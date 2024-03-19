Voices Launches Love at First Listen: A Voice Branding Matchmaking Campaign

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / Voices, the world's leading voice over marketplace, is today launching Love at First Listen, a contest offering brands the opportunity to discover their brand voice on Voices, free of charge.

Inspired by the concept of Spring Fever, Love at First Listen makes a play on the themes of matchmaking and dating - in this instance, between brands and a branded voice. Targeted at brands, the contest offers a chance to win a voice over, bringing their brand's tagline to life. The process of obtaining a voice over on Voices-including posting a job to receive auditions, and receiving a final, high-quality audio file-is regularly a paid service on Voices, which winners of this contest will receive for free.

"When people think of 'branding' they often think about visual components, but many don't realize how audio is also an essential element to the fabric of a brand, especially in an age of digital media," says Tara Parachuk, Senior Manager, Brand Communications. "Audio branding is a way to round out the overall brand persona and ensures that a brand is recognizable across different touchpoints, particularly the ones where their visual cues can't be seen."

Submissions for the contest will be open from March 19, 2024, to March 26, 2024. Those entering will have the opportunity to share relevant information about their organization and what their branded voice might sound like. Winners will be notified on April 3rd, 2024.

"As a voice over marketplace, Voices has been matching brands, creatives, and entrepreneurs with talented voice over artists for years. This contest puts a fun, playful spin to that matchmaker position we've taken on for so long," says Parachuk.

To learn more about the campaign or enter the contest, visit www.voices.com/love-at-first-listen.

