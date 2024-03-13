TerraMaster Launches 4-bay D4-320 with USB3.2 10Gbps New Design for Storage Expansion of PC and NAS

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / TerraMaster, a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products for homes and businesses, recently launched D4-320, the updated USB Storage of previous D4-300. The configured USB interface has been directly upgraded from 5Gbps USB3.1 to 10Gbps USB3.2 Gen2 interface, providing doubled 10Gbps data transmission bandwidth.

D4-320 adopts TerraMaster new design concept with more simple and elegant appearance and more convenient hard drive installation. By optimizing the internal structure design of the product and adding measures to suppress noise diffusion, and the overall noise level has been reduced by 50% compared with the previous generation.

TerraMaster D4-320 Key Features

10Gbps Faster Speed

The D4-320 utilizes the USB3.2 Gen2 protocol to achieve a data transfer speed of up to 10 Gbps, twice the speed of the D4-300 (5Gbps). When equipped with four hard drives, the actual read/write speed can thus be measured at up to 1,016 MB/s (combined read/write with WD Red 8TB x 4). Even with just one hard drive installed, the read speed effortlessly reaches 510 MB/s (WD Red 1TB SSD). Thus, whether using multiple hard drives operating in parallel or ensuring the efficient operation of a single hard drive, the D4-320 demonstrates exceptional performance.

Super-large Storage Space

D4-320 perfectly combines large-capacity storage and high-speed performance, supporting 4 SATA HDDs or 4 SATA SSDs, with a maximum capacity of up to 96TB (24TB*4), providing sufficient space for your massive data.

TPC Backupper Supported

D4-320 comes with free TerraMaster TPC Backupper software to easily back up Windows PC data. It supports incremental and differential backup strategies to ensure easy data backup and worry-free data storage.

Expansion of TNAS Storage Space

In addition to supporting direct use on a variety of system devices such as MAC, Windows, and Linux, D4-320 can also provide additional storage capacity for NAS devices, thereby effectively expanding the storage space of NAS to meet the growing data needs and providing users with more flexible and diverse storage expansion solutions.

New Push-lock Bracket Design

D4-320 adopts tool-free hard disk tray, easy to install and replace HDD. It has a unique Push-Lock design that automatically locks the hard drive tray to prevent the hard drive from falling off or being disconnected. A hard drive can be installed in just 8 seconds.

Intelligent Heat Dissipation System

Built-in intelligent temperature-controlled low-noise fan that automatically adjusts the speed according to the hard drive temperature to ensure that the hard drive operates at the optimal temperature and provides better heat dissipation.

Less Noise

With special sound-absorbing panels and shock-absorbing measures, D4-320 noise level (only 21dB) is 50% lower than the previous generation structural design, allowing you to enjoy a quiet working environment.

The 320 series includes D2-320 (2 bays), D4-320 (4 bays) and D6-320 (6 bays), which can meet the needs of home users, SOHO and small businesses for high-performance NAS are fully available worldwide now.

About TerraMaster

TerraMaster is a professional brand that focuses on providing innovative storage products, including network attached storage and direct attached storage that has become increasingly popular in over 40 countries and regions. The brand has been developing storage technology for 10 years, addressing the needs of customers such as home users, small/medium businesses, and enterprises.

