcaleer@options-it.com