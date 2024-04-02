Marigold Appoints Mike Gordon as Chief Executive Officer

Seasoned Software Executive Brings Extensive Transformation-Strategy Experience to Drive Martech Leader's Next Phase of Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 02, 2024, a global martech leader focused on delivering relationship marketing solutions that help brands and organizations acquire, grow and retain customers, today announced that Mike Gordon has been named the new Chief Executive Officer as part of the next phase of growth and expansion for the organization. Gordon succeeds Wellford Dillard who led the company for over seven years and played a pivotal role in its evolution through strategic acquisitions and a successful rebranding initiative last year, positioning the company for further innovation and expansion.



"The company has undergone significant transformation under Wellford's leadership and I look forward to continuing that progress and delivering with innovative marketing solutions that exceed the expectations of brands around the globe," said Gordon, appointed CEO of Marigold. "From my experience, I love leading companies into their next chapter. That opportunity to grow and scale a company comes from the combination of an incredible product, fantastic teams and a differentiated offering that the market needs. With Marigold, we have all three and I know we will achieve significant success together."

Rebranded in 2023, Marigold is the culmination of leading martech companies including Campaign Monitor, Cheetah Digital, Emma, Liveclicker, Sailthru, Selligent and Vuture. Rooted in deep industry expertise and more than 30 years of experience, Marigold unites world-class, fit-for-purpose marketing solutions for over 40,000 global brands, from SMB to enterprise organizations. Poised for an exciting new chapter under the leadership of Mike Gordon, Marigold looks forward to continued growth, innovation and success in the dynamic martech industry.

Gordon is a seasoned technology executive with a proven track record and over 20 years of experience in driving innovation and growth in dynamic and competitive markets. His leadership and transformational expertise will help guide Marigold into its next phase of growth while expanding the company's global marketing technology and operations footprint.

"As a leading SaaS provider of relationship marketing solutions, Marigold is perfectly positioned for significant growth and expansion," said Dillard. "There is no one better than Mike to lead through this next chapter with his track record for delivering innovative growth strategies and driving significant scale."

Gordon comes to Marigold from ArisGlobal, a leading technology company focused on clinical safety and regulatory solutions, where he served as both the CEO and Chairman of the Board. Prior, Gordon held CEO positions for Altus Group, a provider of software, data solutions and advisory services across the commercial real estate industry, and Callcredit, an information solutions firm providing data, analytics and technology solutions. With a proven track record in both publicly traded and privately held companies, Gordon brings strategic experience in go-to-market alignment, innovation and rapid growth, managing complex multinational organizations and operational evolution. Gordon holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research from Northwestern University, and an MBA in Finance and Business Economics from The University of Chicago Graduate School of Business.

"We are excited to partner with Mike and the rest of the Marigold management team to embark on the next phase of the company's growth and transformation. Our increased investment in GTM, combined with Marigold's recent success in integrating its offerings under the unified Marigold Engage umbrella, create an opportunity to expand the company's customer base and accelerate its revenue growth," said Nikitas Koutoupes and Boris Treskunov, Managing Directors at Insight Partners and members of the Marigold Board of Directors.

"We are delighted to welcome Mike Gordon who comes to Marigold with a proven track record of value creation across both public and private technology businesses at scale. Mike's expertise in enterprise go-to-market along with his exceptional leadership skills make him the ideal choice to drive the next phase of long-term growth at Marigold," said Anupam Banerjee and Sandy Gill, Managing Directors at Vector Capital and members of the Marigold Board of Directors.

