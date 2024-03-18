Denuvo by Irdeto Unveils TraceMark for Gaming at GDC - A Revolutionary New Anti-Piracy Solution for the Gaming Industry

TraceMark for Gaming is designed to secure the environment around game development, particularly during the crucial pre-release phase

Amsterdam, March 18, 2024, the leading provider of security solutions for the gaming industry, is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking product, TraceMark for Gaming, during the prestigious Game Developers ConferenceThis pioneering watermarking solution, part of the Irdeto anti-piracy suite and the first of its kind to be tailored specifically for the gaming industry, leverages the core invisible watermark technology trusted by Hollywood studios, sports leagues, and pay-TV operators.

TraceMark for Gaming uniquely addresses the challenge of content leakage, especially during the sensitive pre-release phase of game development. It introduces a deterrent effect by enabling the precise tracing of leaked content back to its source. This capability makes potential leakers think twice, knowing that any unauthorized distribution can be directly linked to them. As a platform-agnostic tool, TraceMark effortlessly integrates into various stages of the game's lifecycle, providing a consistent layer of protection. Its adaptability ensures that, irrespective of the development phase or platform, TraceMark serves as an effective measure to discourage leaks by holding individuals accountable, thereby contributing to the overall integrity of the content distribution process.

The technology can incorporate both invisible and visible watermarking techniques. This dual approach allows for the embedding of undetectable identifiers directly into the game's content, ensuring that the original quality of the game remains intact. The ease of integration into existing development workflows makes this an attractive feature for game developers looking to secure their content without compromising on the player's experience.

A standout feature of TraceMark is its self-service detection portal, designed to empower developers and content owners with the ability to independently verify the presence of watermarks in their content. The detection is possible even when subjected to robustness attacks such as changes in luminance, blurring, compression and cropping.

The watermarking technology can also be integrated with Denuvo's Anti-tamper product, making it a one click solution that will discourage content and game leaks.

Robust security across all stages

For game studios conducting playtests and closed beta tests, TraceMark significantly enhances security measures in the environment around game development. It enables precise tracing and authentication of individual users participating in these tests, providing developers with the ability to confidently trace any leaks back to their source. The solution can be used together with the Denuvo Anti-Piracy product (Anti-Tamper), to control distribution of pre-release content. This level of control is crucial during the sensitive phases of game development.

Finally, the technology addresses the unique security concerns associated with press events and the distribution of review copies. By marking review copies and press screeners with either visible or invisible watermarks, game developers can add an extra layer of security. This ensures that if any content is prematurely leaked before the stipulated review embargo periods, it can be accurately tracked back to the source, thereby maintaining the integrity of the game's official release.

"With the launch of TraceMark for Gaming, we are setting a new standard in anti-piracy for the gaming industry. This innovative solution not only marks a significant milestone for Irdeto but also represents a leap forward in protecting the creative and financial investments of game developers worldwide. At Irdeto, we understand the unique challenges faced by the gaming community, and TraceMark is our commitment to ensuring that these valuable assets are safeguarded throughout their lifecycle. We are excited to see the positive impact this will have on the industry," said Niels Haverkorn, SVP of New Markets, Irdeto.

Suite of solutions for all platforms

TraceMark is now part of the Denuvo's suite of security solutions, encompassing Anti-Tamper and Anti-Cheat technologies, offering robust protection for PC and mobile games against piracy, tampering, cracking, cloning, cheating, debugging, reverse engineering, and modding. These technologies safeguard sensitive game logic and data, enabling gaming studios to effectively manage and respond to cheating incidents. Additionally, mobile games benefit from the added layers of protection provided by our Mobile Protection SDK and Telemetry services, ensuring a secure and fair gaming environment.

For enhanced security, our comprehensive end-to-end Cyber Services featureis also available across all platforms, including PC and console games. It offers a comprehensive, end-to-end security solution including threat risk assessment, intelligence gathering, brand protection, and proactive and reactive measures against cybercrime. This includes specialized detection and takedown services aimed at eliminating unauthorized content across major social media and streaming platforms such as Meta, Twitch, and YouTube.

Join us at GDC to experience the future of gaming security with TraceMark for Gaming by Denuvo by Irdeto.

For more information about how Denuvo by Irdeto is shaping the future of gaming security, please visit https://irdeto.com/denuvo/tracemark/

