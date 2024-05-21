Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The Sale of Thailand Construction Equipment Market to Reach 22,586 Units by 2029 - Exclusive Research Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Thailand construction equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 5.77% during 2023-2029.

To Know More, Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/thailand-construction-equipment-market

The Thailand Construction Equipment Market Report Scope?

Report Attributes? Details?? Market Size - Volume (2029)? 22,586 Units - Market Size (2023)? 16,127 Units - CAGR (2023-2029)? 5.77 % Historic Year? 2020-2022? Base Year? 2023 Forecast Year? 2024-2029?



Market Trends:

In January 2024, Thailand announced the launch of lithium production within two years from a new mine in the southwest part of the country. This aim is to support its goal of becoming a major regional hub for Electric Vehicle (EV) production. Establishing lithium mines in Thailand will position the country uniquely among significant producers of lithium, which is crucial for EV batteries. This move is significant as Thailand is developing an EV production industry, with substantial investment commitments totaling $1.44 billion from Chinese carmakers. The Ruangkiat deposit, confirmed by the Department of Primary Industries and Mines, contains over 14.8 million tons of lithium, enough to power at least 1 million electric vehicles with 50 kWh lithium batteries. Moreover, government investments in expanding roadways, expressways, and highways across the country for smooth transit support the demand for road construction equipment in Thailand.

Increased Investments in the Eastern Economic Corridor Initiative to Boost the Thailand Construction Equipment Market

The total investment value amounted to USD 23.62 billion, depicting a significant 43% increase compared to the previous year. This marks the highest investment value in five years, indicating a positive trend in investment activity in infrastructure and supporting the Thailand construction equipment market growth.

In March 2023, the Thai government started promoting several large-scale water transport projects, including an industrial port development project in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) district.

Check Out Competitors Strategies by Requesting a Free Sample Now: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/thailand-construction-equipment-market

Thailand Construction Equipment Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increased Investment under the EEC Initiative

Growth in Transport Projects

High Investment in Energy Projects

Trends

Focus on Lithium Mining

Investment in Green Hydrogen

High Waste-to-Energy Projects

Challenges

Rising Land & Housing Prices

Skilled Labor Shortage

Economic & Political Uncertainties

Vendors

Key Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

JCB

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Kubota

SANY

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG)

Liebherr

Kobelco

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

SUMITOMO CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.

Other Prominent Vendors

Hyundai Construction Equipment

Hidromek

Liugong

Yanmar

Tadano

Takeuchi Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Manitou Group

KATO WORKS CO., LTD.

GEHL

MERLO Spa

Bobcat

Terex Corporation

CNH Industrial

AIRMAN

Euromach

Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery (SDLG)

Ammann

Haulotte

Toyota Material Handling

SAKAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.

Xiamen XGMA Machinery Company Limited

JLG

Distributors Profiles

Italthai Industrial Co., Ltd. (ITI)

Leadway Heavy Machinery Co., Ltd.

Avlo Group

Paragon Machinery

Metro CAT

AVN Motor Work

OEK Machinery Works

Sahasin Equipment

Segmentation by Type

Earthmoving Equipment

Excavator



Backhoe Loaders



Wheeled Loaders



Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers)

Road Construction Equipment

Road Rollers



Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment

Crane



Forklift & Telescopic Handlers



Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment

Dumper



Tipper



Concrete Mixer



Concrete Pump Truck

End Users

Construction



Mining



Manufacturing



Others (Power Generation, Utilities Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)

The Thailand Construction Equipment Market Report Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:???????????

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the Thailand construction equipment market over the specified time frame.???????????

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the Thailand construction equipment market growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.???????????

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the Thailand construction equipment market size and its contribution and focusing on key market segments.???????????

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the Thailand construction equipment market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.???????????

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the construction equipment market across Thailand.

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the Thailand construction equipment market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.???????????

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the Thailand construction equipment market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.??????

Post-Purchase Benefit?????????????????????????

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% off on customization

Key Questions Answered in the Report:??

What is the growth rate of the Thailand construction equipment market?

How big is the Thailand construction equipment market?

Which are the major distributor companies in the Thailand construction equipment market?

Who are the key players in the Thailand construction equipment market?

What are the trends in the Thailand construction equipment industry?

Get the Detailed TOC @ https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/thailand-construction-equipment-market

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:????

Indonesia Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2024-2029

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/indonesia-construction-equipment-market

Thailand Construction Equipment Rental Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2024-2029

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/thailand-construction-equipment-rental-market

Philippines Construction Equipment Rental Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2024-2029

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/philippines-construction-equipment-rental-market

Southeast Asia Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2024-2029

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/south-east-asia-construction-equipment-market

Why Arizton?????????????????

100%?Customer Satisfaction????????????????

24x7?availability - we are always there when you need us????????????????

200+?Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report????????????????

80%?of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry????????????????

100%?more data and analysis????????????????

1500+?reports published till date?????????????????

About Us:?????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.?????????????????????????????????????????????????

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Contact Us??????????????????????????????????????????????????

Call: +1-312-235-2040?????????????????????????????????????????????????

????????? +1 302 469 0707??????????????????????????????????????????????

Mail:?enquiry@arizton.com??????????????????????????????????????????????????

Contact Us:?https://www.arizton.com/contact-us??????????????????????????????????????????????????

Blog:?https://www.arizton.com/blog????????????????????????????????????????????

Website:?https://www.arizton.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2417990/Construction_Equipment_Market_Arizton.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-sale-of-thailand-construction-equipment-market-to-reach-22-586-units-by-2029---exclusive-research-report-by-arizton-302151564.html