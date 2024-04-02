NexBlue, "by installers and for installers", was awarded the 2024 iF Design Award for its world-leading AC charger for electric cars, designed for residential and commercial settings.

In March 2024, NexBlue, a global charging solution company, received the prestigious iF Design Award for its innovative EV charger, NexBlue Edge. The iF Design Award is one of the most esteemed global design awards, and NexBlue Edge stood out from 10,807 submissions across 72 countries. By being recognized for its design and innovation, NexBlue demonstrates its commitment to creating products that blend Scandinavian-rooted design with exceptional functionality. The charger's distinctive meteorite-inspired appearance and user-friendly backplate design have garnered widespread praise from both users and electrician partners.

NexBlue is "by installers and for installers." Co-founder Alex Savic, who has extensive experience in electrical installation, emphasized the role of electricians in NexBlue's innovation: "Electricians form the foundation of our vision, serving as the driving force behind our innovation. We believe that their knowledge and perspectives propel us towards the forefront of sustainable energy solutions." NexBlue iterated the design for more than 20 versions based on electricians' feedback during development.

Indulge in Cutting-Edge Charging Experiences with NexBlue

Launched in late 2023, NexBlue Edge is an "all-in-one" charger designed to operate on both one and three phases, delivering up to 22 kW of charging power. It is compatible with IT/TT/TN grid systems, ensuring flexibility for various setups. Users can easily operate NexBlue Edge through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a pre-integrated eSIM, allowing for charging at any time and place.

NexBlue Edge pioneers in helping users save costs and embrace renewable energy for their charging needs. Its dynamic load balancing system ensures quick and safe charging without overloading, even without internet connections. With support for solar surplus charging, NexBlue Edge promotes sustainability and affordable charging using solar panels. The EcoPilot mode automatically adjusts the charging based on electricity prices, showcasing NexBlue's dedication to designing functionality with users' needs in mind.

"We are honored to win this award," said Osman Ulusoy, Co-founder of NexBlue. "It serves as validation that every effort we've made has been truly worthwhile, driving us further on our mission for a greener, more sustainable future. We hope every moment people interact with NexBlue products is an experience of utmost smoothness."

