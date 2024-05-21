Hotelplanner.com: HotelPlanner Becomes Official Hotel Booking Partner of American Association of Professional Baseball

This partnership is a significant milestone for HotelPlanner, broadening the company's reach by collaborating with one of America's most prominent professional sports leagues, bringing together some of the greatest names in baseball and a professional partner of Major League Baseball, (AAPB) a 12-team league that spans Winnipeg, Canada, to Cleburne, Texas.

The American Association of Professional Baseball has a rich history in professional baseball. Founded in 1902, it significantly influenced the minor leagues for decades, seeing stars like Ted Williams and Mickey Mantle play in its ballparks. In 2005, it returned as an independent league, carrying on the legacy of the historic name. Today, AAPB operates in nine states and one Canadian province with twelve member clubs. Since 2006, 54 American Association players have gone on to play Major League Baseball. In 2023, over 65% of American Association players had played at Double-A or higher and 23 former American Association players played at the MLB level.

All members and fans can book hotels at a lower rate here.

"This partnership is a game-changer for our members and followers, making it easier than ever to find convenient and comfortable accommodations for all their AA baseball adventures," says Joshua Schaub, League Commissioner of the American Association of Professional Baseball. "We look forward to a long and successful partnership, bringing the thrill of America's pastime to fans everywhere, one unforgettable stay at a time."

"Here at HotelPlanner, we're thrilled to announce our new partnership with the American Association of Professional Baseball! We've long admired the AA's dedication to fostering the sport we all love, baseball," says Tim Hentschel, Co-founder and CEO of HotelPlanner. This partnership is a perfect fit, allowing us to support the AA and its teams while allowing more fans to experience the joy of America's pastime. We look forward to working together to create unforgettable experiences for baseball fans nationwide."

About the American Association of Professional Baseball

The American Association, a significant entity in US professional baseball history, was established in 1902 as an independent minor league catering to midwestern cities. Over the next fifty years, it became a leading minor league, featuring legendary players like Ted Williams and Mickey Mantle. However, with the shifting landscape of major league baseball and economic challenges facing minor league teams, the American Association ceased operations in 1963. It saw a brief revival in 1969 to accommodate the expansion of major league baseball but was disbanded again in 1997 due to minor league realignment.

In 2005, a revival was proposed, forming the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball Leagues. Since then, the league has expanded and evolved, welcoming new teams such as the Chicago Dogs, Milwaukee Milkmen, and Cleburne Railroaders. In 2022, the league boasts 12 teams, including an expansion team, the Lake Country DockHounds, continuing the legacy of the American Association in modern professional baseball. Learn more here.

About HotelPlanner

HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company and hotel booking platform that combines proprietary artificial intelligence, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings. Founded in 2003, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known global hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sporting organizations from youth to professional, universities, and government agencies. HotelPlanner's family of brands includes its flagship site HotelPlanner.com, its meetings & events-focused sites Meetings.com; EventConnect.com; and VenueExplorer.com; Lucid Travel, which focuses on sports team travel; Eventsquid, which focuses on corporate and association event registration; and Cleverdis, a mainstay in trade show media. Learn more here.

Media Contacts

Hollie McKay

VP, Communications

HotelPlanner

hollie.mckay@hotelplanner.com

Ben Knosby

VP of Sports

HotelPlanner

ben.knosby@hotelplanner.com

980-297-2024