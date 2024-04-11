Exclaimer, the leading email signature management platform, today announced the launch of its latest feature, Campaigns, a powerful new tool designed to transform the way brands engage with audiences through email signature marketing.

With statistics showing a 40% increase in revenue potential for companies excelling in personalized marketing strategies, Exclaimer's Campaigns feature helps organizations elevate 1:1 emails with signatures that are seamlessly integrated into multichannel campaigns.

With this latest feature, users can easily and efficiently achieve the following:

Tailored banner campaigns that deliver timely messages to audiences. Users can design and schedule banner campaigns around special events or promotions, ensuring perfect timing to captivate target audiences. Manage short-term promotions with ease without repetitive signature editing, thanks to a dedicated module that allows banners to be easily added to existing signatures. Synchronize email signature campaigns effortlessly with broader marketing activities to reinforce a cohesive brand narrative and experience. Target specific Salesforce recipient lists for precise targeting during events, webinars, or sales prospecting. Monitor and analyse campaigns utilizing integration with Google Analytics to monitor banner performance and align closely with marketing goals.

Vicky Wills, Exclaimer's Chief Technology Officer, comments: "In a competitive market, personalized touchpoints drive customer relationships and ultimately revenue growth. Our new Campaigns feature has been developed to support companies committed to delivering a more personalized experience with the added benefit of a streamlined workflow for marketers. Marketers can more efficiently expand their integrated campaign reach and engagement, while at the same time, IT leaders can take comfort in knowing that our commitment to data privacy and compliance means that campaigns are safely built on trust."

About Exclaimer

Exclaimer is the industry's leading provider of email signature solutions, empowering businesses to unlock the potential of email as a key digital advertising channel. With its award-winning tools, organizations can simplify the management of email signatures to deliver consistent branding, promote marketing campaigns and company news, gather real-time customer feedback, and much more.

Over 60,000 organizations in 160+ countries rely on Exclaimer for their email signature solutions. Its diverse customer base includes Sony, Mattel, Bank of America, NBC, the Government of Canada, and the BBC. For more information, visit www.exclaimer.com or follow Exclaimer on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X (formerly Twitter).

