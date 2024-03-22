Bosun Asset Management, LLC Launches Its U.S. Small-Cap Growth Strategy and Welcomes Andrew Cupps and His Team With Their 23-Year Track Record

Bosun is a diverse-owned and led asset management firm broadening representation in the investment industry while seizing growth opportunities to deliver alpha for its clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Bosun U.S. Small-Cap Growth team to our suite of investment solutions," remarked Michael Rapelyea, Founder and CEO of Bosun Asset Management.

The Bosun Small-Cap Growth strategy has generated an annualized outperformance of 300 bps vs its benchmark since its inception 23 years ago. According to the data in eVestment Analytics, the strategy is in the top decile of peers, comprised of 121 small-cap growth managers on a five-year and seven-year basis.

"Small-cap companies are the backbone of innovation, and we firmly believe that the disciplined and proprietary approach Cupps has taken, combined with the 17-year collaboration with his team, will continue to generate substantial value for our investors," said Rapelyea.

"My team and I are excited to partner with Michael Rapelyea to accelerate his vision to provide clients, 'performance with purpose,'" noted Cupps. "I've been analyzing the lifecycles of growth companies for 30 years, refining our portfolio construction methodology for this valuable part of the market. My team and I are eager to put our experience to work building on our track record of top-tier performance for Bosun clients."

The Bosun U.S. Small-Cap team serves institutional investors and individuals with high net worth.

About Bosun Asset Management:

Bosun Asset Management, LLC is a diverse-owned and led SEC-registered investment management firm founded in 2019. Bosun aims to address underrepresentation in the investment industry while delivering alpha for its clients.

