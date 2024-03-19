AeroGuard Flight Training Center Announces Partnership With China Airlines to Train Cadet Pilots

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / AeroGuard Flight Training Center, an industry leader in ab initio pilot training, is proud to announce a new partnership with Taiwan-based China Airlines. This significant agreement marks a pivotal milestone for AeroGuard as it expands its training on a global scale to professionally prepare future pilots for the world's leading airlines.

AeroGuard Selected by China Airlines to Train the Airline's Cadet Pilots

Within this agreement, AeroGuard will be the flight training provider for China Airlines' cadet pilots, further establishing AeroGuard's global reputation for high-quality pilot training. Throughout this 11-month program approved by the Civil Aviation Administration (CAA), cadets will apply directly through China Airlines and be screened by the airline before arriving at AeroGuard. Selected cadets will join AeroGuard's Phoenix, Arizona, location where they will experience an exceptional flight training environment with year-round flying weather, ideal airspace availability and complexity, and additional student support.

AeroGuard was selected by China Airlines to train its cadet pilots due to its structured curriculum and high-quality ab initio training programs, with 20+ years of experience producing qualified and capable pilots for the world's leading airlines. China Airlines is one of Taiwan's largest national airlines and within this partnership, AeroGuard will provide a pipeline of highly skilled pilots for the airline.

China Airlines will join other renowned airlines that have selected AeroGuard as the flight school for their cadet training programs, including Hong Kong's leading airline Cathay Pacific. AeroGuard also recently announced its selection by Air India to train its cadet pilots as part of a new similar agreement for the Indian flag carrier.

AeroGuard's CEO Joel Davidson spoke on the agreement stating, "Being selected by China Airlines is a prominent achievement for AeroGuard. This collaboration not only strengthens AeroGuard's global footprint, but also demonstrates the trust that industry leaders like China Airlines have in our flight training capabilities. AeroGuard is honored to contribute to the development of the next generation of pilots for such a reputable airline and we look forward to producing the best pilots for airlines across the globe."

This partnership comes at a time of strategic expansion for AeroGuard as its training capacity and resources quickly expand to solidify its position as a leader in ab initio pilot training for leading airlines all over the world. AeroGuard currently operates a fleet of 100 aircraft and over 200+ instructors and expects to more than double its fleet size with a recent order of 90 additional planes from Piper Aircraft, in addition to further acquisitions. Through its large U.S. program, 600+ students are also expected to become instructors to build their 1,500 hours to fly for the U.S. airlines. From this growth, AeroGuard expects to double its capacity to train up to 2,000 students across its three campuses.

With over 20 years of experience in training airline-ready cadets, AeroGuard continues to stand out as a clear choice for airlines seeking professional and high-quality ab initio training programs for their pilots.

About AeroGuard Flight Training Center:

AeroGuard Flight Training Center is a global leader in ab initio flight training with three U.S. campuses. Each location offers accelerated commercial pilot training programs to candidates from all over the world. With a commitment to safety and student success, AeroGuard's high-quality training has established airline-ready cadets for over 20 years with more than one million flight hours of training experience and graduating over 7,000 cadets.

Contact Information

James Constable

Chief Marketing Officer

jconstable@flyaeroguard.com

800-322-1526

SOURCE: AeroGuard Flight Training Center

View the original press release on newswire.com.