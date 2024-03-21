Menchie's Frozen Yogurt Renews Long-Term Partnership With ArrowStream, Elevating Supply Chain Efficiency

Beloved American Frozen Yogurt Chain Extends Partnership with Leading Foodservice Cloud Platform for Supply Chain Intelligence

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2024 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, proudly announces the renewal of its longstanding partnership with Menchie's Frozen Yogurt ("Menchie's"), the beloved American frozen yogurt chain. Menchie's will continue to leverage ArrowStream's?end-to-end supply chain platform among a network of over 275 chain operators across 105,000 restaurant locations, 1,300 distribution locations, and 11,000 manufacturers.





With over 300 locations nationwide and a network of nine different distributors, Menchie's lean supply chain team requires efficient and effective solutions to optimize its operations. Since becoming an ArrowStream customer in 2020, Menchie's has experienced transformative benefits, eliminating hours of manual labor previously spent on collecting, reviewing, and analyzing data.

"ArrowStream allows us to audit 100% of our contracted spend and track every credit recovered. They keep our overcharges under control," said Tom Regev, Chief Operations Officer at Menchie's Frozen Yogurt. "ArrowStream's innovative solutions have been instrumental in enhancing our supply chain efficiency, strengthening our negotiations, and enabling us to focus our resources on strategic initiatives and further grow our brand. Renewing our partnership with ArrowStream restates our commitment to operational excellence and delivering exceptional frozen yogurt experiences to our customers."

ArrowStream's cloud-based platform offers Menchie's real-time insights and actionable data, empowering the company to make informed decisions and adapt swiftly to evolving market dynamics. Additionally, ArrowStream provides Menchie's with invaluable inventory visibility and alerts, minimizing supply chain disruptions and enabling proactive management of critical items to avoid potential stockouts and surpluses.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Menchie's and support their commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction," said Jay Moon, Chief Customer Officer at ArrowStream. "By harnessing the power of our supply chain intelligence platform, Menchie's can drive greater efficiency, reduce costs, and mitigate risks, positioning themselves for sustainable growth and success. We're thrilled to be a key player in Menchie's ongoing development."

Menchie's is among ArrowStream's growing network of operator customers including Church's Chicken, Smashburger, and Sizzler, among others. ArrowStream's comprehensive supply chain platform enables foodservice operators to gain real-time visibility into their supply chain operations, track inventory, and make data-driven decisions.

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream, a Buyers Edge company, is the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, with over 1,300 distribution locations, 11,000 manufacturers, and 275 leading brands across 105,000 restaurant locations tightly integrated into a single global network of applications and industry data. ArrowStream provides unparalleled levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks, streamline operations, protect the brand, and optimize profitability. Find out more at www.arrowstream.com.

