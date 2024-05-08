SnapTrade Partners with Delta

The SnapTrade API enhances Delta's portfolio tracking features

FREDERICTON, NB / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2024 / SnapTrade is thrilled to announce it has partnered with Delta to use the SnapTrade API to deliver its powerful investment data experience. Delta is a leading all-in-one portfolio tracker.

Delta allows investors to dive into the depths of their portfolio with powerful insights tailored to their holdings. Users can check their performance, portfolio diversity, decision-making skills, and more.

For the richest investment experience on Delta, users require an accurate and comprehensive view of their investments, when they want it. With the SnapTrade API, users can connect directly to their brokerages and pull the data straight from the source into their Delta. This removes the need for manually adding the transaction data and vastly improves data accuracy. With extensive connection persistence of the API, transactions will be imported automatically and worry-free.

"We are thrilled that Delta trusts us to power their portfolio features," said CEO of SnapTrade, Brendan Wood, "Our goal is to build an ecosystem of investment apps. While helping the grassroots indie developer grow is key to our mission, partnerships with leading apps like Delta are the driving force."

SnapTrade's API offers robust brokerage integrations to more than 20 retail brokerages and crypto exchanges. With Delta, users will have access to 16 integrations - including some of the biggest brokers in the world.

SnapTrade is partnered with more than 40 trailblazing fintech apps, with dozens of unique investing experiences use cases. More than 250,000 accounts are connected over the API with total connected assets exceeding $7B.

Visit Delta today to discover one of the leading all-in-one portfolio trackers.

About SnapTrade:

SnapTrade is a Canadian fintech service launched in 2022 with the goal of growing an ecosystem of fintech apps that are building new investing products using the SnapTrade API. More than 40 fintech apps connect to a global audience of investors with more than 20 brokerages integrations.

