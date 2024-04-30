Unseenlabs, a pioneer and global leader in radio frequency (RF) intelligence from space, is set to redefine global surveillance standards once again with the scheduled launch of a new satellite constellation in 2026. Founded in 2015 by a group of visionary entrepreneurs and headquartered in Europe (France), Unseenlabs has consistently led the way in technological innovation in space-based RF detection.

Since 2019, Unseenlabs operates a cutting-edge satellite constellation specifically designed for maritime surveillance. This constellation has dramatically improved the detection, tracking, and characterization of maritime activities, leveraging a fleet of thirteen monosatellites, with four additional units slated for launch in 2024. These satellites have been pivotal in providing critical intelligence to combat illegal fishing, piracy, and other maritime threats, effectively covering vast areas at sea.

Building on this success, Unseenlabs is expanding its surveillance capabilities to include terrestrial and space environments in addition to maritime with its upcoming constellation. This new fleet, comprising advanced 150-kilo satellites, is tailored to monitor a wider range of emissions across all domains, enhancing global security and compliance capabilities.

Reflecting on the expansion, Clément Galic, CEO Cofounder of Unseenlabs, stated: "The launch of our next-generation satellite constellation marks a pivotal moment in our journey. This expansion into terrestrial and space surveillance embodies our commitment to pioneering comprehensive global monitoring solutions. We are not just extending our reach; we are setting new standards for the industry.

Unseenlabs' unique and patented RF monosatellite technology sets it apart from traditional tri-satellite systems used by competitors. Its innovative approach allows a single satellite to perform RF intelligence collections independently, providing a resilient, cost-effective solution with significant operational savings. This technological edge ensures persistent, global coverage and continuous operation under any weather conditions, 24/7.

Jonathan Galic, Unseenlabs' CTO and Cofounder, elaborated on the technical advancements, saying: "Our new constellation will leverage cutting-edge monosatellite technology to deliver unparalleled accuracy and flexibility across multiple domains. With this next-generation capability, we will monitor and analyze RF emissions more efficiently than ever, ensuring swift and precise intelligence delivery in near real-time conditions.

The 2026 constellation will capitalize on Unseenlabs' proven monosatellite technology, extending its surveillance reach to include land and space, in addition to maritime. This expansion is designed to meet evolving global security needs, offering unprecedented coverage and detection capabilities of many more multidomain targets. On land, the constellation will track crucial emissions from devices such as satellite phones and jammers, while also enhancing existing maritime surveillance prowess.

The effectiveness of Unseenlabs' current constellation in maritime surveillance has demonstrated its capability to significantly reduce illegal activities and economic losses, particularly in the fishing industry, which suffers an estimated $36 billion annually due to illegal operations. Unseenlabs' technology's unique RF fingerprinting ability enables accurate identification and tracking of vessels, providing vital Intelligence for enforcement and conservation efforts. Unseenlabs also serves a wide array of private sector stakeholders. These include insurers requiring accurate intelligence for risk assessment and claim management, shipowners in need of dependable vessel tracking, and companies in the oil gas and offshore industries seeking advanced monitoring and security solutions.

With the introduction of its new constellation, Unseenlabs will continue to offer unmatched surveillance intelligence capabilities, interoperability with other Earth observation systems, and rapid delivery of mission-critical intelligence with sub-kilometer accuracy. Its solutions are designed for both current needs and future challenges, ensuring that Unseenlabs remains the leader in RF detection from space.

About Unseenlabs

Since its inception, Unseenlabs has been committed to innovation and excellence in RF detection surveillance. As the pioneer and global leader provider of RF monosatellite technology that has been space-proven, it delivers robust, future-ready solutions that are perfectly aligned with international security standards and strategic defense objectives. Unseenlabs' ongoing advancements in satellite technology and data analysis reaffirm its pioneering status and dedication to enhancing global surveillance capabilities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240430686877/en/

Contacts:

Alexa Hess

Alexa@bpr.international

+17406242983