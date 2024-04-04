Aeroverse Announces Partnership With Jimmy's World and Airspace Auctions to Bring Exciting Aviation Content to Audiences

Aeroverse, a commercial-free streaming app for aviation and aerospace enthusiasts, is pleased to announce its partnership with Jimmy's World and Airspace Auctions to bring various TV series to Aeroverse and an exclusive LIVE broadcast of a no-reserve auction for two airplanes.

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2024 / Aeroverse, a commercial-free streaming app for aviation and aerospace enthusiasts, is pleased to announce its partnership with Jimmy's World and Airspace Auctions. This collaboration will bring some of the most thrilling aviation content to the Aeroverse library, including some of Jimmy's World's most popular episodes.

Jimmy's World is a popular YouTube channel that has been entertaining aviation enthusiasts for years. Its engaging content explores the world of aviation and takes viewers on an exciting journey. With this partnership, Aeroverse will add some of Jimmy's World's most popular episodes to its library, providing audiences with more thrilling content to watch and enjoy.

Moreover, Aeroverse will be teaming up with Airspace Auctions for a LIVE broadcast on May 18th at 6:00 PM Central Time. During the broadcast, the auction of Jimmy's World two planes will be streamed for free on the Aeroverse apps. This exciting event will undoubtedly thrill any aviation enthusiast and offer a unique opportunity to see the auction in real time.

Charles Cook, Founder & CEO of Aeroverse, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, "We're thrilled to be partnering with Jimmy's World and Airspace Auction to bring such engaging content to the aviation community. "

Nathan Fletcher, Executive Vice President of Programming for Aeroverse, added, "Jimmy's World and Airspace Auction are helping us create a fantastic addition to our growing library of aviation content."

James Webb, the star and creator of Jimmy's World, said, "We're excited to be part of the Aeroverse family and to bring our unique perspective on aviation to even more viewers. The LIVE broadcast of the auction is sure to be a thrilling event, and we can't wait to see what other exciting content we can create together."

Matt Hutton, owner of Airspace Auctions, commented, "We're thrilled to be able to bring our auctions to a wider audience through our partnership with Aeroverse. We're excited to see what other opportunities this collaboration will bring in the future."

About Aeroverse:

Aeroverse is a commercial-free streaming app that offers the best in aviation and aerospace content. With a library of documentaries, TV shows, and hit YouTubers, Aeroverse is the go-to destination for aviation enthusiasts looking for high-quality content. Download the app in your favorite app store and sign up for a free trial.

https://aeroverse.com

About Jimmy's World:

Jimmy's World is a popular YouTube channel that explores the world of aviation through engaging content that takes viewers on a journey through the skies. With a unique perspective on aviation and a passion for all things flying, Jimmy's World has become a hit with aviation enthusiasts around the world.

About Airspace Auctions:

Airspace Auctions is a premier auction site for aviation enthusiasts looking to buy and sell aircraft. With a wide selection of aircraft available, Airspace Auctions is the go-to destination for anyone looking to purchase or sell an airplane.

https://airspaceauctions.com/

