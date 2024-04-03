Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), has been named Gold Winner for 5G at the Merit Awards for Telecom, for its global network platform.

With the Vonage Communications Platform (VCP) and Ericsson's powerful 5G network, Vonage has spearheaded the creation of a global network platform for open innovation, driving revenue benefits to the entire ecosystem Communications Service Providers (CSPs), enterprises and developers through new, advanced use cases from optimised logistics to cloud gaming, connected vehicles, remote patient monitoring, and more.

Vonage is working with multiple operators in Europe and North America including Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, Vodafone, AT&T, Verizon, and Telkomsel to unlock programmable network capabilities for developers, and with KDDI Web Communications in Japan, who is reselling its Communications APIs and Vonage Conversational Commerce. Vonage also announced a collaboration with AWS to leverage communications and network APIs to accelerate the availability of new solutions to developers, along with a new fraud protection solution to be made available in the AWS Marketplace.

Vonage has also launched Vonage Network Registry, a first-to-market developer registration service to accelerate and simplify developer access to network APIs. The service will also facilitate CSPs in effectively scaling the consumption of network APIs by standardising the approval process and granting access to network providers' APIs for Application Service Providers (ASPs).

"We are thrilled to have been recognised by the Merit Awards for Telecom in the 5G category," said Colin Brown, Vice President, Product, Global Network Platform at Vonage. "Ericsson and Vonage are leading the development of a global network platform by opening the network for third-party developers to make capabilities universally available for further innovation. With developers thriving from a well-built and supported API platform, enterprises can grow from new, unique and customisable API innovations while communication service providers benefit from network monetisation and growth opportunities. We expect the demand for new services, innovations and value creation enabled by 5G to grow significantly over the coming years."

Created in 2022, the Merit Awards acknowledges companies that have contributed to the continued growth of their respective markets. The judging panel is made up of respected journalists, executives, consultants, entrepreneurs and educators.

To find out more about Vonage, visit www.vonage.com.

