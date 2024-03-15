Polymetal International plc: Preliminary results -21

DJ Polymetal International plc: Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2023

Polymetal International plc

Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2023

Polymetal International plc ("Polymetal", the "Company" or the Group) announces the Group's preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2023.

"In 2023, Polymetal managed to stay profitable and reduce leverage despite persistent geopolitical headwinds. Robust production and stable cost performance coupled with favorable commodity price dynamics drove improvement in financial results. In 2024, after the sale of the Russian assets is completed, the Company will pursue long-term growth while ensuring long-term free cash flow potential of the existing assets in Kazakhstan", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal International plc, commenting on the results.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

-- In 2023, revenue increased by 8% year-on-year (y-o-y), totalling USUSD 3,025 million (2022: USUSD 2,801million), of which USUSD 893 million (30%) was generated from operations in Kazakhstan and USUSD 2,132 million (70%)from operations in the Russian Federation. Average realised gold price increased by 9% while silver price increasedby 4%, both closely tracking market dynamics. Gold equivalent (GE) production was stable at 1,714 Koz y-o-y. Goldsales increased by 2% y-o-y to 1,400 Koz, while silver sales decreased by 10% to 16.6 Moz. Significant tighteningof concentrate exports regulations in Russia led to material accumulation of concentrates in sea ports.

-- Group Total Cash Costs (TCC)[1] for 2023 were USUSD 861/GE oz, down 9% y-o-y, and 9% below the lower end ofthe Group's guidance of USUSD 950-1,000/GE oz. This was predominantly on the back of a weaker Rouble which outweighedinflationary pressures. In Kazakhstan, TCC were USUSD 903/GE oz, up by 24% y-o-y, on the back of a planned gradedecline combined with a 14% decrease in sales volumes and inflationary headwinds. Across the Group's Russian mines,TCC were at USUSD 845/GE oz, down by 19% y-o-y, mainly on the back of Rouble depreciation.

-- All-in Sustaining Cash Costs (AISC)1 amounted to USUSD 1,276/GE oz, down 5% y-o-y, 2% below the lower endof the Group's guidance of USUSD 1,300-1,400/GE and driven by the same factors. In Kazakhstan, AISC increased by 18%to USUSD 1,263/GE oz, mostly driven by a decrease in sales volume. In Russia, AISC decreased by 13% to USUSD 1,281/oz,on the back of a sales increase coupled with lower stripping volumes after completion of large stripping campaignsin 2023.

-- Adjusted EBITDA1 was USUSD 1,458 million, 43% higher than in 2022, on the back of higher commodity pricesand lower cash costs. Of this, USUSD 439 million (30%) was earned from operations in Kazakhstan and USUSD 1,019 million(70%) earned from operations in the Russian Federation. The Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 12 percentagepoints to 48% (2022: 36%).

-- Underlying net earnings[2] increased by 40%, totalling USUSD 615 million (2022: USUSD 440 million), with abasic EPS of USUSD 1.11 per share. Reflecting the increase in operating profit, the Group recorded a net profit[3] ofUSUSD 528 million in 2023, compared to a net loss of USUSD 288 million due to one-off impairment charges in 2022.

-- Capital expenditure was USUSD 679 million[4], down 14% compared with USUSD 794 million in 2022 and 3% belowthe lower end of the guidance range of USUSD 700-750 million, as a result of the substantial positive impact ofRussian Rouble devaluation on local-currency costs.

-- Net operating cash inflow was USUSD 575 million (2022: USUSD 206 million). The Group reported negative freecash flow1 of USUSD 128 million in 2023, which is still a significant improvement over the 2022 negative free cashflow of USUSD 445 million.

-- Net debt2 was largely stable at USUSD 2,383 million (USUSD 174 million in Kazakhstan and USUSD 2,209 million inRussia), compared with USUSD 2,393 million as at 31 December 2022 (USUSD 277 million in Kazakhstan and USUSD 2,117million in Russia). This represents 1.64x of Adjusted EBITDA and is significantly below the 2022 leverage ratio of2.35x.

DIVIDENDS AND DISPOSAL

-- On 19 February 2024, the Group announced its intention to sell 100% of JSC Polymetal and its subsidiariesto JSC Mangazeya Plus for an effective total consideration of approximately USUSD 3.69 billion, valuing JSC Polymetaland its subsidiaries at 5.3x EV/EBITDA based on Adjusted EBITDA of JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries for the 12months ended 30 June 2023 (USUSD 694 million) and at 3.6x based on an full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of JSC Polymetaland its subsidiaries (approximately USUSD 1.0 billion). On 7 March, 2024 the transaction was approved by theShareholders General Meeting and, following receipt of required regulatory approvals, was completed on the sameday.

-- Following the disposal, the Group's net cash position of approx. USUSD 130 million.

-- No dividend will be proposed for the full year 2023. Following the recent completion of the divestment ofthe Russian business, the Board will actively reconsider the dividend policy and intend to share an update in Maythis year.

Financial highlights [5] 2023 2022 Change Revenue, USUSDm Kazakhstan 893 933 -4% Russia 2,132 1,868 +14% Total 3,025 2,801 +8% Total cash cost[6], USUSD /GE oz Kazakhstan 903 728 +24% Russia 845 1,046 -19% Total 861 942 -9% All-in sustaining cash cost2, USUSD /GE oz Kazakhstan 1,263 1,0673 +18% Russia 1,281 1,4803 -13% Total 1,276 1,344 -5% Adjusted EBITDA2, USUSDm Kazakhstan 439 516[7] -15% Russia 1,019 5013 +103% Total 1,458 1,017 +43% Average realised gold price[8], USUSD /oz 1,929 1,764 +9% Average realised silver price4, USUSD /oz 22.8 21.9 +4% Net earnings/(loss), USUSDm 528 (288) n/a Underlying net earnings2, USUSDm 615 440 +40% Return on assets (underlying)2, % 17% 9% +8% Return on equity (underlying)2, % 15% 11% +4% Basic earnings/(loss) per share, USUSD 1.11 (0.61) n/a Underlying EPS2, USUSD 1.30 0.93 +44% Net debt2, USUSDm Kazakhstan 174 277 -37% Russia 2,209 2,117 +4% Total 2,383 2,393 -0% Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA Kazakhstan 0.39 0.54 -27% Russia 2.17 4.23 -49% Total 1.63 2.35 -31% Capital expenditure, USUSDm Kazakhstan 145 101 +43% Russia 534 693 -23% Total 679 794 -14% Net operating cash flow, USUSDm 575 206 +179% Free cash flow2, USUSDm (128) (445) +71% Free cash flow post-M&A2, USUSDm (131) (473) +72%

Notes:

(1) Totals may not correspond to the sum of the separate figures due to rounding. % changes can be different from zero even when absolute amounts are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute amounts differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release.

(2) Defined in the "Alternative performance measures" section below.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

-- No fatal accidents among the Group's employees and contractors occurred in 2023 as well as no lost timeinjuries were recorded in Kazakhstan. Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) among the Company's workforce for thefull year decreased by 30% y-o-y to 0.07. Two serious and eight minor lost-time accidents were recorded in 2023,all in Russia. Days lost due to work-related injuries (DIS) increased by 32% y-o-y to 1,156, also relates toRussia.

-- The Company's 2023 GE production was stable at 1,714 Koz, including 486 Koz in Kazakhstan and 1,228 Kozin Russia, and in line with the original production guidance of 1.7 Moz.

-- The Company has successfully secured a land plot for the Ertis POX project in the Pavlodar SpecialEconomic Zone in Kazakhstan.

2023 2022 Change PRODUCTION (Koz of GE) 1 1,714 1,720 -0% Kazakhstan 486 541 -10% Kyzyl 316 330 -4% Varvara 169 211 -20% Russia 1,228 1,178 +4% SAFETY LTIFR2 (Employees) 0.07 0.10 -30% Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 0.09 0.12 -25% DIS2 1,156 877 +32% Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 1,156 877 +32% Fatalities Employees 0 0 n/a Contractors 0 0 n/a Average headcount 14,647 14,694 -0.3% Kazakhstan 3,202 3,219 -0.5% Russia 11,4453 11,475 -0.3%

Notes:

(1) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. Mayskoye production reporting approach was amended to record production as soon as the ownership title for gold is transferred to a buyer at the mine site's concentrate storage facility. Previous periods were restated accordingly.

(2) Company employees only are taken into account.

(3) The average number of personnel was revised versus the number reported in January 2024 to include average headcount of all assets in Russia that were deconsolidated during the reporting year and were not part of Group as at 31 December 2023, for the period they were part of the Group.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG") HIGHLIGHTS

-- Our 2023 group-wide direct and indirect energy-related emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) increased by 5%compared to 2022. In Kazakhstan our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions increased by 10% compared to 2022 mainly due tothe legislative changes in the energy market and the resulting inability to purchase green electricity from thegrid. We are currently focusing our efforts on the Kazakhstan segment and on designing our own solar power plantswith a total capacity of up to 40 MW at Varvara and Kyzyl to minimize our dependence on grid electricity.

-- We continue to reforest territories equal to those that had been disturbed by our activities. In 2023, weplanted 430 thousand saplings on almost 200 hectares of land in Russia and were implementing a voluntary pilotproject to plant a new forest not far from Varvara site in Kazakhstan.

-- In 2023, we decreased our fresh water intensity for ore processing by 53%, compared with 2019, to 125 m³/1,000 t (2022: 49%). In Kazakhstan, we have also continued to decrease our fresh water intensity as the majority ofthe water we use in ore processing at our cites in Kazakhstan is circulated in closed water cycles. Overall, 90% ofour on-site water consumption in Kazakhstan is via a closed cycle of treated waste.

-- Polymetal's social investments amounted to USUSD 17.6 million in 2023, including USUSD 7.3 million inKazakhstan, and were targeted to projects in education, local infrastructure, sports and culture.

2024 OUTLOOK FOR KAZAKHSTAN BUSINESS

-- The Company expects its Kazakhstan assets to deliver stable production at 475 Koz of GE.

-- Costs are estimated in the ranges of USUSD 900-1,000/GE oz for TCC and USUSD 1,250-1,350/GE oz for AISC[9]. Ay-o-y increase is expected mostly due to sharp increases in power and railway tariffs in Kazakhstan.

-- Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately USUSD 225 million including USUSD 60 million for ErtisPOX.

Conference call and webcast

The Company will hold a webcast on Friday, 15 March 2024, at 16:00 Astana time (11:00 London time).

To participate in the webcast, please register using the following link:

https://streamstudio.world-television.com/1451-2739-39231/en

Webcast details will be sent to you via email after registration.

SINED's statement......................................................................7

Group CEO statement...................................................................9

Operating review ......................................................................11

Financial review .......................................................................18

Principal risks and uncertainties ..........................................................30

Going concern ........................................................................31

Directors' responsibility statement .........................................................32

Financial statements ....................................................................33

Alternative Performance Measures ........................................................64 SINED's statement

It has been gratifying to see the Company's financial and operating performance stabilise during 2023 against the continuing and tightening backdrop of a continued Russia-Ukraine conflict and new sanctions (including the designation of the Russian business of the Company by the US in May 2023) and counter-sanctions. The Board believed that under these circumstances fully divesting the Russian assets and pursuing growth in Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries would greatly increase the Company's ability to generate value for shareholders. And, already in 2024, the long-anticipated restructuring of the business was completed, and we are positively looking into the future.

Re-domiciliation to Kazakhstan

Back in 2022, given the rapid deterioration of the business environment caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Board set up a Special Committee, comprised of Independent Non-Executive Directors, to review the options open to the Company, which would enable it to preserve business continuity and restore shareholder value. Its first recommendation was that Polymetal International should switch its domicile from Jersey to Kazakhstan. It had been the first foreign company listed on the Astana Stock Exchange (AIX) in 2019 and, following re-domiciliation in August 2023, Polymetal has been able to switch from LSE to AIX as its primary listing.

This decision was not taken lightly since, as a consequence, its premium listing on the London Stock Exchange was cancelled. However, this was felt to be necessary in order to mitigate the impact of Russian counter-sanctions being imposed against entities incorporated in unfriendly jurisdictions (including Jersey), as well the prospect of further reprisals. Both would place significant restrictions on the Company and expose it to unmanageable risk.

Choosing the Astana International Finance Centre (AIFC) as the jurisdiction for our re-domiciliation was also prudent given AIFC's own adoption of English common law and adherence to best practice. We too will continue to uphold the standards that we have set ourselves over the last 25 years in corporate governance, health and safety, and approach to environmental matters.

The divestment of Russian assets

However, a further strategic pivot was required following the US Department of State designation of JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries in Russia. The Special Committee was once again deployed to develop an appropriate response in the light of these new sanctions. In the first instance, the Group's Russian subsidiaries were ring-fenced, with management of all Russian operations delegated to the executives of JSC Polymetal, and management of Polymetal International resigning from their positions in the Russian entities. At the same time, all service agreements between the Company and its non-Russian subsidiaries, and JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries, were terminated and all payments from the Company and its non-designated subsidiaries under other inter-Group agreements with JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries were discontinued.

The Special Committee, after a thorough review, also recommended the divestment of the Group's Russian assets as the most viable option for mitigating the legal, financial and operational risks that emerged as a result of designation, and also the optimal path towards re-establishing shareholder value. It became the Company's way to restore the access to international financial markets, enable the resumption of dividend payments and eliminate the discounts being applied by international capital markets to businesses associated with Russia. With this divestment completed in March 2024, Polymetal's Board and management team will now be able to concentrate on expanding its asset base within Kazakhstan and also looking to other countries in Central Asia, which present a number of interesting options for further growth.

Dividend decision

Both the re-domiciliation and divestment of the Russian business, along with related de-leveraging, have improved the balance sheet of the Company considerably. However, it will need to invest in excess of USD1 billion over the medium term in projects in Kazakhstan, most notably the new Ertis POX, and M&A activities in order to achieve its ambitious long-term growth plans.

As yet, the Company has not restored its access to major sources of debt funding and, in the light of this, the Board considers that it would not be prudent to pay dividends for the full year 2023. This will allow the Group to maintain both strategic and operating flexibility. The Board will further consider the dividend, as described in Dividends and disposal section above.

Change of a major shareholder

I want to express my gratitude to all our shareholders and investors for the continued support that they have shown us over the years. We also welcome our new significant shareholder Maaden International Investment, representing the government of Sultanate of Oman.

We are pleased that the shareholders have confirmed their full support of Polymetal's strategy and the actions undertaken to secure the future of this business to date as well the intention to further develop the asset base in Kazakhstan and the wider region.

Brighter future

Now that the Company has significantly de-risked its operations and finances, and established stable operations in Kazakhstan, the favourable macroeconomic conditions will allow it to generate sufficient cash flows to fund growth and repay debt. With divestment now complete, we also expect better stock trading conditions for Western shareholders as infrastructure providers gradually remove the limitations previously placed on Polymetal's shares. The Board is also set on maintaining high standards of corporate governance and ESG in the new environment, which will ensure the creation of further sustainable value.

Senior Independent Non-Executive Director

Evgueni Konovalenko Group CEO Statement

We started 2023 facing many of the frustrations of the previous year: namely, the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war with the resulting upheavals of sanctions and counter-sanctions, and disruptions in supply chains and financing options. With this in mind, from the outset, we planned to pursue re-domiciliation to a "friendly" jurisdiction with a view to also engineer a subsequent split of the business in order to restore shareholder value. However, due to geopolitical interventions beyond our control, this reorganisation did not go as we had originally planned.

Key corporate events in 2023

For a number of reasons, we quickly identified Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) as the optimal re-domiciliation jurisdiction: because of its basis on English common law, our long-standing presence and listing in Kazakhstan, and its neutral position from the point of western and Russian counter-sanctions. For Astana International Exchange (AIX) to become our primary exchange, however, we also had to accept the hard reality that this would necessitate discontinuing our 12-year premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. And, this in turn, would entail management resolving a separate, complicated set of infrastructural issues in order to enable trading for all categories of shareholder post re-domiciliation.

As we progressed our plans for re-domiciliation to AIFC, the Group was hit by the designation of its Russian business, JSC Polymetal, by the US Department of State, which made any plans to spin off the Russian operation totally impracticable. As a consequence and in response to the US designation, the Board formed a Special Committee to develop appropriate measures with regards to sanctions compliance and to oversee the full divestment of the Russian business - JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries.

Since then, we have made substantial progress in redefining Polymetal's status for the long term. In August 2023 the Company successfully completed re-domiciliation to AIFC and resumed trading on AIX as a Kazakh issuer. This also kicked off the process of searching for potential buyers for the Russian business and culminated in the announcement of its disposal at a total effective valuation of USUSD 3.7 billion on 19 February 2024. The deal successfully closed on 7 March 2024.

Seen from a purely financial perspective, due to the inevitable Russian discount, the transaction has not generated a great deal of value for Polymetal. Nevertheless, in removing numerous operational, financial, legal and sanctions risks, I truly believe that it is in the best interest of all our shareholders since it enables the Company to open a new chapter in its corporate history. Polymetal is now well-positioned to implement a new strategy and restore its track record of creating sustained shareholder value.

Production and performance

In 2023, the Company avoided major operational business disruption and successfully met its original production guidance. The Company's gold equivalent production demonstrated solid results, despite the difficult environment experienced by the Russian part of the business and some repercussions from the designation of JSC Polymetal for the Company on the Kazakhstan side.

In spite of persistent geopolitical headwinds, Polymetal retained its profitability and reduced its leverage. An improvement in financial results was driven by robust production and stable cost performance coupled with favourable commodity price dynamics, with revenue increasing by 8% year-on-year to USUSD 3 billion. We also reported an impressive 43% increase in EBITDA at USUSD 1.5 billion, thanks to both growth in ounces sold through release of working capital and in the devaluation of the local currency in Russia.

Total cash costs (TCC) were 8% lower and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) were 5% lower than in 2022. Both were below the announced guidance range of USUSD 950-1,000/GE oz and USUSD 1,300-1,400/GE oz, respectively, attributing to the substantial positive impact of Rouble devaluation on local-currency costs. Net debt was largely stable year-on-year at USUSD 2.38 billion (USUSD 0.17 billion in Kazakhstan and USUSD 2.21 billion in Russia) however it decreased in relative terms from 2.35 ND/EBITDA in 2022 to 1.64 in 2023.

Safety remains our top priority

We remain committed to ensuring a safe working environment for all our employees and contractors. Significantly, for the fourth consecutive year, there were no fatal accidents during 2023 among Polymetal's workforce and nor, for the second year running, among our contractors. I am also pleased to report that none of the ten lost-time accidents (in Russia) resulted in permanent disability or serious damage to health. Employees' lost-time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) decreased by 30% year-on-year and is a testament to our investment in promoting a zero-harm safety culture.

Our new POX development project in Kazakhstan

Our major development focus now is on Kazakhstan's first large-scale full-cycle pressure oxidation (POX) plant for refractory ore processing: the Ertis POX project. This will be a new, state-of-the-art facility in the Pavlodar region and will ensure that Kyzyl (and potentially other Kazakh assets) will no longer have to rely on the temporary POX processing arrangement made with Amursk POX in Russia.

We have already identified the site and signed contracts for this and the critical processing equipment. We plan to start construction early next year with completion due by 2028. We are partnering once again with international engineering consultancy, Hatch, who are tasked with both basic and detailed engineering for the project. We are also proceeding with the permitting process. Capitalising on our experience in developing POX sites in Russia, we believe that this project will involve fewer construction risks. Compared with the Russian Far East, the logistics in Kazakhstan are much better as is the cost of materials and labour.

Our next steps

With the sale of Russian assets completed in Q1 2024, the Company is now able to pursue its future growth plans while, at the same time, ensuring the long-term free cash flow potential of the existing assets in Kazakhstan. We expect stable operational results in Kazakhstan in 2024 and, following a positive investment decision from the Board, expected in H2 2024, will accelerate the construction schedule for the Ertis POX.

Our priorities during the year will be centered on safety, cost control and operational improvement. Alongside this, we also plan to make tangible progress in terms of securing new growth opportunities for the business. Together, these will ensure that we deliver substantial financial returns for our shareholders over the coming years.

We could not have achieved the continued operation of the business over the last year without the loyal support of our employees and I would like to formally thank them on behalf of the whole senior management team. Their skills, expertise and commitment are vital to Polymetal's future.

Group Chief Executive Officer

Vitaly Nesis Operating review

Robust production

In 2023, operations continued undisrupted despite the difficulties caused by the imposition of US sanctions against JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries. The Company's gold equivalent (GE) production for the year was stable at 1,714 Koz, comprising 486 Koz in Kazakhstan and 1,228 Koz in Russia, and in line with the original production guidance of 1.7 Moz. Kazakhstan's GE production declined by 10%, mostly driven by a planned grade decline and lower share of high-grade third-party feed at the flotation circuit at Varvara. Russian GE production grew by 4% to 1,228 Koz, in line with the original production plan.

Gold production for the full year was up 3% to 1,492 Koz, while silver output decreased by 15% to 17.7 Moz. Gold sales of 1,400 Koz increased marginally year-on-year, while silver sales decreased by 10% to 16.6 Moz. The gap between production and sales is considered a temporary one: significant tightening of concentrate exports regulations in Russia led to material accumulation in seaports for concentrates in transit. Management is working to resolve this issue in 2024.

Kyzyl continues as the largest individual contributor to the Group's overall output: full-year gold production came in at 316 Koz. Varvara GE output decreased by 20% to 169 Koz, driven by a decrease in Komar ore grade at the leaching circuit and a lower share of high-grade third-party feed at the flotation circuit. In total, Kazakh operations delivered 486 GE Koz, which accounts for 28% of the Group's production.

The Company has successfully secured a land plot for the Ertis POX project in the Special Economic Zone near Pavlodar. Evaluation of the site conditions and logistics planning have begun in preparation for delivery of the autoclave. Additionally, the Company has once again selected Hatch for basic and detailed engineering, as well as procurement support. Hatch has an exceptional track record of working with Polymetal on several other projects. Base engineering is already in-progress, enabling accelerated commencement of construction. The investment decision is expected to be made by the Board in the second half of 2024, with the start-up by the end of 2028.

Reserves and resources

In 2023, Group Ore Reserves increased by 2% year-on-year to 28.0 Moz of GE, while the average grade in Ore Reserves decreased by 5% year-on-year and stood at 3.5 g/t of GE.

Ore Reserves in Kazakhstan increased by 3% year-on-year to 11.6 Moz of GE on the back of the revised estimate for underground mining at Kyzyl and positive exploration results (an increase by 249 Koz). The average grade in Ore Reserves in Kazakhstan was 3.2 g/t of GE, a 2% decrease year-on-year driven by a 4% grade decline at Varvara, which was partially offset by positive grade revaluation at Kyzyl.

Share of Ore Reserves for open-pit mining in Kazakhstan decreased by 4% compared to the previous year and stood at 45% on the back of underground reserves extension at Kyzyl.

Group's Mineral Resources (additional to Ore Reserves) grew by 3% year-on-year to 26.7 Moz of GE. The average GE grade in Mineral Resources was down 7% year-on-year to 4.2 g/t. Mineral Resources in Kazakhstan increased by 26%, while the average GE grade increased by 8% to 2.9 g/t, mainly driven by the MR grade appreciation at Kyzyl by 13%, from 4.1 to 4.6 g/t of GE.

Ore Reserves reconciliation, GE Moz

Ore Reserves, as at 1 Depletion Revaluation Initial Ore Reserves Change in Ore Reserves, as at 1 January 2023 estimate ownership January 2024 Kazakhstan 11.3 -0.5 +0.9 - - 11.6 Russia 16.0 -1.6 +1.7 +0.5 -0.2 16.4 Total Group 27.3 -2.1 +2.5 +0.5 -0.2 28.0

In 2023, exploration activities in Kazakhstan were carried out at 11 licensed and contract areas. In total, 59.4 km of drilling was completed, a 12% decrease year-on-year.

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources summary[10] [11]

1 Jan 2024 1 Jan 2023 Change Ore Reserves (Proved+Probable), GE Moz 28.0 27.3 +2% Gold, Moz 25.4 24.7 +3% Silver, Moz 210.0 211.3 -1% Average reserve grade, g/t 3.5 3.6 -5% Mineral Resources 26.7 25.8 +3% (Measured+Indicated+Inferred), GE Moz Gold, Moz 24.1 23.1 +4% Silver, Moz 209.2 212.9 -2% Average resource grade, g/t 4.2 4.5 -8%

Ore Reserves and Mineral Resources as at 1 January 2024[12]

Tonnage Grade GE Content Mt g/t GE, Moz Ore Reserves Proved (Kazakhstan) 28.9 1.7 1.6 Proved (Russia) 45.5 3.2 4.7 Probable (Kazakhstan) 82.4 3.8 10.0 Probable (Russia) 95.4 3.8 11.6 Proved+Probable (Kazakhstan) 111.3 3.2 11.6 Proved+Probable (Russia) 140.9 3.6 16.4 Proved+Probable 252.2 3.5 28.0 Mineral Resources Measured (Kazakhstan) 6.5 0.9 0.2 Measured (Russia) 22.7 4.0 2.9 Indicated (Kazakhstan) 17.8 2.5 1.4 Indicated (Russia) 41.9 4.0 5.4 Measured+Indicated (Kazakhstan) 24.4 2.1 1.6 Measured+Indicated (Russia) 64.6 4.0 8.3 Measured+Indicated 88.9 3.5 9.9 Inferred (Kazakhstan) 19.3 3.9 2.4 Inferred (Russia) 89.9 5.0 14.3 Measured+Indicated+Inferred (Kazakhstan) 43.7 2.9 4.0 Measured+Indicated+Inferred (Russia) 154.4 4.6 22.6 Measured+Indicated+Inferred 198.1 4.2 26.7

Health and safety

There were no fatal accidents in 2023. However, lost-time incidents still took place among Polymetal's workforce and contractors. Most were the result of slipping or tripping while walking or being jammed by a rotating mechanism. In 2023, 10 lost-time incidents were recorded among employees and 4 - among contractors. LTIFR for 2023 decreased to 0.07 for employees (0.10 in 2022) and to 0.08 for contractors (0.21 in 2022). Days lost due to work-related injuries for the full year increased by 32% y-o-y to 1,156 (2022: 877).

While the majority of the incidents that took place during the year were classified as minor (8 minor and 2 severe injuries were reported), Polymetal still took responsive measures for each by updating risk maps for relevant facilities, providing additional instructions to employees and encouraging contractors to carry out an investigation if the accident involved a contractor's worker.

2023 2022 Change Injuries Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 10 13 -23% Total 10 13 -23% including Fatalities Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 0 0 n/a Total 0 0 n/a Severe injuries Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 2 0 +100% Total 2 0 +100% LTIFR (per 200,000 hours worked) Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 0.09 0.12 -25% Total 0.07 0.10 -30% Days off work following accidents Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 1,156 877 +32% Total 1,156 877 +32% CONTRACTORS Injuries Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 4 12 -67% Total 4 12 -67% including Fatalities Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 0 0 n/a Total 0 0 n/a Severe injuries Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 0 0 n/a Total 0 0 n/a LTIFR (per 200,000 hours worked) Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 0.12 0.31 -61% Total 0.08 0.21 -62%

Employees

Our average headcount in 2023 decreased slightly by 0.3% y-o-y to 14,647 employees, with approximately half working on a fly-in/fly-out basis at remote sites. Our voluntary turnover rate significantly decreased to 4.7% in 2023, compared to 8.4% in 2022. The voluntary staff turnover for assets in Russia was 5.6% while in Kazakhstan it comprised 1.4%.

We continue to observe higher labour market competition and increased demand for mining experts, that is why we offer employees competitive salaries and a range of opportunities for professional development, such as succession planning, mentorship and a Talent Pool programme. In 2023, our Talent Pool consisted of 456 employees prepared to take up leadership positions in the future, 78 of which gained promotion during the year.

The share of women in Polymetal's workforce remained stable at 21% in 2023. We continue to promote a culture of equal opportunity through training and communications. In order to eliminate workplace bias, empower diverse teams and attract and retain people with different background, we have adopted a Diversity and Inclusion Programme, which includes training and engagement activities, diversity metrics and targets, collaboration with educational institutions and ongoing internal communication. Among other actions, this led to an increase in the proportion of women in leadership positions by 1% to 23% in 2023. Besides managing gender diversity issues, we aim to eliminate discrimination based on age or disability. For example, we have created an interactive online course on inclusion practices. This course provides an informed understanding of disability, highlighting the potential risks of bias at work and has also been incorporated into the induction programme for new employees.

2023 2022 Change Average headcount Kazakhstan 3,202 3,219 -0.5% Russia 11,445 11,475 -0.3% Total 14,647 14,694 -0.3% Share of female employees Kazakhstan 20% 20% 0% Russia 22% 22% 0% Total 21% 21% 0% Share of female managers Kazakhstan 21% 22% -5% Russia 23% 22% 5% Total 23% 22% 5% Voluntary turnover Kazakhstan 1.4% 4.6% -70% Russia 5.6% 9.4% -40% Total 4.7% 8.4% -44% including For female employees Kazakhstan 2.5% 2.9% -14% Russia 5.1% 8.2% -38% Total 4.6% 7.1% -35%

For male employees Kazakhstan 1.1% 5.1% -78% Russia 5.8% 9.8% -41% Total 4.7% 8.7% -46%

Climate and Energy

Accepting the need to take urgent action to mitigate human-made impacts on climate, we are committed to reducing our own impact and developing an approach to potential carbon neutrality. Our strategy is focused on those projects that comprehensively reduce our GHG emissions and also the net adverse impact on water resources and biodiversity.

In 2023, we adhered to our climate targets of reducing our direct and energy-related emissions, and we are gradually adapting our Climate Action Plan to the new circumstances and potential changes in Group structure. In our Climate Strategy, we give unconditional priority to real decarbonisation projects and state that offsetting is reserved only for hard-to-abate or residual emissions.

Our 2023 direct emissions (Scope 1) decreased by 4% compared to 2022 mainly due to the implementation of energy efficiency measures, while our indirect energy-related emissions (Scope 2) increased due to legislative changes in the energy market of Kazakhstan and the resulting lack of opportunity to purchase green electricity from the grid. Further efforts within the Kazakhstan segment are therefore focused on commissioning in-house solar power plants with a total capacity of up to 40 MW at Varvara and Kyzyl.

We have continued to reforest territories equal to those that had been disturbed by our activities. In 2023, we planted 430 thousand saplings on almost 200 hectares of land in regions where we operate. In addition, as part of our commitment to actively fostering a favourable environment for all stakeholders in our operating regions and taking initial steps towards implementing a Net Positive Impact approach, we are undertaking a voluntary pilot project to plant a new forest not far from Varvara site in Kazakhstan.

2023 2022 Change ENERGY Total energy consumed (GJ) Kazakhstan 3,542,140 3,471,719 2.0% Russia 7,205,597 7,285,162 -1.1% Total 10,747,737 10,756,881 -0.1% Energy intensity (GJ per Koz of GE produced) Kazakhstan 7,296 6,417 +14% Russia 5,867 6,179 -5% Total 6,271 6,254 +0.3% GREENHOUSE GAS (GHG) EMISSIONS Scope 1 GHG emissions (CO2 eq. Kt) Kazakhstan 208 201 +3% Russia 516 550 -6% Total 724 751 -4% Scope 2 GHG emissions (market based, CO2 eq. Kt) Kazakhstan 252 216 +17% Russia 111 115 -3% Total 363 331 +10% Scope 1 + Scope 2 (CO2 eq. Kt) Kazakhstan 460 417 +10% Russia 627 665 -6% Total 1,087 1,082 +0.5% GHG intensity of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions (kg of CO2e per oz of GE) Kazakhstan 947 771 +23% Russia 511 564 -4% Total 634 629 +4%

Environment

Our Environmental Management System (EMS) is the cornerstone of our approach. All production sites in Kazakhstan and most of them in Russia are certified to the ISO 14001 global standard. Our EMS is supported by specific systems for cyanide and tailings management, as well as internal and external auditing.

The monitoring of both water quantity and quality is a key focus within our EMS. Given the predicted physical impacts of climate change on our operations, vigilance in monitoring water risks is crucial for our assets in Kazakhstan. We strive to continually enhance our water efficiency by employing metering and auditing practices for water consumption, coupled with the meticulous management of the quality of wastewater. The majority of the water we use in ore processing is circulated in closed water cycles. Overall, 93% of our on-site water consumption is via a closed cycle of treated waste water (compared to 91% in 2022). We remain committed to our ambitious goal of reducing fresh water usage for processing per unit of production by 55% by 2030, compared with the 2019[13]. In 2023, we decreased our fresh water intensity for ore processing by 53%, compared with 2019, to 125 m³/1,000 t (2022: 49%).

We operate seven TSFs and four dry stacking facilities in Kazakhstan and Russia, and are carrying out technical closure works at two TSFs. Wherever possible, we have implemented dry cake stacking in order to eliminate affecting both ground and surface water, as well as the surrounding area, and we currently store 70% in dams and 30% as dry cake.

2023 2022 Change WATER Fresh water withdrawn (th. m3) Kazakhstan 1,273 1,290 -1% Russia 2,010 2,054 -2% Total 3,283 3,344 -2% Water reused and recycled (th. m3) Kazakhstan 11,569 11,089 +4% Russia 34,329 23,353 +47% Total 45,898 34,442 +33% Total water used (th. m3) Kazakhstan 12,842 12,378 +4% Russia 36,338 25,408 +43% Total 49,181 37,786 +30% Share of water recycled and reused Kazakhstan 90% 90% +1% Russia 94% 92% +3% Total 93% 91% +2% Fresh water use for processing intensity (m3/ Kt of processed ore)[14] Kazakhstan 178 188 -5% Russia 99 112 -12% Total 125 138 -9% WASTE Share of waste recycled (including overburden) Kazakhstan 8% 10% -20% Russia 33% 42% -21% Total 17% 23% -26% Share of dry stacking in tailings disposal Kazakhstan - - n/a Russia 30% 28% +7% Total 30% 28% +7%

Communities

We aim to maintain open dialogue with neighboring communities, ensuring transparent feedback mechanisms in all regions where we operate. In 2023, we responded to all of the 780 enquiries received from locals, surveyed 1,174 community representatives and held 90 stakeholder engagement events. The outcomes of such engagement inform our social investment programmes. Polymetal's social investments amounted to USUSD 17.6 million in 2023 (including USUSD 7.3 million in Kazakhstan) and were targeted to projects in education, local infrastructure, sports, culture and Indigenous Minorities of the North support (compared to USUSD 23 million in 2022). No cases of human rights violations connected to Polymetal's employees or contractors were reported in 2023.

2023 2022 Change Total community investment (USUSD million) Kazakhstan 7.3 8.8 -17% Russia 10.3 14.4 -28% Total 17.6 23.2 -24% Enquiries from communities received and responded to Kazakhstan 335 223 +50% Russia 445 616 -28% Total 780 839 -7% Stakeholder meetings and events Kazakhstan 21 22 -5% Russia 69 58 +19% Total 90 80 +13% Number of respondents to community polls Kazakhstan 79 100 -21% Russia 1,095 1100 -0.5% Total 1,174 1,200 -2%

2024 outlook for Kazakhstan business

Safety remains a top priority for Polymetal. We will continue to focus on further improvements in health and safety metrics and maintaining zero fatalities across our operations and among on-site contractors conducting business on behalf of the Group.

In 2024, we expect stable operational results in Kazakhstan as well as a positive investment decision on the Ertis POX. The Company expects its Kazakhstan assets to deliver stable production at approximately 475 Koz of GE.

We will continue running a number of development projects at existing operations, aimed at either extending the life-of-mine or reducing costs despite the planned depletion of higher-grade ore sources. At Kyzyl, the Company intends to push the throughput further to the 2.6 Mtpa level by the second half of 2024. We are in the process of reducing our reliance on diesel power, and with it our environmental impact, through renewable energy projects. This includes upgrading dump trucks from diesel fuel to gas at Kyzyl and progressing the 40 MWh solar power plant and gas power plant for Varvara and Kyzyl located at Varvara's operating site.

At the same time, we will focus on advancing our long-term project pipeline. At Ertis POX, we plan to undertake engineering work, order technological equipment and prepare the construction site. The investment decision is expected to be made by the Board in the second half of 2024, with the start-up in 2028.

Polymetal will aim to pursue growth opportunities in Kazakhstan and selected Central Asian countries. We are looking for precious and base metal assets where we can apply our deep competencies in engineering, development and operations. Financial review

market summary

Precious metals

Despite multiyear-high interest rates and bond yields, markets remained disturbed by looming recessionary fears and the ongoing global geopolitical conflicts, which made investors lean towards safe-haven assets such as gold. In H1 2023, along with the peaking interest rates, gold price reached the lowest boundary of USUSD 1,811/oz before beating 2022 all-time high and reaching USUSD 2,078/oz in H2 2023 on the back of elevated geopolitical and security risks, and indications of rate cuts in 2024. The average LBMA gold price in 2023 was USUSD 1,943/oz, an increase of 8% compared to the prior year.

In 2023, gold demand remained strong at 4,448 tonnes, only 5% below the very exceptional 2022, when the world saw post pandemic re-opening and the escalation of the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Gold accumulation momentum in the recent years continued into 2023 - over 1,037 tonnes were added to central banks' reserves, with China purchasing the most, while Kazakhstan being the one the biggest sellers.

Despite an elevated gold price, jewelry demand proved to be strong and maintained on par with 2022 at 2,093 tonnes. The removal of COVID restrictions in 2022 paved the way for 2023 jewelry demand hike in China - the world's largest jewelry consumer. China's annual jewelry consumption increased by 10% y-o-y to 630 tonnes, which was partially offset by India's price sensitivity and as a result volume of gold jewelry purchases.

Third consecutive annual gold ETF outflow along with the weakening demand for bars and coins pulled overall investment demand to 945 tonnes - a 15% y-o-y drop (2022: 1,113 tonnes). In 2023, global soaring inflation, record-high bond yields and waves of liquidity issues within the banking sector attracted investors to a strong US dollar and risk-free government bonds away from the gold investments.

Consequences of the COVID relief stimulus payments by governments has not spared the technology market. Notwithstanding advances in the artificial intelligence, major chip manufacturers experienced downturn, which was reflected in the gold demand. Tech demand for gold dropped by 4% y-o-y to 298 tonnes for the first time sinking below 300 tonnes mark.

Having started the year by largely tracking gold dynamics, the silver price reached annual low of USUSD 20.1/oz in March. It did not then, however, see the same dramatic upturn as gold. Investors preferred to stick to the more superior safe-haven gold. Even though silver briefly rallied to USUSD 26.0/oz in April on the back of the geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty, it failed to maintain the momentum and averaged at USUSD 23.3/oz for the year, up 7% (2022: USUSD 21.8/oz).

Foreign exchange

The Group's revenue and over 72% of borrowings are denoted in US Dollars and Renminbi, while the majority of the Group's operational costs are denoted in Russian Rouble and Kazakh Tenge. As a result, changes in exchange rates affected the Company's financial results and performance.

The Russian Rouble demonstrated significant devaluation relative to 2022. Continuous geopolitical escalation, capital outflows and a USUSD 169.4 billion decrease in exports, as a result of deteriorating oil prices pulled the Rouble rate to a high level of 101 RUB/USUSD in August of 2023. Towards the year-end, the Rouble somewhat improved to 89.7 RUB/ USD on the back of the emergency 350bps rate hike by the Central Bank of Russia and re-introduction of capital control measures, including variable export duties and mandatory sales of foreign currency revenues. The average annual Rouble rate was 85.3 RUB/USUSD (2022: 68.6 RUB/USUSD).

Although, consistent geopolitical tension within the CIS region, global strengthening of the USD as well as a weakening average oil price of USUSD 82 per barrel (2022: USUSD 101 per barrel) posed significant pressures, the Kazakhstani tenge remained steady at 456 KZT/USUSD (2022: 461 KZT/USUSD) throughout 2023. This has been driven by increased oil exports, and significant sales of foreign currency and gold reserves by the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Revenue

SALES VOLUMES 2023 2022 Change Gold, Koz 1,400 1,376 +2% Silver, Moz 16.6 18.5 -10% Gold equivalent sold[15], Koz 1,608 1,622 -1% Sales by metal 2023 2022 Change Volume variance, USUSDm Price variance, USUSDm (USUSDm unless otherwise stated) Gold 2,640 2,392 +10% 41 206 Average realised price[16] USUSD /oz 1,929 1,764 +9% Average LBMA price USUSD /oz 1,943 1,802 +8% Share of revenues 87% 85% Silver 363 383 -5% (40) 20 Average realised price USUSD /oz 22.8 21.9 +4% Average LBMA price USUSD /oz 23.4 21.8 +8% Share of revenues 12% 14% Other metals 22 26 -15% Share of revenues 1% 1% Total revenue 3,025 2,801 +8% (13) 237

In 2023, revenue grew by 8% y-o-y driven by the growth of gold and silver average realised prices. Gold sales increased marginally by 2% y-o-y. Silver sales decreased by 10% due to significant tightening of concentrate exports regulations in Russia, which led to material accumulation in sea ports of concentrates from Russian assets.

The Group's average realised gold price was USUSD 1,929/oz in 2023, up 9% from USUSD 1,764/oz in 2022, slightly below the average market price of USUSD 1,943/oz. The Group's average realised silver price was USUSD 22.8/oz, higher by 4% y-o-y, but 3% below the average market price of USUSD 23.4/oz since two-thirds of annual sales were skewed towards the first half of 2023 with weaker average prices.

The share of gold sales as a percentage of total revenue increased from 85% in 2022 to 87% in 2023, driven by a corresponding shift in production and sales volume by metal.

Revenue, USUSDm Gold equivalent sold, Koz OPERATION 2023 2022 ?hange 2023 2022 ?hange Kazakhstan 893 933 -4% 459 533 -14% Kyzyl 518 554 -7% 271 322 -16% Varvara 365 379 -4% 188 212 -11% Other[17] 10 - n/a - - n/a Russia 2,132 1,868 +14% 1,144 1,089 +5% Total revenue 3,025 2,801 +8% 1,603 1,622 -1%

The decrease in sales volumes during the period had a negative impact on revenues at all operating mines in Kazakhstan, which was partially offset by higher commodity prices. Difficulties with inventory conversion into sales were particularly pronounced with concentrates going through Russian Far Eastern ports, including Kyzyl concentrate being sold to China. Management will continue to work to resolve this issue during the first half of 2024, particularly focusing on Kyzyl.

At Varvara, sales volumes broadly followed production volumes, which decreased as a result of planned grade decline.

COST OF SALES

(USUSDm) 2023 2022 Change Cash operating costs 1,454 1,513 -4% On-mine costs 632 741 -15% Smelting costs 532 567 -6% Purchase of metal inventories from third parties 127 69 +84% Mining tax 163 136 +20% Costs of production 1,734 1,836 -6% Depreciation and depletion of operating assets 280 324 -14% Rehabilitation expenses - (1) n/a Total change in metal inventories (282) (152) +86% Increase in metal inventories (276) (216) +28% (Reversal)/Write-down of inventories to net realisable value (6) 64 n/a Idle capacities and abnormal production costs 7 6 +17% Total cost of sales 1,459 1,690 -14% 2023 2022 CASH OPERATING COST STRUCTURE USUSDm Share USUSDm Share Services 490 34% 576 38% Consumables and spare parts 406 28% 438 29% Labour 257 18% 285 19% Mining tax 163 11% 136 9% Purchase of metal inventories from third parties 127 9% 69 5% Other expenses 11 1% 9 1%

Total cash operating cost 1,454 100% 1,513 100%

The total cost of sales decreased by 14% in 2023 to USUSD 1,459 million, reflecting the positive impact of the Russian Rouble depreciating by 24%. The devaluation impact from Russian operations offset domestic inflation (9% y-o-y in Kazakhstan and 7% y-o-y in Russia) and increase in mining tax.

The cost of services and of consumables and spare parts were down 15% and 7% y-o-y, caused mostly by a weaker Rouble compared with 2022.

The cost of labour within cash operating costs was USUSD 257 million, a 10% decrease over 2022, mainly stemming from local currency devaluations, which outweighed the annual salary increases (tracking domestic CPI inflation).

Mining tax increased by 20% y-o-y to USUSD 163 million, mainly driven by an increase in average realised prices, as well as gold mining tax rates in Kazakhstan increasing from 5% to 7.5%.

The increase in purchases of third-party metal inventories by 84% was mostly driven by larger volumes of high-grade third-party ore processed at the Varvara flotation circuit.

Depreciation and depletion was USUSD 280 million, down 14% y-o-y, largely driven by the positive effect of a weaker Rouble. USUSD 26 million of depreciation cost are included within the total increase in metal inventories (2022: USUSD 52 million).

In 2023, a net metal inventory increase of USUSD 276 million (2022: USUSD 216 million) was recorded. The increase was mainly represented by concentrate build-up at Russian assets, due to the tightening of concentrate exports regulations in Russia. The Company expects the bulk of this increase to be reversed during the course of 2024, particularly at Kyzyl.

The Group recognised a USUSD 6 million reversal (2022: USUSD 65 million write-down) to the net realisable value of heap leach ore at Russian mines (see Note 17 of the condensed consolidated financial statements).

General, administrative and selling expenses

(USUSDm) 2023 2022 ?hange Labour 215 243 -11% Services 19 15 +27% Share-based compensation 11 13 -15% Depreciation 7 10 -30% Other 22 30 -27% Total general, administrative and selling expenses 274 311 -12%

General, administrative and selling expenses ("SGA") decreased by 12% y-o-y from USUSD 311 million in 2022 to USUSD 274 million in 2023, mainly reflecting a decrease in staff costs in US Dollar terms driven by devaluation of the Rouble.

Other operating expenses

(USUSDm) 2023 2022 Change Exploration expenses 35 62 -44% Social payments 34 44 -23% Bad debt allowance 19 (1) n/a Provision for investment in Special Economic Zones 15 14 +7% Taxes, other than income tax 14 15 -7% Additional tax charges/fines/penalties - 2 n/a Change in estimate of environmental obligations (7) (2) n/a Other expenses 7 7 n/a Total other operating expenses 117 142 -18%

Other operating expenses decreased to USUSD 117 million in 2023 (2022: USUSD 142 million) mainly due to the reduction in exploration costs and a scheduled decrease in social payments in accordance with existing partnership agreements.

TOTAL Cash costs

In 2023, total cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold were USUSD 861/GE oz, down 8% y-o-y. The depreciation of the Russian Rouble against the US Dollar outweighed inflationary pressures and planned grade decline.

The table below summarises major factors that have affected the Group's TCC and AISC dynamics y-o-y:

RECONCILIATION OF TCC AND AISC MOVEMENTS TCC, USUSD/oz Change AISC, USUSD/oz Change Cost per AuEq ounce 2022 942 1,344 RUB and KZT rate change (156) -17% (209) -16% Domestic inflation 66 +7% 93 +7% Change in average grade processed 22 +2% 22 +2% Sustaining capex increase - n/a 41 +3% Other (13) -1% (16) -1% Cost per AuEq ounce 2023 861 -8% 1,276 -5%

Total cash cost by segment/operation, USUSD/GE oz

Cash cost per GE ounce, USUSD/GE Gold equivalent sold, Koz oz OPERATION 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Kazakhstan 903 728 +24% 459 533 -14% Kyzyl 704 602 +17% 271 322 -16% Varvara 1,189 920 +29% 188 212 -11% Russia 845 1,046 -19% 1,144 1,089 +5% Total Group TCC 861 942 -9% 1,603 1,622 -1%

Kazakhstan

-- Kyzyl's total cash costs were at USUSD 704/GE oz, significantly below the Group's average level, albeit up17% y-o-y, because of a planned gradual grade decline towards the open-pit reserve average (8% decrease in 2023)and an 16% decrease in sales volumes.

-- At Varvara, TCC were at USUSD 1,189/GE oz, up by 29% year-on-year, on the back of a planned grade declineof 13%, combined with a 11% decrease in sales volumes and inflationary headwinds.

Russia

-- Across the Group's Russian mines, TCC were at USUSD 845/GE oz, down by 19% year-on-year, mainly on the backof Rouble depreciation.

Analysis of 2H 2023 versus 1H 2023 performance:

Total cash costs per GE oz

Cash cost per GE oz, USUSD /oz Gold equivalent sold, Koz OPERATION 2H 2023 1H 2023 Change 2H 2023 1H 2023 Change Kazakhstan 928 871 +7% 253 206 +22% Kyzyl 743 649 +14% 158 113 +40% Varvara 1,239 1,138 +9% 95 93 +1% Russia 746 975 -24% 650 494 +32% Total Group TCC 797 944 -16% 903 700 +29%

In 2H 2023, TCC were 16% lower compared to 1H 2023 at USUSD 797/GE oz, driven by the increase in sales volumes combined with local currency depreciation.

Kazakhstan

-- At Kyzyl, total cash costs in 2H 2023 were at USUSD 743/GE oz, up 14% half-on-half, as materialwork-in-progress was accumulated in 2H 2023 to be released in 2024.

-- At Varvara, TCC increased by 9% compared to 1H 2023 to USUSD 1,239/GE oz on the back of planned gradualgrade declines.

Russia

-- Across the Group's Russian mines, TCC were at USUSD 746/GE oz, decreasing by 24% half-on-half, mostlydriven by 32% increase in sales volumes further supported by 21% Rouble depreciation, with an average rate of 93RUB/USD in 2H 2023 compared to 77 RUB/USD in 1H 2023.

ALL-IN SUSTAINING AND all-in cash costs

All-in sustaining cash costs amounted to USUSD 1,276/GE oz, down 5% y-o-y, broadly in line with TCC dynamics, reflecting the decrease in capitalised stripping on the back of completed stripping campaigns at Dukat.

AISC by operations were as follows:

All-in sustaining cash costs by segment/operation, USUSD/GE oz

OPERATION 2023 2022 Change Kazakhstan 1,263 1,067[18] +18% Kyzyl 920 852 +8% Varvara 1,592 1,144 +39% Russia 1,281 1,4801 -13% Total Group AISC 1,276 1,344 -5%

AISC at all operating mines generally followed TCC dynamics.

In Kazakhstan, AISC increased by 18% to USUSD 1,263/oz, which was mostly driven by the decrease in sales volume, resulting in the spread of sizeable sustaining capital expenditure (including investments in new tailing storage facilities at Varvara) over a limited amount of ounces sold.

In Russia, AISC decreased by 13% to USUSD 1,281/oz, on the back of sales increase, coupled with lower stripping volumes after completion of large stripping campaigns in 2023.

Total, USUSDm USUSD /GE oz RECONCILIATION OF 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change ALL-IN COSTS Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, depletion and write-down of inventory 1,212 1,355 -11% 754 837 -10% to net realisable value (Note 4 of financial statements) Adjusted for: Corporate expenses (10) 0 n/a (5) n/a Idle capacities (7) (6) +14% (4) (4) 0% Treatment charges deductions reclassification to cost of sales 77 60 +28% 48 37 +30% SGA expenses, excluding depreciation, amortization and share-based 116 133 -13% 72 82 -12% compensation (Note 4 of financial statements) Adjusted for: SGA expenses of development projects (7) (16) -57% (4) (10) -60% Total cash costs 1,381 1,528 -10% 861 942 -9% Corporate SGA expenses and other operating expenses 225 271 -17% 140 167 -16% Capital expenditure excluding development projects 365 275 +33% 228 170 +34% Exploration expenditure (capitalised) 10 15 -37% 6 9 -33% Capitalised stripping 65 92 -30% 40 57 -30%

All-in sustaining cash costs 2,045 2,181 -6% 1,276 1,344 -5% Finance costs (net) 135 111 +22% 84 68 +24% Capitalised interest 49 35 +38% 30 22 +36% Income tax paid 216 234 -8% 135 144 -6% [19] After-tax all-in cash costs 2,445 2,562 -5% 1,526 1,579 -3% Capital expenditure for development projects 241 422 -44% 150 260 -42% SGA and other expenses for development assets 20 40 -51% 12 25 -52% All-in costs 2,705 3,024 -11% 1,688 1,865 -9%

Adjusted EBITDA[20] and EBITDA margin

(USUSDm)

2023 2022 Change Profit/(loss) for the year 528 (288) n/a Finance cost (net)[21] 135 111 +22% Income tax expense/(benefit) 315 (44) n/a Depreciation and depletion 261 282 -7% EBITDA 1,239 61 n/a Net foreign exchange loss 174 32 n/a Impairment of non-current assets, net 126 825 n/a (Gain)/loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net (113) 2 n/a Share-based compensation 11 13 -15% Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 8 20 n/a Other non-cash items 13 65 n/a Adjusted EBITDA 1,458 1,017 +43% Adjusted EBITDA margin 48% 36% +12% Adjusted EBITDA per GE oz 907 628 +44%

Adjusted EBITDA by segment/operation

(USUSDm)

OPERATION 2023 2022 Change Kazakhstan 439 516 -15% Kyzyl 332 361 -8% Varvara 137 177 -22% Attributable corporate and other costs (30) (22) +36% Russia 1,019 501 +103% Total Group Adjusted EBITDA 1,458 1,017 +43%

In 2023, Adjusted EBITDA increased by 43% y-o-y to USUSD 1,458 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 48% (2022: 36%), driven by the cost dynamics described above combined with a 9% increase in the gold average realised price.

Other income statement items

Polymetal recorded a net foreign exchange loss in 2023 of USUSD 174 million compared with an exchange loss of USUSD 32 million in 2022, mostly attributable to the revaluation of the US Dollar-denominated borrowings of Russian operating companies, the functional currency of which is the Russian Rouble. This was partially offset by a foreign exchange loss on intercompany loans with different functional currencies in lending and borrowing subsidiaries.

The Group does not use any hedging instruments for managing foreign exchange risk, other than a natural hedge arising from the fact that the majority of the Group's revenue is denominated or calculated in US Dollars.

In 2023 the Group recognised an impairment charge of USUSD 165 million in respect to Amursk POX due to continued use of Amursk POX processing facility to treat Kyzyl refractory concentrate on the terms of a new tolling agreement, as entailed by provisions of JSC Polymetal divestment. See Note 14 to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

Income tax expense for 2023 was USUSD 315 million compared to USUSD 44 million benefit in 2022. For details refer to Note 13 of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

Net earnings, earnings per share and dividends

The Group recorded a net profit of USUSD 528 million in 2023, compared to loss of USUSD 288 million in 2022 which was largely driven by impairment charges.

In September 2023, the Group effectively disposed of 50.1% stake in Amikan and recognised a gain on disposal of USUSD 113 million. See Note 3 to the condensed consolidated financial statements.

The underlying net earnings attributable to shareholders of the parent company were USUSD 615 million, compared with USUSD 440 million in 2022:

Reconciliation of underlying net earnings[22]

(USUSDm)

2023 2022 Change Profit/(loss) for the financial period attributable to shareholders of the parent company 528 (288) n/a (Reversal)/write-down of inventory to net realisable value (6) 64 n/a Foreign exchange loss 174 32 +444% Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 8 20 -60% (Gain)/loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net (113) 2 n/a Impairment of non-current assets, net 126 825 n/a Tax effect (103) (216) -52% Underlying net earnings 615 440 +44%

Basic profit per share was USUSD 1.11 compared to USUSD 0.61 loss per share in 2022. Underlying basic EPS[23] was USUSD 1.30, compared with USUSD 0.93 in 2022.

Capital expenditurE[24]

Total Total (USUSDm) Sustaining Development Capital stripping and underground development Exploration 2023 2022 Development projects - 241 - 1 242 249 Kazakhstan - 23 - 1 24 - Ertis POX - 23 - - 23 - Other - - - 1 1 - Russia - 218 - 1 218 249 Operating assets 365 - 65 9 438 543 Kazakhstan 79 - 42 - 121 102 Varvara 55 - 13 - 68 39 Kyzyl 24 - 29 - 53 62 Russia 286 - 23 9 319 442 Total capital expenditure 365 241 65 10 679 794

In 2023, total capital expenditure was USUSD 679 million[25], down 14% y-o-y, and 3% below the lower end of the guidance range of USUSD 700-750 million, because of the substantial positive impact of the Russian Rouble devaluation on local-currency costs. Capital expenditure excluding capitalised stripping costs was USUSD 614 million in 2023 (2022: USUSD 679 million).

The major capital expenditure items in 2023 were as follows:

Development projects

-- In Kazakhstan, capital expenditure of USUSD 23 million was related to initial investments for the Ertis POXfacility which is being developed in order to fully sever the link between the Company's subsidiaries in Kazakhstanand its blocked subsidiaries in the Russian Federation. A land plot in the Pavlodar Special Economic Zone wassuccessfully secured.

-- Capital expenditure at development projects of USUSD 218 million in Russia mainly covered Amursk POX-2 toensure project completion according to plan in the second half of 2024, as well as mining fleet purchases, spareparts and consumables purchases at Veduga.

Stay-in-business capex at operating assets

-- At Varvara, capital expenditure of USUSD 55 million was mainly related to the construction of a tailingsstorage facility and upgrading the mining fleet.

-- At Kyzyl, capital expenditure in 2023 comprised USUSD 24 million, mainly represented by scheduled technicalupgrades and expansion of the concentrator capacity to 2.4 Mtpa.

-- Across the Group's Russian mines, capital expenditure of USUSD 286 million was mostly related toinfrastructure upgrades, regular mining fleet replacements and maintenance capital expenditure at processingfacilities.

Exploration and stripping

-- The Group continues to invest in standalone exploration projects. Capital expenditure for exploration in2023 was USUSD 10 million (2022: USUSD 17 million).

-- Capitalised stripping and underground development costs totalled USUSD 65 million in 2023 (2022: USUSD 115million) and are attributable to operations with 2023 stripping ratios exceeding their life-of-mine averages duringthe period, particularly Kyzyl (USUSD 29 million), Varvara (USUSD 13 million) and Russian mines (USUSD 23 million).

Cash flows

(USUSDm) 2023 2022 Change Operating cash flows before changes in working capital 1,074 679 +58% Changes in working capital (499) (473) +5% Total operating cash flows 575 206 +179% Capital expenditure (679) (794) -14% Net cash (outflow)/inflow on M&A (3) 123 n/a Other (24) (8) n/a Investing cash flows (706) (679) +4% Financing cash flows Net changes in borrowings 380 838 -55% Repayments of principal under lease liabilities (21) - n/a Acquisition of non-controlling interest - (24) n/a Contingent consideration paid - (27) n/a Total financing cash flows 359 787 -54% Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 228 314 -27% Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 633 417 +52% Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (19) (98) n/a Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 842 633 +33%

Total operating cash flows in 2023 strengthened y-o-y. Operating cash flows before changes in working capital grew by 58% y-o-y to USUSD 1,074 million, as a result of an increase in adjusted EBITDA. Net operating cash flows were USUSD 575 million, compared with USUSD 206 million in 2022, affected by an increase in working capital of USUSD 499 million (2022: USUSD 473 million).

Total cash and cash equivalents increased by 33% compared with 2022 and comprised USUSD 842 million, with the following items affecting the cash position of the Group:

-- Operating cash flows of USUSD 575 million;

-- Investment cash outflows totalling USUSD 706 million, up 4% year-on-year, mainly represented by capitalexpenditure (down 14% y-o-y to USUSD 679 million) and cash flows on acquisitions and disposals (USUSD 3 million);

-- The gross borrowings increase of USUSD 380 million, mostly driven by financing of the Group's short-termworking capital requirements; and

-- Repayments of principal under lease liabilities of USUSD 21 million.

balance sheet, Liquidity and funding

As at As at NET DEBT 31 December 31 December Change 2023 2022 Total Net debt 2,383 2,393 -0% Total Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA 1.64 2.35 -44% Kazakhstan Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 145 76 +91% Long-term debt 356 719 -50% Gross debt 503 795 -37% Less: cash and cash equivalents 329 518 -36% Net debt 174 277 -37% Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA 0.39x 0.54x -38% Russia Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt 860 439 +96% Long-term debt 1,864 1,797 +4% Gross debt 2,724 2,236 +22% Less: cash and cash equivalents 514 119 n/a Net debt 2,209 2,117 +4% Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA 2.17x 4.23x -95%

The Group's net debt decreased to USUSD 2,383 million as of 31 December 2023, representing a Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.64x, significantly below the 2022 leverage ratio of 2.35x.

The proportion of long-term borrowings of total borrowings was 69% as at 31 December 2023 (83% as at 31 December 2022). As at 31 December 2023, the Group had USUSD 1.4 billion (31 December 2022: USUSD 0.35 billion) of available undrawn facilities, from a wide range of lenders, which allows the Group to maintain its operational flexibility in the current environment.

Gross debt increased by 7% to USD3,225 million, of which 73% is denominated in hard currency. Kazakhstan represents 16% of the total debt outstanding, while Russia represents the remaining 84% of the debt.

The average cost of debt increased to 8.3% in 2023 (2022: 5.08%). In Kazakhstan, average interest rates remained low at 3.95%, while for Russian subsidiaries it reached 9.1% as re-financing was available mostly in Roubles or in Renminbi at elevated interest rates.

77% of available cash balances of USUSD 842 million is denominated in hard currency. The Group is confident in its ability to repay its existing borrowings as they fall due.

INVENTORies

Inventory levels increased by USUSD 104 million to USUSD 1,294 million for 2023. USUSD 274 million of inventory balance relates to Kazakhstan, and USUSD 1,020 million of inventory comes from Russia.

This increase of USUSD 95 million for the second half of 2023 relates mostly to accumulation in sea ports of concentrates from Russian assets.

(USUSDm) 31 Dec 2023 Change 30 Jun 2023 Change 31 Dec 2022 Kazakhstan 274 +8 267 +77 190 ?opper, gold and silver concentrate 66 +7 59 +20 39 Ore stock piles 86 +0 86 +14 71 Doré, work in-process, metal for refining and refined metals 54 +26 29 51 -3 Non-metal inventories 71 +3 68 +16 51 Russia 1,020 +86 934 -66 1,000 ?opper, gold and silver concentrate 266 +15 252 -6 248 Ore stock piles 173 -19 192 -55 247 Doré, work in-process, metal for refining and refined metals 167 +7 170 247 +81 Non-metal inventories 333 +10 323 -12 335 Total inventory 1,294 +95 1,199 +9 1,190

Payable metals in inventory accumulated at 31 December 2023 were as follows:

(GE Koz) Kazakhstan Russia Total Group Concentrate and precipitate 65 206 271 Bullions - 291 291 Doré 12 23 35 Total payable metals 78 519 597

2024 OUTLOOK FOR KAZAKHSTAN BUSINESS

-- The Company expects its Kazakhstan assets to deliver stable production at 475 Koz of GE.

-- Costs are estimated in the ranges of USUSD 900-1,000/GE oz for TCC and USUSD 1,250-1,350/GE oz for AISC[26].A y-o-y increase is expected, largely because of the sharp increases in power and railway tariffs in Kazakhstan.

-- Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately USUSD 225 million, including USUSD 60 million for ErtisPOX.

-- The Group currently forecasts positive free cash flow in 2024. Principal risks and uncertainties

There are a number of potential risks and uncertainties which could have a material impact on the Group's performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results.

The principal risks and uncertainties facing the Group are categorised as follows:

-- Operational risks:? Production risk - Construction and development risk - Supply chain risk - Exploration risk

-- Sustainability risks:? Health and safety risk - Environmental risk - Human capital risk

-- Political and social risks:? Legal and compliance risk - Political risk - Taxation risk

-- Financial risks:? Market risk - Currency risk - Liquidity risk

A detailed explanation of these risks and uncertainties can be found on pages 100 to 109 of the 2022 annual report which is available at www.polymetalinternational.com.

The directors consider that these principal risks and uncertainties have not changed materially since the publication of the annual report for the year ended 31 December 2022 and continue to apply to the Group for the 2023 financial year.

Further updates will be presented in the full annual financial report for 2023. Going concern

In assessing its going concern status, the Group has taken into account principal risks and uncertainties, financial position, sources of cash generation, anticipated future trading performance, borrowings and other available credit facilities, and forecasted compliance with covenants on those borrowings, and capital expenditure commitments and plans.

In the going concern assessment, the Group also considered the implications of sanctions imposed by U.S. Department of State on JSC Polymetal, the Company's subsidiary in the Russian Federation. In February 2024, the Group entered into contracts for the divestment of its Russian business through a sale of 100% JSC Polymetal's shares to a third party, JSC Mangazeya Plus, as described in Note 24. On 16 February 2024, US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control ("OFAC") confirmed to the Company that it would not impose sanctions on non-US persons, including Polymetal International Plc, for participating in or facilitating such a transaction. The Group determined that these implications did not have any material effect on the Group's liquidity position and its ability to finance its obligations.

On 7 March 2024 the transaction was approved by the Shareholders General Meeting and, following receipt of required regulatory approvals, the transaction was completed on the same day.

To assess the resilience of the Group's going concern assessment in light of the macroeconomic volatility, management performed the stress downside scenario that is considered plausible over the next 12 months from the date of approval of the 2023 condensed consolidated financial statements. As such, this does not represent the Group's 'best estimate' forecast, but was considered in the Group's assessment of going concern, reflecting the current evolving circumstances and the most significant and plausible changes in macro assumptions identified at the date of performing of the going concern assessment.

The Group has already taken precautionary measures to manage liquidity and provide flexibility for the future. In addition, it was assumed that the Group has adapted its sales routes and supply chain and the net cash flows generated will be available for use within the Group. Under the stress scenario, the Group's income and profits are affected by simultaneous decrease of gold prices by 5% and local currency appreciation by 10%, as well as 10% overrun of development capital expenditure.

At the reporting date, the Group holds USUSD 329 million of cash and USUSD 100 million of undrawn credit facilities (excluding assets sold in March 2024), which when combined with the forecast net cash flows under the stress scenario above, is considered to be adequate to meet the Group's financial obligations as they fall due over the next 12 months. No borrowing covenant requirements are expected to be breached in the stress scenario. The Group expects to settle obligations as they fall due but also has mitigating actions available such as reducing production volumes and variable mining costs where possible, reducing and deferring non-essential and non-committed capital expenditure.

The Board is therefore satisfied that the Group's forecasts and projections, including the stress scenario above, demonstrate that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for at least 12 months from the date of approval of the 2023 condensed consolidated financial statements and that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. Directors' responsibility statement

Directors are responsible for the preparation of the condensed consolidated financial statements that present the financial position of Polymetal International Plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as of 31 December 2023, and the results of its operations, cash flows and changes in equity for the year then ended based on the recognition, derecognition, measurement and classification principles of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

In preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements, directors are responsible for:

-- properly selecting and applying accounting policies;

-- presenting information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable,comparable and understandable information;

-- providing additional disclosures when compliance with the specific requirements in IFRSs are insufficientto enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the Group'sconsolidated financial position and financial performance; and

-- making an assessment of the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

Directors also are responsible for:

-- designing, implementing and maintaining an effective and sound system of internal controls throughout theGroup;

-- maintaining adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Group's transactionsand disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the consolidated financial position of the Group, and whichenable them to ensure that condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group comply with IFRS;

-- taking such steps as are reasonably available to them to safeguard the assets of the Group; and

-- preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

Condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2023 were approved by Board of Directors on 14 March 2024.

By order of Board of Directors:

Evgueni Konovalenko

Senior Independent Non-Executive Director

Vitaly Nesis

Group Chief Executive Officer

14 March 2024

Polymetal International plc

Condensed Consolidated income Statement

Year ended Year ended Note 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Revenue 5 3,025 2,801 Cost of sales 6 (1,459) (1,690) Gross profit 1,566 1,111 General, administrative and selling expenses 10 (274) (311) Other operating expenses, net 11 (117) (142) Impairment of non-current assets, net 14 (126) (825) Share of loss in joint ventures 16 (2) - Operating profit/(loss) 1,047 (167) Foreign exchange loss, net (174) (32) Gain/(loss) on disposal of subsidiaries 3 113 (2) Change in fair value of financial instruments 20 (8) (20) Finance expenses 12 (162) (119) Finance income 27 8 Profit/(loss) before income tax 843 (332) Income tax 13 (315) 44 Profit/(loss) for the year 528 (288) Profit/(loss) for the year attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Parent 528 (288) 528 (288) Earnings/(loss) per share (USUSD) Basic 21 1.11 (0.61) Diluted 21 1.11 (0.61)

Polymetal International plc

condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Year ended Year ended Note 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Profit/(loss) for the year 528 (288) Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of 338 income tax (528) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Effect of translation to presentation currency 17 - Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss Fair value (loss)/gain arising on hedging 20 16 instruments during the year (8) Exchange differences on translating 365 foreign operations (592) Currency exchange differences on intercompany loans forming net investment 55 (43) in foreign operations, net of income tax Total comprehensive income for the year - 50 Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to: Equity shareholders of the Parent - 50 Polymetal International plc

condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Note 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 Assets USUSDm USUSDm Property, plant and equipment 15 2,998 3,392 Right-of-use assets 76 131 Goodwill 11 14 Investments in associates and joint ventures 16 129 13 Non-current accounts receivable 107 31 Other non-current financial assets 9 24 Deferred tax asset 13 192 142 Non-current inventories 17 115 133

Total non-current assets 3,637 3,880 Current inventories 17 1,178 1,057 Prepayments to suppliers 180 185 Income tax prepaid 46 64 VAT receivable 131 148 Trade and other receivables 261 103 Other financial assets at FVTPL 5 10 Cash and cash equivalents 23 842 633 Total current assets 2,643 2,200 Total assets 6,280 6,080 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current borrowings 18 (1,005) (514) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (240) (270) Income tax payable (20) (11) Other taxes payable (81) (68) Current portion of contingent consideration 20 (15) (9) liability Current lease liabilities 23 (18) (25) Total current liabilities (1,379) (897) Non-current borrowings 18 (2,220) (2,512) Contingent and deferred consideration liabilities 20 (29) (112) Deferred tax liability 13 (252) (107) Environmental obligations (69) (76) Non-current lease liabilities 23 (52) (106) Other non-current liabilities (26) (28) Total non-current liabilities (2,648) (2,941) Total liabilities (4,027) (3,838) NET ASSETS 2,253 2,242 Stated capital account 21 - 2,450 Share capital 21 14 - Share premium 21 2,436 - Share-based compensation reserve 33 35 Cash flow hedging reserve 8 16 Translation reserve (2,063) (1,543) Retained earnings 1,825 1,284 Total equity 2,253 2,242 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (6,280) (6,080) Polymetal International plc

condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Year ended Year ended Note 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Net cash generated by operating activities 23 575 206 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (679) (794) Net cash (outflow)/inflow on asset acquisitions 3 (24) 123 Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries, net of cash disposed of 3 21 5 Loans advanced (60) (19) Repayment of loans provided 29 3 Contingent consideration received 7 3 Net cash used in investing activities (706) (679) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings obtained 23 1,324 3,885 Repayments of borrowings 23 (944) (3,029) Repayments of principal under lease liabilities 23 (21) (18) Acquisition of non-controlling interest - (24) Contingent consideration paid 23 - (27) Net cash from financing activities 359 787 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 228 314 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 23 633 417 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (19) (98) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 23 842 633

Polymetal International plc

condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Stated Share Share Share-based Cash flow Translation Retained Total Note capital capital premium compensation hedging reserve earnings equity account reserve reserve USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm Balance at 1 January 2,450 - - 31 - (1,865) 1,587 2,203 2022 Loss for the year - - - - - - (288) (288) Other comprehensive income, net of income - - - - 16 322 - 338 tax Total comprehensive - - - - 16 322 (288) 50 income/(loss) Share-based compensation - - - 13 - - - 13 Acquisition of - - - - - - (24) (24) non-controlling interest Transfer to retained - - - (9) - - 9 - earnings Balance at 31 December 2,450 - - 35 16 (1,543) 1,284 2,242 2022 Profit for the year - - - - - - 528 528 Other comprehensive - - - - (8) (520) - (528) loss, net of income tax Total comprehensive - - - - (8) (520) 528 - income/(loss) Redomiciation to AIFC 21 (2,450) 14 2,436 - - - - - Share-based compensation - - - 11 - - - 11 Transfer to retained - - - (13) - - 13 - earnings Balance at 31 December - 14 2,436 33 8 (2,063) 1,825 2,253 2023 1. General Corporate information

Polymetal Group is a leading gold and silver mining group, operating in Kazakhstan and Russia.

Polymetal International plc (the "Company") is the ultimate parent entity of Polymetal Group. The Company was incorporated on 29 July 2010 as a public limited company under Companies (Jersey) Law. On 8 August 2023, the Group completed the re-domiciliation of the Company from Jersey to the Astana International Financial Centre ("AIFC"), Republic of Kazakhstan. The Company is listed on the AIX, which has become the Company's primary stock exchange, while its listing on London stock exchange was cancelled on 28 August 2023. The Company also maintains a secondary listing on Moscow Exchange (MOEX).

On 19 May 2023, JSC Polymetal, the holding company for the Group's assets located in the Russian Federation, and its subsidiaries were designated by the U.S. Department of State pursuant to Executive Order 14024 for operating in the metals and mining sector of the Russian economy. Following the designation the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") set up a special committee of independent non-executive directors to ensure full and comprehensive compliance with U.S. sanctions. The Company and its non-Russian subsidiaries are not subject to blocking sanctions.

In the light of these developments, and in the interests of preserving shareholder value, the Board and the Special Committee undertook a strategic process to review all possible options in respect of JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries (JSC Polymental Group) divestment in order to restore value for Polymetal shareholders and de-risk its ongoing operations.

Based on circumstances existing as of 31 December 2023, the Group has determined that JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries did not meet the definition of the disposal group in accordance IFRS 5 Non-current Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations.

In February 2024, the Group entered into contracts for the divestment of its Russian business through a sale of 100% JSC Polymetal's shares to a third party, JSC Mangazeya Plus, as described in Note 24. On 16 February 2024, US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control ("OFAC") confirmed to the Company that it would not impose sanctions on non-US persons, including Polymetal International Plc, for participating in or facilitating such a transaction. On 7 March 2024, following receipt of required regulatory and shareholder approvals, the transaction was completed. Going concern

In assessing its going concern status, the Group has taken into account principal risks and uncertainties, financial position, sources of cash generation, anticipated future trading performance, borrowings and other available credit facilities, and forecasted compliance with covenants on those borrowings, and capital expenditure commitments and plans.

In the going concern assessment, the Group also considered the implications of sanctions imposed by U.S. Department of State on JSC Polymetal, the Company's subsidiary in the Russian Federation, and the imminent sale of Russian business in March 2024, as described above. The Group determined that these implications did not have any material effect on the Group's liquidity position and its ability to finance its obligations.

On 7 March 2024 the transaction was approved by the Shareholders General Meeting and, following receipt of required regulatory approvals, the transaction was completed on the same day.

To assess the resilience of the Group's going concern assessment in light of the macroeconomic volatility, management performed the stress downside scenario that is considered plausible over the next 12 months from the date of approval of the 2023 condensed consolidated financial statements. As such, this does not represent the Group's 'best estimate' forecast, but was considered in the Group's assessment of going concern, reflecting the current evolving circumstances and the most significant and plausible changes in macro assumptions identified at the date of performing of the going concern assessment.

The Group has already taken precautionary measures to manage liquidity and provide flexibility for the future. In addition, it was assumed that the Group has adapted its sales routes and supply chain and the net cash flows generated will be available for use within the Group. Under the stress scenario, the Group's income and profits are affected by simultaneous decrease of gold prices by 5% and local currency appreciation by 10%, as well as 10% overrun of development ?apital expenditure.

At the reporting date, the Group holds USUSD 329 million of cash and USUSD 100 million of undrawn credit facilities (excluding assets sold in March 2024), which when combined with the forecast net cash flows under the stress scenario above, is considered to be adequate to meet the Group's financial obligations as they fall due over the next 12 months. No borrowing covenant requirements are expected to be breached in the stress scenario. The Group expects to settle obligations as they fall due but also has mitigating actions available such as reducing production volumes and variable mining costs where possible, reducing and deferring non-essential and non-committed capital expenditure.

The Board is therefore satisfied that the Group's forecasts and projections, including the stress scenario above, demonstrate that the Group has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for at least 12 months from the date of approval of the 2023 condensed consolidated financial statements and that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. Basis of presentation

The Group's annual condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2023 are prepared in accordance with the recognition, derecognition, measurement and classification principles of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for certain financial instruments which are measured at fair value as of end of the reporting period and share-based payments which are recognised at fair value as of the measurement date.

The accounting policies and methods of computation applied are consistent with those adopted and disclosed in the Group's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2022 on pages 177 to 187, except as described below.

During the year ended 31 December 2023 management has reviewed the segmental presentation of financial information it requires to assess performance and allocate resources, As a result the presentation of segmental information was re-assessed, including comparative information as described in Note 4.

The Group determined that starting from August 2023, following the re-domiciliation of the Company from Jersey to AIFC in Kazakhstan and due to the accumulation over time of those factors which are the main determinants of functional currency, there had been a change in facts and circumstances surrounding the operations of the Company, indicating that the functional currency of the Company and some of its intermediate holding companies had changed from the US Dollar to the KZT. In accordance with IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates, this change has been accounted for prospectively from 1 August 2023.

New standards adopted by the Group

-- IFRS 17 Insurance Contracts, effective for annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2023 withearlier application permitted;

-- Amendments to IAS 1 and IFRS Practice Statement 2 requiring that an entity discloses its materialaccounting policies, instead of its significant accounting policies, effective for annual period beginning on orafter 1 January 2023 with earlier application permitted;

-- Amendments to IAS 12 clarifying that the initial recognition exemption does not apply to transactions inwhich equal amounts of deductible and taxable temporary differences arise on initial recognition, effective forannual period beginning on or after 1 January 2023 with earlier application permitted;

-- Amendments to IAS 12 - International Tax Reform - Pillar Two Model Rules, introducing a temporaryexception to the accounting requirements for deferred taxes in IAS 12, so that an entity would neither recognisenor disclose information about deferred tax assets and liabilities related to Pillar Two income taxes; and

-- Amendments to IAS 8 replacing the definition of a change in accounting estimates with a definition ofaccounting estimates, effective for annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2023 with earlier applicationpermitted.

The Group has determined that these standards and interpretations do not have a material impact on its condensed consolidated financial statements or are not applicable to the Group.

New accounting standards issued but not yet effective

The following amendments to the accounting standards were in issue but not yet effective as of date of approval of these condensed consolidated financial statements:

-- Amendments to IAS 1 Presentation of Financial Statements regarding non-current liabilities withcovenants, effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2024, with early application permitted;

-- Amendments to IFRS 16 Leases regarding lease liabilities in sale and leaseback transactions, effectivefor annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2024 with earlier application permitted;

Amendments to IAS 7 Statement of Cash Flows and IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures regarding supplier finance arrangements, effective for annual period beginning on or after 1 January 2024 with earlier application permitted;

-- Amendments to IAS 21 The Effects of Changes in Foreign Exchange Rates: Disclosures of information thatenables users of financial statements to understand the impact of a currency not being exchangeable, effective forannual period beginning on or after 1 January 2025 with earlier application permitted; and

-- Amendments to IFRS 10 Consolidated Financial Statements and IAS 28 Investments in Associates and JointVentures regarding the sale or contribution of assets between an investor and its associate or joint venture, theeffective date of the amendments has yet to be set. However, earlier application of the amendments is permitted.

The Group has determined that these standards and interpretations are unlikely to have a material impact on its condensed consolidated financial statements or are not applicable to the Group. 2. Critical accounting judgements and key sources of estimation uncertainty

In the course of preparing the condensed consolidated financial statements, management necessarily makes judgements and estimates that can have a significant impact on those financial statements. The determination of estimates requires judgements which are based on historical experience, current and expected economic conditions, and all other available information.

Estimates and underlying assumptions are reviewed on an ongoing basis, with revisions recognised in the period in which the estimates are revised and in the future periods affected. The judgements involving a higher degree of estimation or complexity are set out below. Critical accounting judgements

The following are the critical accounting judgements (apart from judgements involving estimation which are dealt with separately below), made during the year that had the most significant effect on the amounts recognised in the condensed consolidated financial statements. Re-assessment and impairment of Amursk POX CGU

Impairment charges are assessed at the CGU level. Significant management judgement is applied in determining the Group's CGUs, particularly when assets relate to integrated operations, and where changes in CGU determinations could impact the impairment recognised. It was previously determined that Amursk POX represented a shared corporate asset in accordance with IAS 36 Impairment of assets. During the year ended 31 December 2023, the Group has determined that due to the changes in the mode of assets utilisation that generate a revenue stream for Amursk POX, it became a separate CGU. Such changes included continued use of Amursk POX processing facility to treat Kyzyl refractory concentrate on the terms of tolling agreement, as entailed by provisions of JSC Polymetal divestment (Notes 1, 24) and the offtake arrangement over Veduga concentrate, described below. This judgement was applied to the impairment review as of 31 December 2023, resulting in impairment charge of USUSD 165 million (Note 14). Indicators of Impairment and reversal of impairment

The Group considers both external and internal sources of information in assessing whether there are any indications that CGUs are impaired. The external sources of information the Group considers include changes in the market, economic and legal environment in which the Group operates, that are usually not within its control, and are expected to affect the recoverable amount of CGUs. Internal sources of information include the manner in which mining properties, plant and equipment are being used or are expected to be used; and indicators of the economic performance of the assets, historical exploration and operating results. The primary external factors considered are changes in spot and forecast metal prices, market rates of returns that form discount rates, and changes in laws and regulations. The primary internal factors considered are the Group's current mine performance against expectations, changes in mineral reserves and resources, life of mine plans and exploration results.

Assets (other than goodwill) that have been previously impaired should be assessed for indicators of both impairment and impairment reversal. Such assets are generally carried on the balance sheet at a value close to their recoverable amount at the last assessment. Therefore in principle any change to operational or macroeconomic parameters could result in further impairment or impairment reversal if an indicator is identified.

During year ended 31 December 2023 the Group determined that due to updated operational plans and futher advancement of the project, impairment loss previously recognised for Veduga was fully reversed as detailed in Note 14. As a result the reversal of impairment loss of USUSD 68 million was recorded.

Other significant operating assets that the Group has previously impaired include Nezhda-Prognoz and Kutyn CGU. These assets had a combined carrying value of USUSD 751 million as at 31 December 2023. Despite the external indicators such as commodities' prices and foreign exchange rates showed favorable changes, there is no significant positive change in these CGUs' expected economic performance, and therefore no indicators of the reversal of previously recognised impairment loss were identified. Veduga (Amikan GRK LLC) Joint Venture

In September 2023, the Group disposed of the stake in Amikan LLC (holder of Veduga deposit license), which resulted in loss control of over subsidiary, as described in Note 3. The Group retained interest of 49.9% in Amikan and entered into a number of corporate arrangements with the new shareholder regarding project financing, governance and operations.

When the Group enters into an arrangement where it has the power to participate in the financial and operating policy decisions of an investee or into arrangements with other parties for the joint ownership of particular assets or developments, it must assess whether the arrangements constitute significant influence, control, joint operations or a joint venture based on the rights and obligations of the parties to the arrangements.

Based on the governance structure of the investee, it was determined that the arrangement requires the unanimous consent of the parties sharing control. The preliminary offtake arrangement to purchase the output by Amursk POX, entailed by the shareholders agreement, does not indicate that the parties have rights to the substantially all economic benefits of the assets and, therefore, in effect do not have the obligation for liabilities, as pricing mechanism relates only to the market metal price and related adjustments is in line with the market practice, with no additional financing arrangements.

Therefore it was concluded that the joint arrangement provides the parties with rights to the net assets of the arrangement and, therefore, the retained investment represents a joint venture. The retained investment was initially recognised at fair value as of date of transaction, as described in Note 3. Accounting for acquisitions

To determine the appropriate accounting approach to be followed for an acquisition transaction, the Group applies judgement to assess whether the acquisition is of a business, and therefore within scope of IFRS 3 Business Combinations, or is of a group of assets that do not constitute a business and is therefore outside scope of IFRS 3. In making this determination, management evaluates the inputs, processes and outputs of the asset or entity acquired. Judgement is used to determine whether an integrated set of activities and assets is capable of being conducted and managed for the purpose of providing a return in the form of dividends, lower costs or other economic benefits directly to investors or other owners, members or participants. The acquisitions of subsidiaries during reporting year have been assessed as asset acquisitions (Note 3). Recoverability of exploration and evaluation assets

Exploration and evaluation assets include mineral rights and exploration and evaluation costs, including geophysical, topographical, geological and similar types of costs. Exploration and evaluation costs are capitalised if management concludes that future economic benefits are likely to be realised and determines that economically viable extraction operation can be established as a result of exploration activities and internal assessment of mineral resources.

According to IFRS 6 Exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources, the potential indicators of impairment include: management's plans to discontinue the exploration activities, lack of further substantial exploration expenditure planned, expiry of exploration licences in the period or in the nearest future, or existence of other data indicating the expenditure capitalised is not recoverable. At the end of each reporting period, management assesses whether such indicators exist for the exploration and evaluation assets capitalised, which requires significant judgement. During the year ended 31 December 2023 the Group recognised impairment loss related to the individual exploration and evaluation assets of USUSD 29 million as detailed in Note 14. Use of estimates

The preparation of financial statements requires the Group to make estimates and assumptions that affect the amounts of the assets and liabilities recognised, amounts of revenue and expenses reported, and contingent liabilities disclosed, as of the reporting date. The determination of estimates is based on current and expected economic conditions, as well as historical data and statistical and mathematical methods as appropriate. Key sources of estimation uncertainty

Key sources of estimation uncertainty reflect those sources of estimation uncertainty which may have a possible material impact of resulting in a material adjustment to the carrying amount of assets and liabilities within the next financial year. They include: cash flow projections for impairment testing and impairment reversal, valuation of contingent consideration assets and liabilities and calculation of net realisable value of stockpiles and work-in progress, mineral reserves and resources assessment and life of mine plans, useful lives of production and other assets, environmental provision and recoverability of deferred tax assets.

DCF models are developed for the purposes of impairment testing, valuation of contingent consideration assets and liabilities, calculation of net realisable value of metal inventories and assessment of the recoverability of deferred tax assets. Expected future cash flows used in DCF models are inherently uncertain and could change over time. They are affected by a number of factors including ore reserves, together with economic factors such as commodity prices, exchange rates, discount rates and estimates of production costs and future capital expenditure.

-- Ore reserves and mineral resources - Recoverable reserves and resources are based on the proven andprobable reserves and resources in existence. Reserves and resources are incorporated in projected cash flows basedon ore reserve statements and exploration and evaluation work undertaken by appropriately qualified persons (seebelow). Mineral resources, adjusted by certain conversion ratios, are included where management has a high degreeof confidence in their economic extraction, despite additional evaluation still being required prior to meeting therequired confidence to convert to ore reserves.

-- Commodity prices - Commodity prices are based on latest internal forecasts, benchmarked against externalsources of information. Polymetal currently uses flat real long-term gold and silver prices of USUSD 1,900 per ouncefor 2024, USUSD 1,800 per ounce from 2025 per ounce (2022: of USUSD 1,800 per ounce for 2023, USUSD 1,700 per ounce from2024) and USUSD 23 per ounce (2022: and USUSD 20 per ounce for 2023, USUSD 21 per ounce from 2024), respectively.

-- Foreign exchange rates - Foreign exchange rates are based on observable spot rates, or on latest internalforecasts, benchmarked with external sources of information for relevant countries of operation, as appropriate.The RUB/USUSD exchange rates are estimated at 90 RUB/USUSD for 2024 (2022: 65 RUB/USUSD for 2023, at 73 RUB/USUSD for 2024and 75 RUB/USUSD from 2025). The KZT/USUSD exchange rate are estimated at 450 KZT/USD for 2024 and 500 KZT/USD for 2025and beyond (2022: 450 KZT/USUSD for 2023, at 502 KZT/USUSD from 2024), respectively.

-- Discount rates - The Group used a post-tax real discount rate of 12.5% for Russia assets and 8.7% forKazakhstan (2022: 14.1% for Russia assets and 9% for Kazakhstan). Post-tax cash flow projections used in the valuein use impairment models are discounted based on these rates.

-- Operating costs, capital expenditure and other operating factors - Cost assumptions incorporatemanagement experience and expectations, as well as the nature and location of the operation and the risksassociated therewith. Underlying input cost assumptions are consistent with related output price assumptions. Otheroperating factors, such as the timelines of granting licences and permits are based on management's best estimateof the outcome of uncertain future events at the balance sheet date. Sensitivity analysis

The impairment charge of USUSD 165 million for Amursk POX property, plant and equipment was recognised during the year ended 31 December 2023 (Note 14). The recoverable amount was estimated based on a value in use calculation.

The impairment assessment is inherently sensitive to plausible changes in certain economic and operational key input assumptions within the next financial year, which could increase or reduce the CGU's recoverable value estimate.

Management performed an analysis as to whether a reasonably possible adverse change to any of the key assumptions would lead to further impairment. The table below summarises the outcomes of the following isolated scenarios and respective additional impairment that would be recognised.

Scenario USUSDm 10% simultaneous decrease in gold and silver prices over the life of mine 73 10% appreciation in RUB/USUSD exchange rates; 6 10% increase in operating expenses over the life of mine 60 1% increase in the discount rate applied 26

Each of the sensitivities above has been determined by assuming that the relevant key assumption moves in isolation, and without regard to potential mine plan changes and other management decisions which would be taken to respond to adverse changes in existing management projections.

The sensitivities of contingent consideration liabilities measured at FVTPL of USUSD 44 million at 31 December 2023 (31 December 2022: USUSD 36 million) and inventories held at net realisable value of USUSD 80 million at 31 December 2023 (31 December 2022: USUSD 95 million) to a reasonably possible change in key assumptions described above are not considered material due to materiality of the respective balances. Recoverability of deferred tax assets

Deferred tax assets are reviewed at each reporting date and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profit will be available to allow all or part of the deferred tax asset to be utilised. This review takes into account the factors such as estimated future production, projected commodity prices, operating costs, future capital expenditure, as described above. If actual results differ from these estimates or if these estimates must be adjusted in future periods, the financial position, results of operations and cash flows may be negatively affected. Deferred tax assets arising from tax losses carried forward, as well as applicable tax legislation, are described in Note 13. Climate change

We have assessed and set out the Group's climate risks and opportunities as part of our commitment to climate disclosure within the Strategic Report. Mitigation and adaptation measures that may be required in the future to combat the physical and transition risks of climate change could also have potential implications for the Group's financial statements. This would be the case where assets and liabilities are measured based on an estimate of future cash flows.

In preparing the Group's financial statements, climate-related strategic decisions have impacted the following:

-- Our decarbonisation and clean energy initiatives considered and approved by the Board were included infuture cash flow projections, underpinned by estimates for recoverable amounts of property, plant and equipment, asdeemed relevant; and

-- The provision for mine closure costs impacted by climate risks and opportunities.

We have adopted both mitigation and adaptation measures within our climate management system. We focus on renewable energy, carbon-intensive fuel replacement and innovative technologies to both mitigate climate change impacts and to reduce our carbon footprint. The adaptation measures we use are based on climate models, which inform the design, construction, operation and closure of our mining assets.

Significant judgements and key estimates made by the Group may be impacted in the future by changes to our climate change strategy or in global commitments to decarbonisation. This could, in turn, result in material changes to the financial results and the carrying values of certain assets and liabilities in future reporting periods. As at the reporting date, the Group believes that there is no material impact on balance sheet carrying values of assets or liabilities. 3. ACQUisitions and disposals Veduga (Amikan GRK LLC)

In September 2023, the Group has agreed to cancel its historic call and put options and a shareholder agreement over 40.6% share in GRK Amikan LLC ("Amikan") with the previous joint venture (JV) partner (refer to the transaction disclosure in the condensed consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020). This allowed the Group to form a new joint venture over Amikan. The 40.6% stake was acquired from the previous JV partner by a new third party. Subsequently, JSC Polymetal disposed of its 9.5% stake in Amikan to the same third party for a ?ash consideration of USUSD 21 million. As a result, the Group now owns 49.9% interest of Amikan. Simultaneously, JSC Polymetal entered into number of corporate arrangements with the new shareholder regarding Amikan project financing, governance and operations.

In 2020 at the inception of options the Group determined that the call option over 40.6% stake represents a derivative containing potential voting right, that provided the Group access to the returns associated with related ownership interest, and thus in accordance with IFRS 10 Consolidated financial statements the Group accounted for the options over 40.6% interest as is they were already exercised and consolidated 100% interest in Amikan with the option exercise price recognised as a deferred consideration payable. At the disposal date, the fair value of deferred consideration payable amounted to USUSD 88 million, which was recognised as a part of the consideration received on disposal.

As a result of this transaction the Group has effectively disposed of 50.1% interest of the investee. The retained interest of 49.9% was valued at the fair value of USUSD 110 million at the date when control was lost in accordance with IFRS 10 requirements. The fair value was determined based on consideration received from third party for 9.5% stake, which was supported by life-of-mine model.

Based on the governance structure of the investee, policy-making processes and the board of directors composition, it was determined that all key decisions require the unanimous consent of the parties sharing control and provides the parties of the joint arrangement with rights to its net assets, therefore, the investment was classified as a joint venture. Subsequently, the investment is accounted for using the equity method.

The summary of transaction is presented below.

USUSDm Property, plant and equipment 162 Inventories 22 Other assets 3 Income tax (14) Accounts payable (3) Intercompany loans and other accounts (64) Net assets disposed of 106 Cash consideration received 21 Deferred consideration cancelled 88 Fair value of the investment retained 110 Less net assets disposed of (106) Gain on disposal of subsidiary 113 Other acquisitions

Other individually insignificant acquisitions of exploration assets during the year ended 31 December 2023 of USUSD 52 million in total, related to consolidation of certain former joint ventures, including the Baksy project project in Kazakhstan (Note 16), and the acquisition a number of exploration interests in Russia. All transactions represented asset acquisitions in accordance with IFRS 3 Business Combinations, as the acquired companies did not have any substantive processes required to create outputs. The summary of net assets acquired is presented below:

Baksy NORK LLC OGK LLC Utkinskaya Uenma TOTAL USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USDm Property, plant and equipment 19 5 3 19 6 52 Other assets/(liabilities), net (1) - 1 - - - Intercompany loans and other accounts (5) (4) (1) - - (10) Net assets acquired 13 1 3 19 6 42

Cost of equity investment reclassified - - 1 - - 1 Loan assignment - - - 17 - 17 Cash consideration 13 1 2 2 6 24 Total consideration 13 1 3 19 6 42 4. Segment Information

The Group's operating segments are aligned to those businesses that are evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision maker (the CODM) in deciding how to allocated resources and in assessing performance. Operating segments with similar economic characteristics are aggregated into reportable segments.

In May 2023, following the designation of JSC Polymetal by the U.S. Department of State pursuant to Executive Order 14024, the governance and management structure of the Group was changed. As a part of ring-fencing the Group's Russian subsidiaries to ensure sanctions compliance the management of the Russian operations has been delegated to the executives of JSC Polymetal, while the Company's Board and management focused on the operations of the Group's assets located in Kazakhstan, as well as separation of the Group's assets by jurisdiction, as described in Note 1.

As a result of these changes management of the Company has re-assessed presentation of financial information by segments it requires to assess performance and allocate resources. It was concluded that jurisdiction-based reporting format is more meaningful from a management and forecasting perspective, as well as better aligned to the new management structure, internal reporting and processes. The comparative information was presented in line with the current year format.

Therefore the Group has identified two reportable segments in 2023:

-- Kazakhstan (Varvarinskoye JSC, Komarovskoye Mining Company LLC, Bakyrchik Mining Venture LLC);

-- Russian Federation (aggregating Khabarovsk, Magadan, Ural and Yakutia operating segments).

The measure which management and the CODM use to evaluate the performance of the Group is a segment Adjusted EBITDA, which is an Alternative Performance Measure (APM).

The accounting policies of the reportable segments are consistent with those of the Group's accounting policies under IFRS. Revenue and cost of sales of the production entities are reported net of any intersegmental revenue and cost of sales, related to the intercompany sales of ore and concentrates.

Business segment current assets and liabilities, other than current inventory, are not reviewed by the CODM and therefore are not disclosed in these condensed consolidated financial statements. Additionally, net debt is included in performance measures, reviewed by CODM. The segment adjusted EBITDA reconciles to the profit before income tax as follows: 4. Segment information (continued)

Period ended 31 December 2023 Period ended 31 December 2022 KAZAKHSTAN RUSSIA Total KAZAKHSTAN RUSSIA Total Revenue from external customers 893 2,132 3,025 933 1,868 2,801 Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, depletion and 378 833 1,211 340 1,015 1,355 write-down of inventories to net realisable value Cost of sales 442 1,017 1,459 415 1,275 1,690 Depreciation included in Cost of sales (64) (190) (254) (75) (197) (272) Reversal/(write-down) of metal inventories to net - 8 8 - (65) (65) realisable value (Write-down)/reversal of non-metal inventories to net - (2) (2) - 1 1 realisable value Rehabilitation expenses - - - - 1 1 General, administrative and selling expenses, excluding 58 198 256 47 241 288 depreciation, amortisation and share-based compensation General, administrative and selling expenses 71 203 274 62 249 311 Depreciation included in SGA (2) (5) (7) (2) (8) (10) Share-based compensation (11) - (11) (13) - (13) Other operating expenses excluding additional tax charges 18 80 98 30 111 141 Other operating expenses, net 18 99 117 32 110 142 Bad debt and expected credit loss allowance - (19) (19) - 1 1 Additional tax charges/fines/penalties - - - (2) - (2) Share of losses of associates and joint ventures - 2 2 - - - Adjusted EBITDA 439 1,019 1,458 516 501 1,017 Depreciation 66 195 261 77 205 282 Rehabilitation expenses - - - - (1) (1) Write-down/(reversal) of non-metal inventories to net - 2 2 - (1) (1) realisable value (Reversal)/write-down of metal inventories to net - (8) (8) - 65 65 realisable value Impairment of non-current assets, net 16 110 126 - 825 825 Share-based compensation 11 - 11 13 - 13 Bad debt and expected credit loss allowance - 19 19 - (1) (1) Additional tax charges/fines/penalties - - - 2 - 2 Operating profit 346 701 1,047 424 (591) (167) Foreign exchange loss (174) (32) Gain/(loss) on disposal of subsidiaries 113 (2) Change in fair value of financial instruments (8) (20) Finance expenses (162) (119) Finance income 27 8 Profit/(loss) before income tax 843 (332) Income tax (315) 44 Profit/(loss) for the year 528 (288) Current metal inventories 171 647 818 111 594 705 Current non-metal inventories 62 298 360 46 306 352 Non-current segment assets: - - - Property, plant and equipment, net 810 2,188 2,998 696 2,696 3,392 Goodwill - 11 11 - 14 14 Non-current inventories 41 74 115 34 99 133 Investments in associates 6 123 129 - 13 13 Total segment assets 1,090 3,341 4,431 887 3,722 4,609 Additions to non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment 150 606 756 108 775 883 Acquistion of assets 19 33 52 - 49 49 Total segment liabilities Net debt (174) (2,209) (2,383) (277) (2,116) (2,393) 5. Revenue Year ended 31 December 2023 Volume shipped Volume payable Average price (USD per oz/t payable) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) USUSDm Gold (thousand 1,438 1,400 1,886 ounces) 2,640 Silver (thousand 17,461 16,595 21.9 ounces) 363 Copper (tonnes) 3,037 2,693 8,168 22 Total 3,025 Year ended 31 December 2022 Volume shipped Volume payable Average price (USD per oz/t payable) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) USUSDm Gold (thousand 1,408 1,376 1,738

ounces) 2,392 Silver (thousand 18,973 18,542 20.7 ounces) 383 Copper (tonnes) 3,810 3,399 7,650 26 Total 2,801

Included in revenues for the year ended 31 December 2023 are those arisen from the sales to the Group's largest customers, whose contribution to the Group's revenue presented 10% or more of the total revenue. In 2023 revenues from such customers amounted to USUSD 547 million, USUSD 357 million and USUSD 292 million (2022: USUSD 754 million, USUSD 446 million, USUSD 452 million and USUSD 233).

Geographical analysis of revenue by destination is presented below:

Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Sales within the Russian Federation 1,251 296 Sales to Asia 969 1,284 Sales to Kazakhstan 805 1,205 Sales to Europe - 16 Total 3,025 2,801

Presented below is an analysis per revenue streams:

Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Bullions 1,582 1,104 Concentrate 865 915 Doré 547 754 Ore 31 28 Total 3,025 2,801 6. Cost of Sales Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Cash operating costs On-mine costs (Note 7) 632 741 Smelting costs (Note 8) 532 567 Purchase of metal inventories from third parties 127 69 Mining tax 163 136 Total cash operating costs 1,454 1,513 Depreciation and depletion of operating assets (Note 9) 280 324 Rehabilitation expenses - (1) Total costs of production 1,734 1,836 Increase in metal inventories (276) (216) (Reversal)/write-down of inventories to net realisable value (Note 17) (6) 64 Idle capacities and abnormal production costs 7 6 Total 1,459 1,690 7. On-mine costs Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Services 283 363 Labour 153 175 Consumables and spare parts 190 196 Other expenses 6 7 Total (Note 6) 632 741 8. Smelting costs Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Consumables and spare parts 216 242 Services 207 213 Labour 104 110 Other expenses 5 2 Total (Note 6) 532 567 9. Depletion and depreciation of operating assets Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm On-mine 182 228 Smelting 98 96 Total in cost of production (Note 6) 280 324 Less: absorbed into metal inventories (26) (52) Depreciation included in cost of sales 254 272

Depreciation of operating assets excludes depreciation relating to non-operating assets (included in general, administrative and selling expenses) and depreciation related to assets employed in development projects where the charge is capitalised. 10. General, administrative and selling expenses

Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Labour 215 243 Share-based compensation 11 13 Depreciation 7 10 Services 19 15 Other 22 30 Total 274 311 11. Other OPerating expenses, NET Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Exploration expenses 35 62 Social payments 34 44 Bad debt allowance 19 (1) Expenses related to the investment in Special Economic Zone 15 14 Taxes, other than income tax 14 17 Change in estimate of environmental obligations (7) (2) Other expenses 7 8 Total 117 142

For the operations held in the Special Economic Zone of the Russian Far East, Omolon Gold Mining Company LLC and Magadan Silver JSC are entitled to the decreased statutory income tax rate of 17%, as well as decreased mining tax rate (paying 60% of standard mining tax rates). In return for obtaining this tax relief the members of the regional free Economic Zone are obliged to invest 50% of their tax savings each year in the Special Economic Zone Development Programme, amounting to USUSD 15 million in 2023 (2022: USUSD 14 million).

Operating cash flows spent on exploration activities amounted to USUSD 34 million (2022: USUSD 61 million). 12. Finance expenses

Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Interest expense on borrowings 141 94 Unwinding of discount on contingent consideration liability (Note 23) 7 10 Unwinding of discount on environmental obligations 7 8 Unwinding of discount on lease liabilities (Note 23) 7 7 Total 162 119

During the year ended 31 December 2023 interest expense on borrowings excluded borrowing costs capitalised in the cost of qualifying assets of USUSD 49 million (2022: USUSD 35 million). These amounts were calculated based on the Group's general borrowing pool and by applying an effective interest rate of 5.57% (2022: 4.53%) to weighted average balance of expenditure associated with qualifying assets. 13. Income Tax

Income tax expense for the years ended 31 December 2023 and 2022 recognised in the condensed consolidated income statement was as follows:

Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Current income taxes (235) (164) Deferred income taxes (80) 208 Total (315) 44

A reconciliation between the reported amounts of income tax expense attributable to income before income tax is as follows:

Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Profit before income tax 843 (332) Theoretical income tax (expense)/benefit at the tax rate of 20% (169) 66 Effect of Special Economic Zone and Regional Investment project decreased tax rates 16 (19) Tax effect of withholding tax on intercompany dividends (161) 15 Non taxable net foreign exchange gains 37 25 Disposal of subsidiary

11 - Effect of different tax rates of subsidiaries operating in other jurisdictions and windfall tax (7) 9 Change in unrecognised deferred taxes (9) (14) Non-deductible interest expense (17) (6) Other non-taxable income and non-deductible expenses, net (14) (27) Adjustments in respect of prior periods (2) (5) Total income tax expense (315) 44

The actual tax expense differs from the amount which would have been determined by applying the statutory rate of 20% for the Russian Federation and Kazakhstan to profit before income tax as a result of the application of relevant jurisdictional tax regulations, which disallow certain deductions which are included in the determination of accounting profit.

The Group has a number of tax concessions, therefore the tax rate varies for each separate entity from 0% to 20%.

Tax exposures related to the income tax

In 2023 and 2022 no individual material exposures were identified as probable and therefore provided for. Management has identified a total exposure in respect of contingent liabilities (Note 19) (covering taxes and related interest and penalties) of approximately USUSD 38 million being uncertain tax positions (31 December 2022: USUSD 122 million) which relate to income tax. This is connected largely to the more assertive position of the Russian tax authorities in their interpretation of tax legislation in several recent court cases for other taxpayers. Fiscal periods remain open to review by the tax authorities in respect of taxes for the three and five calendar years preceding the year of tax review for Russia and Kazakhstan respectively. In case of Regional Investment Project in Russian Federation fiscal period remains open to review for five years as well. While the Group believes it has provided adequately for all tax liabilities based on its understanding of the tax legislation, the above facts may create additional financial risks for the Group.

Management does not anticipate a significant risk of material changes in estimates in these matters in the next financial year.

Deferred taxation

Deferred taxation is attributable to the temporary differences that exist between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities for financial reporting purposes and the amounts used for tax purposes.

The following are the major deferred tax assets and liabilities recognised by the Group and movements thereon during the reporting period.

Mineral Exploration in Borrowings and other Environmental Tax Undistributed Other Total rights progress liabilities obligation losses earnings USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm At 1 January 2022 (184) (66) 18 11 100 (22) 4 (139) Charge to income 88 12 (23) 1 86 22 22 208 statement Exchange (22) (9) 2 - 3 - (8) (34) differences At 31 December (118) (63) (3) 12 189 - 18 35 2022 Charge to income (4) (17) 92 2 (39) (151) 37 (80) statement Disposal of 12 10 (1) - (2) - (5) 14 subsidiaries Exchange 15 15 (23) (2) (28) (1) (5) (29) differences At 31 December (95) (55) 66 12 119 (152) 45 (60) 2023

Deferred tax assets and liabilities are offset where the Group has a legally enforceable right to do so. The following analysis shows deferred tax balances presented for financial reporting purposes:

Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Deferred tax liabilities (252) (107) Deferred tax assets 192 142 Total (60) 35

The Group believes that recoverability of the recognised deferred tax asset (DTA) of USUSD 119 million at 31 December 2023 (2022: USUSD 189 million), which is related to the tax losses carried forward, is more likely than not based upon expectations of future taxable income in the Russian Federation. It was concluded that there is sufficient evidence to overcome the recent history of losses based on forecasts of sufficient taxable income in the carry-forward period.

In accordance with Russian Federation tax law regarding loss carryforwards, they are limited to 50% of taxable profit in tax years through to 2026. Starting from 2027, the limitation will expire and it will be possible to fully utilise loss carryforwards against the corporate tax base in a given year. Losses incurred from 2007 can be carried forward for an indefinite period until fully utilised.

The Group's estimate of future taxable income is based on established proven and probable reserves which can be economically developed. The related detailed mine plans and forecasts provide sufficient supporting evidence that the Group will generate taxable earnings to be able to fully realise its net DTA even under various stressed scenarios. The amount of the DTA considered realisable, however, could be reduced in the near term if estimates of future taxable income during the carry forward period are reduced due to delays in production start dates, decreases in ore reserve estimates, increases in environmental obligations, or reductions in precious metal prices.

No deferred tax asset has been recognised in respect of USUSD 31 million (2022: USUSD 95 million) of losses as it was not considered probable that there will be future taxable profits against which these losses can be utilised.

In 2023 the Group paid withholding income tax of USUSD 10 million (2022: USUSD 7 million) related to intercompany dividends, which were remitted during the year. As of 31 December 2023 the Group recognised deferred tax liability of USUSD 152 million (31 December 2022: nil) in respect of the undistributed retained earnings of certain of the Group subsidiaries, which are expected to be remitted from these subsidiaries in foreseeable future (judged to be one year). No deferred tax liabilities for taxes that would be payable on the unremitted earnings of the Group subsidiaries is recognised where the Group determines that the undistributed profit of its subsidiaries will not be distributed in a foreseeable future (judged to be one year). The temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries, for which deferred tax liabilities have not been recognised, amounted to USUSD 2.3 billion (2022: USUSD 4.1 billion). 14. IMPAIRMENT of non-current assets, net

During year ended 31 December 2023 due to the updated operational plans and further advancement of the Veduga project (Amikan GRK LLC), the Group carried out an impairment review of the property, plant and equipment, related to this CGU. As a result of this review an impairment loss of USUSD 68 million previously recognised for Veduga CGU was fully reversed.

An impairment charge of USUSD 165 million in respect to Amursk POX is mainly attributable to the classification of Amursk POX as a separate CGU due to changes in the mode of assets utilisation (Note 2). Additionally, as a result of review of recoverability of exploration and evaluation assets, the Group recognised an impairment loss of USUSD 29 million.

Total net impairment loss of USUSD 126 million recognised comprised the following:

Amikan Amursk POX Viksha Bolshevik TOTAL USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm Property, plant and equipment Exploration assets 2 - (13) (16) (27) Development assets 8 - - - 8 Mining assets 48 (29) - - 19 Capital construction in-progress 10 (136) - - (126) Total 68 (165) (13) (16) (126)

Amikan, Amursk POX and Viksha related to Russia reporting segment, Bolshevik was included in Kazakhstan reporting segment (Note 4).

The recoverable amount of the relevant cash-generating units is determined based on a value in use calculation. The impairment testing procedure, related assumptions and sensitivities are described in detail in Note 2 "Use of estimates" section above. 15. Property, Plant And Equipment

Development Exploration Mining Non-mining Capital assets assets assets assets construction Total in-progress USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm Cost Balance at 1 January 2022 384 74 3,343 74 783 4,658 Additions 65 19 255 11 533 883

Transfers (13) - 245 2 (234) - Change in environmental obligations - - 12 - 8 20 Acquisitions 29 1 - - 19 49 Eliminated on disposal of subsidiaries - (8) (10) - - (18) Disposals and write-offs including fully - - (152) - (1) (153) depleted mines Translation to presentation currency 35 (1) 50 6 39 129 Balance at 31 December 2022 500 85 3,743 93 1,147 5,568 Additions 47 26 255 7 421 756 Transfers (282) (18) 491 2 (193) - Change in environmental obligations - - 7 - (1) 6 Acquisitions (Note 3) - 52 - - - 52 Eliminated on disposal of subsidiaries (Note (18) (4) (113) (2) (36) (173) 3) Disposals and write-offs including fully - (16) (55) (3) (17) (91) depleted mines Translation to presentation currency (82) (14) (603) (23) (263) (985) Balance at 31 December 2023 165 111 3,725 74 1,058 5,133 Development Exploration Mining Non-mining Capital assets assets assets assets construction Total in-progress USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm Accumulated depreciation, amortisation Balance at 1 January 2022 - - (1,304) (40) - (1,344) Charge for the year - - (345) (9) - (354) Eliminated on disposal of subsidiaries (Note - - 10 - - 10 3) Impairment recognised during the year (Note (334) (2) (418) (4) (43) (801) 14) Disposals and write-offs including fully - - 148 - - 148 depleted mines Translation to presentation currency 82 - 75 - 8 165 Balance at 31 December 2022 (252) (2) (1,834) (53) (35) (2,176) Charge for the year - - (297) (7) - (304) Transfers 202 - (214) - 12 - Eliminated on disposal of subsidiaries (Note - - 10 1 - 11 3) Reversal of Impairment/(Impairment) 8 (27) 19 - (126) (126) recognised during the year, net (Note 14) Disposals and write-offs including fully - 16 52 2 - 70 depleted mines Translation to presentation currency 35 2 334 13 6 390 Balance at 31 December 2023 (7) (11) (1,930) (44) (143) (2,135) Net book value 31 December 2022 248 83 1,909 40 1,112 3,392 31 December 2023 158 100 1,795 30 915 2,998

Mining, exploration and development assets at 31 December 2023 included mineral rights with a net book value of USUSD 621 million (31 December 2022: USUSD 713 million) and capitalised stripping costs with a net book value of USUSD 262 million (31 December 2022: USUSD 277 million). Mineral rights of the Group comprise assets acquired upon acquisition of subsidiaries.

Disposed and written off assets included fully depreciated items of USUSD 21 million (year ended 31 December 2022: USUSD 153 million and USUSD 121 million, respectively).

No property, plant and equipment was pledged as collateral at 31 December 2023 and at 31 December 2022. 16. Investments in Associates and Joint ventures

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 Voting power % Carrying Value Voting power % Carrying Value USUSDm USUSDm Interests in associates and joint ventures GRK Amikan LLC (Veduga) (Note 3) 49.9 121 n/a - Individually immaterial investments 6 6 Total 127 6 Loans forming part of net investment in joint ventures Individually immaterial investments 2 7 Total 2 7 Total investments in associates and joint ventures 129 13

Movement during the reporting periods was as follows:

Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm At 1 January 13 28 Impairment recognised - (24) Fair value of interest in joint venture retained (Note 3) 110 3 Consolidated as subsidiaries (Note 3) (11) - Loans advanced forming part of net investment 11 4 Share of loss in joint ventures (2) - Currency translation adjustment 8 2 Total at 31 December 129 13

Summarised financial position of the investments

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 Amikan Non-significant investments Non-significant investments USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm Non-current assets 364 4 13 Current assets 12 1 5 Non-current liabilities (40) (2) (5) Current liabilities (94) - (1) Net assets 242 3 12 Reconciliation of Amikan net assets to the investment recognised in the Group balance sheet Group interest 49,9% Net assets 242 Group's ownership interest 121 Carrying value of the investment 121 17. Inventories Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Inventories expected to be recovered after twelve months Ore stock piles 51 89 Work in-process 13 - ?opper, gold and silver concentrate 8 10 Consumables and spare parts 43 34 Total non-current inventories 115 133 Inventories expected to be recovered in the next twelve months ?opper, gold and silver concentrate 324 277 Ore stock piles 208 229 Work in-process 146 121 Doré 70 55 Metal for refining 25 20 Refined metals 45 3 Total current metal inventories 818 705 Consumables and spare parts 360 352 Total current inventories 1,178 1,057

Write-downs of metal inventories to net realisable value

The Group recognised the following write-downs and reversals to net realisable value of its metal inventories:

Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Ore stock piles (6) (28) Ore in heap leach piles 15 (31) ?opper, gold and silver concentrate (1) (6) Total 8 (65)

The key assumptions used as of 31 December 2023 in determining net realisable value of inventories (including the commodity price assumptions for long-term stockpiles) are described in Note 2 "Use of estimates" section. For short-term metal inventories, applicable quoted forward prices as of 31 December 2023 were used: gold and silver prices of USUSD 2,128 per ounce (2022: USUSD 1,874) and USUSD 24.8 per ounce (2022: USUSD 24.6), respectively.

During the year ended 31 December 2023 the Group recognised a write-down of consumables and spare parts of USUSD 2 million (year ended 31 December 2022: reversal of USUSD 1 million).

The amount of inventories held at net realisable value at 31 December 2023 amounted to USUSD 81 million (31 December 2022: USUSD 95 million). 18. Borrowings

Actual interest 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 rate at Type of 31 Dec 31 rate 2023 Dec Current Non-current Total Current Non-current Total 2022 Secured loans from third USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm parties US Dollar fixed 4.32% 2.68% 114 141 33 denominated 27 158 191 Total secured loans from 27 114 141 33 158 191 third parties Unsecured loans from third parties US Dollar floating 6.74% 5.69% 100 340 149 339 488 denominated 240 US Dollar fixed 3.50% 3.75% 432 274 706 43 1,206 1,249 denominated Euro floating 4.32% 0.98% denominated 2 18 20 2 19 21 RUB floating 17.95% 9.35% 694 132 650 denominated 20 714 518 RUB fixed 13.17% 8.03% 142 205 denominated 19 161 3 202 CNY floating 4.95% 3.50% - 70 denominated 70 69 70 139 CNY fixed 5.54% 5.99% 83 denominated 265 808 1,073 83 - Total unsecured 2,106 481 2,835 loans from 978 3,084 2,354 third parties Total loans 1,005 2,512 from third 2,220 3,225 514 3,026 parties

Bank loans

The Group has a number of borrowing arrangements with various lenders. These borrowings consist of unsecured and secured loans and credit facilities as detailed above.

Movements in borrowings are presented in Note 23. The Group complied with its debt covenants throughout 2023 and 2022. The table below summarises maturities of borrowings:

Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Less than 1 year 1,005 514 1-5 years 2,208 2,332 More than 5 years 12 180 Total 3,225 3,026 19. Commitments and Contingencies Commitments Capital commitments

The Group's contractual capital expenditure commitments as of 31 December 2023 amounted to USUSD 171 million (2022: USUSD 279 million).

Nezhda power line

The Group's lease commitments, representing variable lease payments related to the Nezhda grid power line and substation, were estimated at USUSD 24 million (undiscounted), which will be expensed as incurred (2022: USUSD 36 million). Contingent liabilities Taxation

Russian and Kazakhstan tax, currency and customs legislation is subject to varying interpretations, and changes, which can occur frequently. Management's interpretation of such legislation as applied to the transaction and activity of the companies of the Group may be challenged by the relevant regional and federal authorities and as a result, significant additional taxes, penalties and interest may be assessed. Fiscal periods remain open to review by the tax authorities in respect of taxes for three and five calendar years preceding the year of review for Russia and Kazakhstan respectively. Under certain circumstances reviews may cover longer periods.

Management has identified a total exposure (covering taxes and related interest and penalties) of USUSD 41 million in respect of contingent liabilities (2022: USUSD 125 million), mainly related to income tax as described in Note 13. 20. Financial instruments Major categories of financial instruments

Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Financial assets Derivatives designated in hedge relationships Interest rate swaps 8 16 Financial assets at FVTPL Receivables from provisional copper, gold and silver 135 concentrate sales 54 Contingent consideration receivable 4 17 Shares held at FVTPL 2 1 Financial assets at amortised cost, including cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents (Note 23) 842 633 Other receivables 126 49 Non-current loans and receivables 87 15 Total financial assets 1,204 785 Financial liabilities Financial liabilities at FVTPL Contingent consideration liability (Note 23) 44 36 Royalty payable (Note 23) 24 24 Financial liabilities at amortised cost Borrowings (Note 18) 3,225 3,026 Deferred consideration (Note 23) - 85 Trade and other payables 148 171 Total financial liabilities 3,441 3,342

The Group's principal financial liabilities comprise borrowings, derivatives, trade and other payables. The Group has various financial assets such as accounts receivable, loans advanced and cash and cash equivalents.

Trade and other payables exclude employee benefits and social security.

Interest expense, calculated using effective interest method, arising on financial liabilities at amortised costs is disclosed in Note 23.

The main risks arising from the Group's financial instruments are foreign currency and commodity price risk, interest rate, credit and liquidity risks.

At the end of the reporting period, there were no significant concentrations of credit risk for receivables at FVTPL. The carrying amount reflected above represents the Group's maximum exposure to credit risk for such receivables.

Presented below is a summary of the Group's accounts receivable with embedded derivative recorded on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position at fair value.

As of 31 December 2023, accounts receivable with embedded derivatives recognised at fair value amounted to USUSD 135 million (31 December 2022: USUSD 54 million) and represented receivables from provisional metal concentrate sales. In 2023 gains recognised on revaluation of these instruments amounted to USUSD 4 million (2022: USUSD 17 million) and was recorded within revenue. Fair value of financial instruments

The following table provides an analysis of financial instruments that are measured subsequent to initial recognition at fair value, grouped into Levels 1 to 3 based on the degree to which the fair value is observable as follows:

Level 1 fair value measurements are those derived from quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

Level 2 fair value measurements are those derived from inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly; and

Level 3 fair value measurements are those derived from valuation techniques that include inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs).

At 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022, the Group held the following financial instruments:

31 December 2023 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm Receivables from provisional copper, gold and silver concentrate sales - 135 - 135 Interest rate swaps - 8 - 8 Contingent consideration receivable - - 4 4 Shares held at FVTPL 2 - - 2 Royalty liabilities payable - - (24) (24) Contingent consideration liability (Note 23) - - (44) (44) Total 2 143 (64) 81 31 December 2022 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm Receivables from provisional copper, gold - 54 - 54 and silver concentrate sales Interest rate swaps - 16 - 16 Contingent consideration - - 17 17 receivable Shares held at FVTPL 1 - - 1 Royalty liabilities - - (24) (24) payable Contingent consideration liability (Note - - (36) (36) 23) Total 1 70 (43) 28

During the reporting year, there were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2.

The Group recognised the following gains and loss from revaluation of its Level 3 financial instruments:

Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Loss on contingent consideration receivable revaluation (17) (4) (Loss)/gain on contingent consideration payable 3 revaluation (4) Change in fair value of shares held at FVTPL - (4) Loss on royalty payable revaluation - (2) Total change in fair value of financial instruments (20) (8)

The carrying values of cash and cash equivalents, trade and other receivables, trade and other payables and short-term debt recorded at amortised cost approximate to their fair values because of the short maturities of these instruments. Long-term loans to related parties (Note 22) are discounted at rates obtained from active capital markets. The estimated fair value of the Group's debt, calculated using the market interest rate available to the Group as of 31 December 2023, was USUSD 2,699 million (2022: USUSD 2,615 million), and the carrying value as of 31 December 2023 was USUSD 3,225 million (2022: USUSD 3,026 million) (see Note 18).

As of 31 December 2023 the Group held several interest rate swap contracts, recognised within non-current accounts receivables and other financial instruments in the amount of USUSD 8 million (31 December 2022: USUSD 16 million). All interest rate swap contracts to pay fixed and receive floating interest payments are designated as cash flow hedges to reduce the Group's cash flow exposure resulting from variable interest rates on borrowings. As the critical terms of the interest rate swap contracts and their corresponding hedged items are the same, the Group performs a qualitative assessment of effectiveness and it is expected that the value of the interest rate swap contracts and the value of the corresponding hedged items will systematically change in opposite direction in response to movements in the underlying interest rates. As of 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022 it was determined that there is no hedge ineffectiveness identified and therefore change of fair value was recognised within other comprehensive income. Receivables from provisional copper, gold and silver concentrate sales

The fair value of receivables arising from copper, gold and silver concentrate sales contracts that contain provisional pricing mechanisms is determined using the appropriate quoted forward price from the exchange that is the principal active market for the particular metal. As such, these receivables are classified within Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. Valuation methodologies used in the measurement of fair value for Level 3 financial assets and financial liabilities

The main level 3 inputs used by the Group in measuring the fair value of contingent consideration assets and liabilities, represented by various royalties and net smelter returns (NSR), are derived and evaluated as follows:

-- The relevant valuation model simulates expected production of metals at respective mines and are based onlife of mine models prepared using applicable ore reserves and mineral resource estimations;

-- Commodity prices - Commodity prices are based on latest internal forecasts, benchmarked against externalsources of information. The prices applied are consistent with those described in Note 2.

-- Discount rates - The Group used a post-tax real discount rate of 12.5% (2022: 14.1%) as described in Note2. For the Monte-Carlo modelling, where inflation is incorporated into volatility estimation, a nominal discountrate of 15.1% (2022: 16%) is applied.

-- Where the percentage of net smelter return (NSR) or royalty receivable or payable depends on commodityprices or foreign exchange rates reaching certain levels, the Group applies the Monte-Carlo modelling toincorporate the volatility measure into the valuation, which is applied to the prevailing market prices/rates as ofthe valuation date. The Monte-Carlo modelling is applied to Prognoz (NSR) contingent considerations payable and allcontingent considerations receivable.

The key assumptions used in the Monte-Carlo calculations are set out below:

Price as of valuation date per ounce/tonne, USDUS Volatility, %% Constant correlation to gold, %% Gold 2,062 12.15%-15.18% n/a Silver 23.79 26.93% 65.88% Copper 8,476 16.34% (37.98)% Zinc 2,641 24.89% 29.53% RUB rate 89.6883 21.51% 43.13%

Management consider that a reasonably possible change in a valuation assumption would not have a material impact on the condensed consolidated financial statements for contingent considerations receivables and payable. 21. Stated capital account

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

Stated capital Stated capital Share Share Treasury account account capital premium shares no. of shares USUSDm USUSDm USUSDm no. of shares Balance at 31 December 2021 473,626,239 2,450 - - - Own shares exchanged during the (39,070,838) - - - 39,070,838 year Own shares issued in exchange 39,070,838 - - - - Balance at 31 December 2022 473,626,239 2,450 - - 39,070,838 Redomiciation to AIFC - (2,450) 14 2,436 - Own shares exchanged during the (2,543,840) - - - 2,543,840 year Own shares issued in exchange 2,543,840 - - - - Deferred shares issued 18,902 - - - - Balance at 31 December 2023 473,645,141 - 14 2,436 41,614,678

As a part of the re-domiciliation described in Note 1, in order to comply with the AIFC companies rules, the Company's shares were converted from 512,697,077 ordinary shares of no par value to 512,697,077 ordinary shares of USUSD 0.03 each in the share capital of the Company. As result the Company recognised Share capital of USUSD 14 million and Share premium of USUSD 2,436 million, calculated as difference between Share capital and Stated capital account, previously recorded.

On 22 September 2022, the Board announced its intention to conduct an exchange offer. The exchange offer invited shareholders whose rights have been affected by the sanctions imposed on NSD, subject to fulfilling eligibility criteria, to tender such shares for exchange in consideration for the issuance of a certificated share, on a one-for-one basis.

The first exchange offer which was completed on 11 October 2023. 2,543,840 shares were repurchased during year ended 31 December 2023 (31 December 2022: 39,070,838 shares). The exchange of shares did not give rise to any cash settlement and hence does not give rise to any financial liability. The shares were exchanged at par, on a one-for-one basis and does not affect the Company's net asset and resources position or capital structure.

As of 31 December 2023 total number of voting rights in the Company amounted to 473,645,141 ordinary shares of nominal value USUSD 0.03 each (31 December 2022: 473,626,239 ordinary shares with no par value), each carrying one vote, and additionally the Company held 41,514,678 shares in treasury and such shares did not enjoy any voting or economic rights (31 December 2022: 39,070,838 shares). Weighted average number of shares: Diluted earnings per share

Both basic and diluted earnings per share were calculated by dividing profit for the year attributable to equity holders of the parent by the weighted average number of outstanding common shares before/after dilution respectively. The calculation of the weighted average number of outstanding common shares after dilution is as follows:

Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 Weighted average number of outstanding common shares 473,645,141 473,626,239 Weighted average number of outstanding common shares after dilution 473,645,141 473,626,239

There were no adjustments required to earnings for the purposes of calculating the diluted earnings per share during the year ended 31 December 2023 (year ended 31 December 2022: nil). There are no dilutive potential ordinary shares with respect to earnings per share from continuing operations as these are out of money as of the reporting date (2022: no dilutive potential ordinary shares). 22. Related Parties

Related parties are considered to include shareholders, affiliates, associates, joint ventures and entities under common ownership and control with the Group and members of key management personnel.

During the period ended 31 December 2023 transactions with the related parties, represented by equity method investments, included miscellaneous purchases of USUSD 4 million (year ended 31 December 2022: USUSD 0.7 million) and various sales of USUSD 0.5 million (year ended 31 December 2022: USUSD 0.5 million).

Outstanding balances as of 31 December 2023 were represented by accounts receivable of USUSD 1.2 million (31 December 2022: USUSD 1.2 million) from equity method investments and long-term loans advanced to the joint venture amounting to USUSD 64 million (Note 16). The loans bear 0% interest date up to the start of production with maturity of 5 years.

Loans provided to equity method investments, classified as loans forming part of net investment in joint ventures, are presented in Note 16.

The remuneration of directors and other members of key management personnel during the periods was as follows:

Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 USUSDm USUSDm Share-based payments - 1 Short-term benefits of board members 3 3 Short-term employee benefits 1 6 Total 4 10 23. Supplementary cash flow information Year ended Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 Note USUSDm USUSDm Profit before tax 843 (332) Adjustments for: Depreciation and depletion recognised in the statement of comprehensive 4 261 282 income Impairment of non-current assets, net 14 126 825 (Gain)/loss on disposal of subsidiaries 3 (113) 2 (Reversal)/write-down of inventories to net realisable value 6 (6) 64 Share-based compensation 10 11 13 Finance expenses 12 162 119 Finance income (27) (8) Change in fair value of financial instruments 20 8 20 Foreign exchange loss 174 32 Other non-cash items 21 12 1,460 1,029 Movements in working capital Change in inventories (328) (269) Change in VAT and other taxes 18 8 Change in trade and other receivables (159) (18) Change in prepayments to suppliers (25) (31) Change in trade and other payables (4) (29) Change in prepayments received - (134) Cash generated from operations 962 556 Interest paid (190) (123) Interest received 19 7 Income tax paid (216) (234) Net cash generated by operating activities 575 206

There were no significant non-cash transactions during the years ended 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022, other than in respect of exchange of the ordinary shares (Note 21).

