Summit Partners, a leading alternative investment firm, today announced the promotion of three professionals and the addition of one new Principal across the firm's global offices. Yoon Lee has been promoted to Partner, and Hanyin Cheng and Cody Lee have been promoted to Principal. In addition, Ryan McDonald has joined the firm's Healthcare Life Sciences team as a Principal.

"We are very pleased to recognize the performance of these three colleagues with well-earned promotions," said Peter Chung, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Partners. "Each of these colleagues represent well the culture and values of our firm, and has demonstrated incredible commitment to our portfolio companies and our limited partners. Our firm is defined by our strategy, team and culture. We continue to invest in the professional growth of our team and the addition of outstanding new talent to improve the execution of our strategy."

Yoon Lee has been promoted to Partner. Yoon joined Summit's London office as the Director of Investor Relations in 2017 and was promoted to the Head of International Investor Relations in 2020.Prior to Summit, Yoon worked at MVision Private Equity Advisers and Citi Investment Banking. Yoon holds a BA in French literature and political science, magna cum laude, from Ewha Women's University, Seoul, an MA in translation methodology from Ecole Supérieure d'Interprètes et de Traducteurs in Paris and an MSc in management from Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) Paris.

Hanyin Cheng has been promoted to Principal. Hanyin joined Summit's Boston office as an Associate in 2014 and is a member of the Technology team. His investment experience includes Fuze (acquired by 8x8), Keeper Security, QAD, Redzone (acquired by QAD), StackAdapt and Vensure Employer Services (formerly PrismHR). Prior to Summit, Hanyin worked on the Technology, Media and Telecommunications Group at UBS Investment Bank. Hanyin holds a BA in computer science and economics from Boston College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Cody Leehas been promoted to Principal. Cody joined Summit's Menlo Park office as a Vice President in 2019. As a member of Summit's Peak Performance Group, Cody works with management teams to help identify and execute growth strategies designed to build long-term value. Most frequently, he collaborates with portfolio companies to help them develop and optimize their marketing programs. Prior to Summit, Cody was a partner at Lever Dial, an investment and advisory firm dedicated to helping growth companies scale with world-class marketing. Previously, he was Head of Digital Marketing at an integrated creative agency and production company, and he was a foundational member of the paid advertising team at Software Advice (acquired by Gartner). Cody holds a BA, summa cum laude, in English and creative writing from The George Washington University.

In addition, Ryan McDonald joins the firm as a Principal on the Healthcare Life Sciences team. Ryan is based in Menlo Park and was previously with Norwest Venture Partners, where he spent more than a decade investing in high-growth healthcare technology and services companies. Earlier in his career, Ryan held roles in the leveraged finance groups at both Bank of America and Stifel Nicolaus and served as the President and co-founder of a dietary supplement company. Ryan holds a BS in business management, with a concentration in economics, from Babson College.

About Summit Partners

Founded in 1984, Summit Partners is a global alternative investment firm with capital dedicated to growth equity, fixed income, and public equity opportunities. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare, and other growth industries. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and invests in companies around the world. For more information, please see www.summitpartners.com or Follow on LinkedIn.

