Keyloop, a global automotive technology company, has today announced the completion of the acquisition of ATG, an innovative provider of automotive technology focused on omnichannel retail solutions. This follows the announcement of entering into a definitive agreement on 10th April 2024.

The acquisition is a significant step in accelerating the delivery of Keyloop's Experience-First blueprint across the lifetime of vehicle ownership, supporting automotive retailers and OEMs in their delivery of exceptional customer experiences.

Tom Kilroy, CEO, Keyloop comments: Together, Keyloop and ATG combine to create an integrated technology portfolio that more completely connects the entire consumer automotive journey, helping retailers and OEMs improve customer experience via innovative solutions."

Tim Smith, CEO, ATG comments: The announcement today is a testament to the inspirational and innovative team at ATG and the vision and commitment from Keyloop. I'm delighted to be joining the Executive Team at Keyloop and look forward to bringing our businesses together over the coming weeks for the benefit of all our customers."

ATG is being advised by Houlihan Lokey and Taylor Wessing. Keyloop is being advised by King Spalding and Paul Hastings LLP. ATG management were advised by Momentum Corporate Finance.

About Keyloop:

Keyloop delivers cutting-edge solutions, tailored to the modern needs of auto retailers and OEMs alike. From the showroom to the workshop, and everything in between, its technology facilitates distinctive customer experiences between key systems, tools, and departments. With 40 years of automotive DNA, and a deep understanding of what it takes to drive success, Keyloop solutions are delivered in over 90 countries, and trusted by more than 18,000 retailers and 80 OEMs worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.keyloop.com. Download Keyloop's latest whitepaper Revolutionising automotive retail through technology.

About Automotive Transformation Group (ATG):

As an innovative provider of retailing software to the automotive sector, Automotive Transformation Group (ATG) exists to make car-buying easy. With 20 years of experience, technology deployed across 80 countries, and over 13 billion digital interactions captured to date, they have developed a deep understanding of car-buying behaviour, which allows them to design consumer-first software for Retailers, OEMs, Financiers and Fleet Suppliers across the globe. For more information, please visit: atg.auto.

