Regions Bank: Regions Wins 2024 Degreed Visionary Award

Honor presented at 2024 Degreed LENS conference.

Regions Learning Coach Oscar Silva (middle) is presented the bank's award by two Degreed employees.

By Lara Warren

Once again, Regions is being recognized for its exceptional workplace - this time for aligning learning with business strategies.

Degreed, the enterprise learning experience platform, named Regions a silver winner "Learning Marketer of the Year" at the 2024 Degreed Visionary Awards. The ceremony took place during Degreed LENS, the annual conference bringing Learning and Development (L&D)'s professionals together to innovate and share experiences. Regions Learning Coach Oscar Silva was on hand to represent Regions and to accept the honor.

"At Regions we work every day to support our associates' upskilling, learning and professional development," says Seanna McGough, head of Learning & Development at Regions. "We are thrilled to be recognized among the 2024 Degreed Visionary Award winners in L&D."

Degreed is Regions' premiere learning resource, curating learning content from a wide range of resources. It allows associates to take charge of their own professional development and gives them a clear path for enhancing current skills and developing new ones.

It's just one of an several tools associates can use to maintain and develop their professional wellbeing at Regions. This ties directly into the company's strategic priority to Build the Best Team. It's why the bank invests in hiring, developing and retaining the very best people in the industry. Regions is constantly on the lookout for new ways to develop its associates' potential and to build a team where all members understand how their individual roles benefit their team as well as Regions as a whole.

Ready to build your career at Regions?

Associates are Regions' most valuable resource. When they succeed, Regions succeeds. Looking for a place to chart your personal career course? Visit the careers page on regions.com to search current job listings and to learn more about working at Regions.

Learn more about working at Regions:

Our Culture at Regions

Regions Financial Recognized as an Employer Honoree by the American Opportunity Index

Regions Bank Teams Celebrate Financial Literacy Month by Sharing the Good

Building a Career in Equipment Finance

Regions 'Powers Up' to Provide Support and Career Development

Chart Your Course: Build Your Career at Regions

Regions Is Great Place To Work-Certified

OFCCP Disclosure: Equal Opportunity Employer/Disabled/Veterans

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Regions Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Regions Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/regions-bank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Regions Bank

View the original press release on accesswire.com