Building on their existing partnership spanning Benelux, the Nordics, and Switzerland, IRONSCALES and Infinigate expand their partnership to include the UK and Ireland

IRONSCALES, the AI-powered email security leader protecting 13,000 global customers from advanced phishing attacks, today announced an expansion to the UK and Ireland of its existing partnership with the Infinigate Group, a value-add distributor of cybersecurity, secure network, and secure cloud technologies. The expansion builds on the success of the companies' existing partnership, announced last May, which covers Benelux, the Nordics, and Switzerland.

The partnership will see Infinigate UK and Ireland, part of the Infinigate Group, distribute the award-winning IRONSCALES adaptive AI email security platform throughout the regions. IRONSCALES follows a 100% channel-centric go-to-market model, focusing on delivering outstanding support to its channel partners.

"We are building on our successful partnership with Infinigate by extending our reach across Europe with the addition of very important markets," said Russell McGuire, Chief Revenue Officer at IRONSCALES. "The UK and Ireland are key additions for us where we see considerable opportunity to provide advanced phishing protection to MSPs, MSSPs, VARs, and System Integrators. IRONSCALES values Infinigate for its strong cloud capabilities for integrations, its unique go-to-market differentiation, and its global reach within the MSP and MSSP ecosystem. Together, we can offer cost-effective risk protection for customers, thanks to the leading email security solution on the market."

The announcement comes at a time when rates of business email compromise (BEC) and other advanced phishing attacks are climbing exponentially deployed with continued success using social engineering to expose long-standing vulnerabilities in traditional email security solutions. In addition, cybercriminals are specifically targeting the human element as it offers a convenient means of gaining unauthorised access to sensitive information; with phishing being one of their preferred tactics. According to the latest Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), 74% of all breaches in 2023 involved the human element.

To combat this exponential rise in phishing, IRONSCALES and Infinigate are partnering to offer best-in-class email security solutions to global organisations while also empowering their employees to serve effectively as the last line of defense against such attacks.

"The IRONSCALES platform addresses a common risk that is increasing in frequency and complexity for businesses of all sizes and segments," said Lewis Dick, Alliances Director at Infinigate UK&I. "The platform offers an innovative 'Secure User' approach to email security, which perfectly complements Infinigates' cybersecurity portfolio. The launch of IRONSCALES within our UK business will add to our growing range of managed services, addressing businesses' need for cost-effective, flexible protection. Our partners stand to benefit from increased retention to SaaS systems and attachment rate to Microsoft apps, a great opportunity to secure ongoing growth."

Underpinning the partnership is the IRONSCALES Partner Program, which enables partners to provide comprehensive email security to their customers through a powerful and adaptive AI email security platform designed for today's global organisations. The programme offers IRONSCALES partners guaranteed margins, significant growth opportunities, protected revenue, and world-class resources and tools; while providing superior email protection with the industry's only email security solution that combines the power of AI and human insights in a single email security solution. Infinigate will foster growth for channel partners, extending IRONSCALES' reach and growth in the UK channel with a tailored partner programme and specialist services, including partner training, solutions engineering, and configuration.

About IRONSCALES

IRONSCALES is the leader in AI-powered email security, offering unmatched protection against advanced phishing threats for 13,000 global customers. As the pioneer of Adaptive AI, we detect and remediate attacks like business email compromise (BEC), account takeovers (ATO), and zero-day attacks that other solutions miss. By combining the power of AI and continuous human insights, we safeguard inboxes, unburden IT teams, and turn employees into a vital part of cyber defense across enterprises and managed service providers. IRONSCALES is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. To learn more, visit http://www.ironscales.com or @IRONSCALES.

About the Infinigate Group

The Infinigate Group, the leading technology platform and trusted advisor in Cybersecurity, Secure Cloud and Secure Networks covers over 100 countries. Growth is in our DNA, with a 15-year double-digit growth record; in fiscal year 2022/23, our revenue was 2.2 billion Euros. Our focus and deep technical expertise on cybersecurity, secure networks and secure cloud for SMB and enterprises set us apart. Our 1,250 employees provide locally tailored services complementing a robust central supply chain, sparking growth for our partners, MSSPs and vendors.

In 2022, Starlink, Vuzion (now Infinigate Cloud) and Nuvias became part of the Infinigate Group. For additional information visit www.infinigate.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240415363943/en/

Contacts:

IRONSCALES

Doug De Orchis

ironscales@scratchmm.com

Infinigate Group

Orietta Sutherberry

+44 (0)7741 149 367

orietta.sutherberry@infinigate.com