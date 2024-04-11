HTEC, a global engineering services company, is proud to announce a multi-year partnership with Zywave, a leading, cloud-based insurtech service provider.

To remain at the forefront of the rapidly evolving insurance industry, Zywave relies on robust, resilient, and scalable systems. Zywave's all-in-one platform is a crucial technological resource that its customers rely on. After previously working with HTEC on multiple projects, Zywave decided to further extend the partnership.

"As a company operating in an increasingly complex and dynamic digital insurance market, we needed a partner capable of helping us future-proof our technology solutions," said Doug Marquis, Zywave's chief technology officer. "HTEC's prior work on our platform made them our strategic partner of choice. We've already seen the ROI from HTEC's premium engineering, and we believe they have what it takes to help us see long-term success."

HTEC has already helped integrate Zywave's disparate services into a single, data-powered insurance platform. To ensure the platform was scalable, HTEC guaranteed integration with major cloud providers AWS and Azure.

"Having a comprehensive platform in place allows Zywave to leverage data and access actionable insights quickly. We've also eliminated siloed services, streamlining integration between disparate systems and lowering maintenance costs. HTEC is thrilled to be an integral part of Zywave's ongoing success story," said Stefan Mršic, Senior Director of Engineering and Delivery at HTEC.

HTEC is excited to continue working with Zywave to help strengthen the company's position as a digital insurance authority. Together, the two companies will continue shaping and strengthening the insurtech landscape.

About HTEC:

HTEC is a global digital, product development, and technology engineering firm powering the technological evolution of the world's most impactful organizations from disruptive startups to the Fortune 500. With more than 2,000 experts spread across North America and Europe, HTEC is an ideal technology partner for its clients and the ultimate growth platform for its employees.

About Zywave:

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content, and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals. More than 18,000 carriers, agencies, and brokerages worldwide-including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages-use Zywave solutions.

