Hi Marley Introduces P&C Insurance Software Solution That Increases Efficiency and Improves Customer Experience in Total Loss Claims

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Hi Marley, in collaboration with Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), today released Total Loss Assist, a first-of-its-kind product offering that accelerates the total loss claims process for insurance carriers and policyholders.

Total Loss Assist, which integrates the Copart Seller Portal with the Hi Marley Insurance Cloud, offers benefits that include:

One trusted, unified conversation thread between the policyholder and other relevant parties.

Automated workflows that guide the policyholder through their auto total loss process and set expectations about next steps.

Real-time customized notifications from Copart to adjusters in Hi Marley for clear, next actions.

Personalized, automated text messages through Hi Marley to customers based on Copart alert triggers.

Increased automation in key areas of the total loss process.

Hi Marley collaborated with several insurance carriers, including Plymouth Rock Assurance, to help design and develop Total Loss Assist.

"Our early indicators point to higher customer survey scores and reduced cycle times," said Paul Measley, Chief Claims Officer at Plymouth Rock Assurance. "We're confident Total Loss Assist will bring an improved total loss process to our customers and employees."

Early adopters of Total Loss Assist resolved claims around 2.5 days faster, on average, with a 30% reduction in cycle time. They also reported an increase in 5-star survey results from policyholders with total loss claims.

"Hi Marley's singular focus on insurance enables our team to obsess over the complex challenges carriers face today, like those in total loss," said Hugh Allen, Principal Product Strategist at Hi Marley. "Creating insurance-compliant solutions that solve these problems is foundational to the work we do and helps create a trusting relationship with our customers and partners."

Hi Marley and Copart announced a strategic partnership in September of 2023 to identify opportunities and use technological innovation to improve total loss claims handling.

Jeff Liaw, CEO of Copart, stated, "Our customers are at the core of all that we do. We are committed to partnering with organizations to deliver outstanding customer outcomes, and Hi Marley shares in that passion."

Mike Greene, Co-Founder and CEO of Hi Marley, shared similar sentiments. "Insurance problems are complex and cannot be solved in a silo. We listen to carriers to understand their biggest pain points and partner with like-minded organizations, such as Copart, to design solutions. These relationships within the insurance ecosystem are vital to innovation and accelerate our ability to solve problems for insurance carriers and their customers."

Learn more about Hi Marley's Total Loss Assist and schedule a demonstration here.

