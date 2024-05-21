Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The US Refrigerated Trucking Market to Hit $13.65 Billion by 2029 - More than $3 Billion Opportunities in the Next 6 Years - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the US refrigerated trucking market is growing at a CAGR of 4.77% during 2023-2029.

US Refrigerated Trucking Market Report Scope

Report Attributes?? Details?? Market Size (2029)???? $13.65 Billion Market Size (2023)?? $10.32 Billion CAGR (2023-2029)???? 4.77 % Historic Year?? 2020-2022? Base Year?? 2023 Forecast Year?? 2024-2029?



The competitive landscape in the U.S. refrigerated trucking market is intensifying as both global and domestic companies offer a diverse array of services. Major players dominate the market, including Americold Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DB Schenker, and J.B. Hunt. These leading companies focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations with emerging players to penetrate the U.S. refrigerated trucking market and gain access to commercially launched products.

The Revenue from Food & Beverages End Users Market to Reach $9.33 Billion by 2029

The demand for refrigerated trucking services from the food and beverage industry remains strong, driven by the need to transport perishable goods such as fresh produce, dairy products, meat, poultry, seafood, and packaged foods. This segment represents a significant portion of the U.S. refrigerated trucking market due to the high volume of shipments and the critical importance of maintaining product freshness and quality during transport.

A notable trend in the food and beverage segment is the rising demand for organic and locally sourced products, which require specialized handling and transportation to maintain quality and integrity. Additionally, there is an increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging solutions, impacting the industry's transportation practices and logistics strategies.

The expansion of the foodservice sector, including restaurants, cafes, and catering businesses, is a major driver of demand for refrigerated trucking services in the food and beverage industry. These businesses depend on timely and reliable delivery of fresh ingredients to meet customer demand and maintain menu quality.

Refrigerated trucking companies have opportunities to collaborate with food manufacturers and distributors to enhance supply chain efficiency and reduce food waste. By utilizing advanced temperature monitoring technologies and adopting best practices in cold chain management, carriers can improve food safety and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

Product Innovation

In March 2024, Lineage Eye developed by Lineage's in-house team of data scientists, revolutionized cold chain logistics. This cutting-edge solution automates product receiving and enhances overall efficiency throughout the cold chain. By combining math, science, and technology, Lineage aims to create groundbreaking solutions that optimize operations and elevate the industry. Market players can adopt computer vision technology to streamline pallet receiving, improving accuracy and efficiency in their logistics operations.

In 2023, Marten Transport, a leading player in cold chain logistics, introduced the SmartDrive Camera System and Platform Science Technology. This tablet-based platform aims to enhance efficiency for Marten's drivers, reducing waiting times for loading units. The SmartDrive Camera System focuses on driver behaviors to ensure safety, eliminating the need for manual monitoring. Industry peers can explore tablet-based platforms to enhance driver efficiency, reduce loading wait times, and prioritize safety through behavior-focused systems.

Segmentation & Forecast

Service

FTL

Non-Dedicated FTL

Dedicated FTL

LTL

Temperature Compartment

Single Temperature

Multiple Temperature

Vehicle Type

Trailers

Vans

End-User

Food & Beverage

Meat, Poultry and Seafood

Dairy & Beverages

Bakery Confectionary, & Others

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Vendors List

Key Vendors

Americold Logistics

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

DB Schenker

J.B. Hunt

Knight-Swift Transportation Company

Other Prominent Vendors

Covenant Logistics

Stevens Transport

Burris Logistics

Total Quality Logistics (TQL)

ABF Freight

Expeditors

XPO

FEDEX

RLS Logistics

Matson

Freymiller

Lineage

Marten Transport

KLLM

Confederation Freezers

Ruan

Penske

Alliance

Midwest Refrigerated Services

Prime

TransAm

J&R Schugel Trucking

Decker Truck Line

Gwynn Logistics

DVL Express

Estes

