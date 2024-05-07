Shore Consulting Launches BUILDER365 Podcast, Celebrating and Elevating the Homebuilding Industry

With new episodes released every Tuesday, Builder365 co-hosts Jeff Shore and Amy O'Connor team up to lead engaging discussions with a roster of special guests

AUBURN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 7, 2024 / Shore Consulting, Inc. , a leader in the new home sales and marketing industry, has officially premiered its new Builder365 podcast hosted by industry experts Jeff Shore and Amy O'Connor. Builder365 is a dynamic weekly podcast with new episodes published every Tuesday, uniting homebuilders through lively banter, insightful conversations, and practical advice with special guest appearances. Powered by Opendoor for Builders , the podcast focuses on sales, marketing, customer experience and company culture, delivering valuable insights and actionable strategies to help homebuilding professionals thrive in their careers.

"Builder365 offers us a new platform to reach homebuilders who want priceless insights and a sense of community within the industry," said co-host and Shore Consulting Founder Jeff Shore. "With each episode, we aim to empower upwardly-mobile homebuilding professionals who want an upbeat, irreverent, and practical way of staying in-the-know and ahead of the curve. We're keeping it quick and casual, yet wildly actionable. Listeners are going to feel more in sync with the homebuilding industry than ever before."

Structured as a 25-30 minute drive time vibe, each episode will center around a distinct theme while featuring a range of recurring segments and interviews with an array of industry experts including authors, speaking personalities, on-the-job practitioners and beyond. The podcast formally debuted its first episode, " A Career Love Affair With Homebuilding ," on April 23, 2024. As a welcome to Builder365, the inaugural episode introduces listeners to Jeff and Amy as they tackle topics including housing affordability, 3D-printed homes, and recent changes in the National Association of Realtors with implications for buyers, realtors and builders alike. The episode concludes with a personal reflection on the homebuilding industry as the co-hosts paint a vivid picture of the industry's complexity and its profound influence on peoples' lives.

"I genuinely look forward to spending time with Jeff, our guests, and our listeners every week," said co-host and Shore Consulting's Vice President of Training Operations Amy O'Connor. "Builder365 is a unique way for us to freely share our collective expertise with an audience that wants to be more inspired and more successful in all aspects of homebuilding. Our hope is that Builder365 becomes a consistent wealth of knowledge, a comfort zone, a source of entertainment, and a competitive edge for all of our listeners."

An eclectic mix of themes and guests are confirmed for future episodes. Episode 2 covers "A Life in Homebuilding" with guest Larry Webb, former executive chairman of The New Home Company. Liesel Cooper, regional president for Dream Finder Homes, joins the broadcast to talk about "Climbing the Ladder" in Episode 3, while Sara Williams, director of sales for Anewgo, shares her insights with Jeff and Amy for Episode 4, "The Obligatory AI Episode." Additional influential guests slated to appear in upcoming episodes include Mollie Elkman, president of Group Two; Tim Sullivan, chief advisory officer at Zonda; and Erica Lockwood, managing director and executive partner at Joseph Chris Partners Executive Search.

Builder365 is poised to become a go-to resource for homebuilding professionals nationwide. With added fuel from Opendoor for Builders, the podcast fills a conversational and educational void that many homebuilders experience. Whether listeners are new to Shore Consulting's revolutionary strategies or long-time collaborators and colleagues, Builder365 is poised to enhance the camaraderie and track records for listeners at all levels in the industry.

"Our partnership with Jeff and the Shore Consulting team has been instrumental in creating opportunities for our business, and we're excited about its expansion to serve as the exclusive sponsor of the Builder 365 podcast," said Alex Toth, Head of Business Development at Opendoor. "Shore Consulting is the most respected sales training company in the home building industry, and our partnership helps bring their content to a wider audience. Jeff and the Shore Consulting trainers are forward-thinking, differentiated, tactical, and entertaining, all in the service of creating first-class new home sales professionals and leaders. Their commitment to the home building industry and their customers is unmatched, and we're proud to partner on our mutual goal of driving the industry forward."

Builder365 is available on all major podcast platforms including Apple , Spotify and YouTube . For more information, visit jeffshore.com/podcast .

About Jeff Shore

Jeff Shore is the Founder of Shore Consulting, Inc. a company specializing in consumer psychology and customer experience training programs for homebuilders. Using these modern, game-changing techniques, Jeff Shore's clients delivered over 140,000 new homes generating $65 billion in revenue last year. Reflecting his successful 25 years as an industry leader, Jeff Shore and the company were recently recognized with two esteemed Nationals Awards from the National Association of Home Builders' (NAHB). Jeff Shore was named 2023 Sales & Marketing Professional of the Year and Shore Consulting received the Gold Award for the Best Professional Industry Insights Series.

Jeff holds the Certified Speaking Professional designation from the National Speakers Association (NSA) and is a member of the NSA's exclusive Million Dollar Speaker's Group. He is the author of 11 books on sales and customer experience strategies, including his best-selling books from McGraw-Hill Business Be Bold and Win the Sale and Follow Up and Win the Sale.

