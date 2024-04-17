Cashmere Valley Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings of $7.3 Million

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced quarterly earnings of $7.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Diluted earnings per share was $1.87, representing a decrease of $0.12 per share, or 6.0%.
"In spite of a challenging environment our core earnings remain strong," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "One year ago, our net interest margin was expanding nicely, however, deposit costs have been rapidly increasing and adversely affecting our margin. We are relieved to show slight deposit growth in the quarter; however, the cost of the deposit growth is significant. The inversion in the yield curve creates a tough environment for all financial institutions. We were pleased to navigate through the environment with another quarter of strong earnings."
Q1 Highlights
The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of March 31, 2024:
- As of March 31, 2024, gross loans totaled $1.041 billion, representing an increase from March 31, 2023 of $25.2 million.
- Deposit balances totaled $1.785 billion as of March 31, 2024. Deposit balances decreased $56.3 million, or 3.1%, from March 31, 2023. Deposit balances increased from December 31, 2023 by $11.1 million, or 0.6%. Non-interest deposits totaled $399.0 million as of March 31, 2024, which represents 22.4% of total deposits.
- Return on assets decreased from 1.51% to 1.44%, due to an increase in assets and the reduction in earnings.
- Return on equity decreased from 18.7% to 14.4%, due to equity growth and the reduction in earnings.
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $138.2 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $110.5 million at March 31, 2023. The $27.7 million increase was primarily due to efforts to retain higher cash balances on overnight funds that are paying approximately 5.40%, and to help insure against further deposit losses. Available borrowing lines from the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve totaled approximately $416.6 million.
Investments
The investment portfolio totaled $793.6 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $2.9 million from March 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, available for sale securities totaled $655.7 million and held to maturity securities totaled $137.9 million. For the quarter ended March 31, 2024, securities earned 3.94% as compared to 3.17% one year ago. The increase in the earnings rate is attributable to increasing yields on floating rate securities in combination with higher rates on new securities purchases.
As of March 31, 2024, unrealized losses on available for sale securities totaled $66.9 million as compared to $76.7 million as of March 31, 2023. A combination of strategies was utilized to achieve this reduction including new investment purchases, sales of securities and interest rate swaps.
Loans and Credit Quality
Gross loans totaled $1.041 billion as of March 31, 2024, which is an increase of $25.1 million from March 31, 2023. Since March 31, 2023, multifamily loans increased $33.7 million and municipal loans increased $11.5 million, while commercial real estate loans decreased $16.0 million and construction and land development loans decreased $13.1 million.
The Bank adopted the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) Methodology on January 1, 2023. The allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL) was 1.24% of gross loans as compared to 1.26% one year ago. During the first quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded $264,000 in provision expense on loans, and the allowance totaled $12.9 million.
Credit quality remains exceptionally strong with non-performing loans representing 0.23% of gross loans as of March 31, 2024. This is a slight increase from 0.15% as of March 31, 2023.
Deposits
Deposits totaled $1.78 billion at March 31, 2024. The average cost of deposits increased 138 basis points to 2.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 as compared to 0.63% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.
Equity
Tier 1 capital remains strong at 12.4% as of March 31, 2024. Tier 1 capital increased to $259.7 million as of March 31, 2024, which represents an increase from $238.0 million at March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to earnings less dividends paid. The first quarter dividend was paid February 5, 2024 at a rate of $0.85 per share.
As of March 31, 2024, GAAP capital reflects an increase of $31.9 million from March 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank's GAAP capital ratio was 10.17%. The increase in GAAP capital was primarily due to net income from the prior twelve months and a reduction in unrealized losses, due to sales of securities and a reduction in the treasury yield curve.
Earnings
Net Interest Income
Net interest income totaled $15.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $17.3 million in the same quarter a year ago. The decrease from the prior year first quarter was attributable to an improvement in yields on earning assets of 70 basis points as compared to an increase of 138 basis points in deposit expenses.
Loan interest income increased $2.1 million over the same quarter one year ago as the average yield on loans increased from 4.40% to 4.99%.
Interest income on available for sale and held to maturity securities increased $1.2 million from one year ago. The average yield on securities increased to 3.94% as compared to 3.17% one year ago.
Interest income from deposits with other financial institutions fell $168,000 due to a decrease in average cash balances with other financial institutions.
The net interest margin was 3.12% for the first quarter of 2024 due to significantly higher deposit costs, as compared to 3.42% during the first quarter of 2023.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income totaled $4.7 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2023.
Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense totaled $12.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to $11.8 million in the first quarter of 2023.
The Bank's efficiency ratio was 59.0% in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to 54.0% in the first quarter of 2023.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|March 31, 2023
Assets
Cash and Cash Equivalent:
Cash & due from banks
|$
|21,393
|$
|26,619
|$
|24,027
Interest bearing deposits
|113,141
|86,432
|82,565
Fed funds sold
|3,639
|4,085
|3,863
Total Cash and Cash Equivalent
|138,173
|117,136
|110,455
Securities available for sale
|655,680
|650,905
|691,926
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
of $19, $20 and $347, respectively
|137,936
|139,775
|144,381
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|2,981
|3,008
|2,505
Loans held for sale
|342
|4
|4
Loans
|1,041,410
|1,042,453
|1,016,257
Allowance for credit losses
|(12,947
|)
|(13,085
|)
|(12,831
|)
Net loans
|1,028,463
|1,029,368
|1,003,426
Premises and equipment
|20,510
|21,017
|19,286
Accrued interest receivable
|9,444
|9,411
|8,486
Other real estate and foreclosed assets
|97
|97
|-
Bank Owned Life Insurance
|27,009
|26,809
|26,275
Goodwill
|7,576
|7,576
|7,576
Intangibles
|3,291
|3,465
|3,715
Mortgage servicing rights
|2,485
|2,536
|2,628
Net deferred tax assets
|18,695
|19,037
|21,293
Other assets
|13,569
|12,594
|7,861
Total assets
|$
|2,066,251
|$
|2,042,738
|$
|2,049,817
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand
|$
|398,960
|$
|424,380
|$
|425,526
Savings and interest-bearing demand
|936,416
|956,290
|1,093,805
Time
|449,462
|393,097
|321,767
Total deposits
|1,784,838
|1,773,767
|1,841,098
Accrued interest payable
|2,661
|2,216
|1,060
Short-term borrowings
|54,636
|48,858
|14,163
Other liabilities
|14,008
|15,099
|15,326
Total liabilities
|1,856,143
|1,839,940
|1,871,647
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares;
Issued and outstanding: 3/31/2024 -- 3,884,186;
12/31/2023 -- 3,883,986; 3/31/2023 -- 3,883,971
|--
|--
|--
Additional paid-in capital
|4,895
|4,833
|4,660
Treasury stock
|(16,784
|)
|(16,784
|)
|(16,784
|)
Retained Earnings
|284,062
|280,087
|263,123
Other comprehensive income
|(62,491
|)
|(65,758
|)
|(72,986
|)
Total Cashmere Valley Bank shareholders' equity
|209,682
|202,378
|178,013
Noncontrolling interest
|426
|420
|157
Total shareholders' equity
|210,108
|202,798
|178,170
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|2,066,251
|$
|2,042,738
|$
|2,049,817
|Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary
|For the quarters ended,
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|March 31, 2023
Interest Income
Loans
|$
|13,021
|$
|12,767
|$
|10,953
Fed funds sold and deposits at other financial institutions
|1,299
|1,087
|1,467
Securities available for sale:
Taxable
|7,220
|6,750
|5,568
Tax-exempt
|277
|357
|689
Securities held to maturity:
Taxable
|785
|787
|804
Tax-exempt
|47
|46
|46
Total interest income
|22,649
|21,794
|19,527
Interest Expense
Deposits
|6,449
|5,163
|2,230
Short-term borrowings
|609
|150
|7
Total interest expense
|7,058
|5,313
|2,237
Net interest income
|15,591
|16,481
|17,290
Provision for Credit Losses
|(54
|)
|1,115
|605
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|15,366
|15,512
|17,068
Non-Interest Income
Service charges on deposit accounts
|460
|473
|541
Mortgage banking operations
|290
|374
|312
Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale
|--
|(2,560
|)
|(365
|)
Brokerage commissions
|369
|232
|270
Insurance commissions and fees
|1,950
|2,007
|1,863
Net interchange income (expense)
|1,166
|1,043
|1,360
BOLI cash value
|200
|182
|170
Dividends from correspondent banks
|34
|19
|27
Other
|257
|367
|287
Total non-interest income
|4,726
|2,137
|4,465
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
|7,069
|2,512
|7,075
Occupancy and equipment
|880
|1,025
|928
Audits and examinations
|183
|56
|89
State and local business and occupation taxes
|335
|345
|323
FDIC insurance & WA state assessments
|244
|229
|165
Legal and professional fees
|242
|622
|245
Check losses and charge-offs
|120
|128
|117
Low income housing investment losses
|--
|154
|155
Data processing
|1,599
|1,676
|1,539
Product delivery
|330
|324
|314
Other
|993
|859
|807
Total non-interest expense
|11,995
|7,930
|11,757
Income before income taxes
|8,376
|9,573
|9,393
Income Taxes
|1,093
|1,858
|1,670
Net income
|$
|7,283
|$
|7,715
|$
|7,723
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|6
|27
|6
Net income attributable to Cashmere Valley Bank
|$
|7,277
|$
|7,688
|$
|7,717
Earnings Per Share
Basic
|$
|1.87
|$
|1.98
|$
|1.99
Diluted
|$
|1.87
|$
|1.98
|$
|1.99
