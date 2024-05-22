Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
22.05.2024
Saviynt Appoints James Ross as RVP-ANZ to Strategically Accelerate Growth in the Australia and New Zealand Region

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today announced the appointment of James Ross as RVP-ANZ as the company has seen rapid growth in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region, with double digit growth year over year.

James Ross has been appointed as Regional Vice President (RVP) for Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), Saviynt

Saviynt has solidified its position as a key player in the cloud identity security landscape with its Identity Cloud. The company's continued focus on innovation and client satisfaction has contributed significantly to building a safer Australia with prominent customers across the energy and utilities, finance, retail, energy, and transport and logistics sectors.

"James' appointment as the Regional Vice President (RVP) for ANZ marks a strategic move to accelerate growth and solidify market presence in the region," said Dan Mountstephen, SVP APAC at Saviynt. "With a proven track record of dynamic leadership at Collibra, ForgeRock, and CA Technologies, James brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role. His visionary approach and collaborative spirit are poised to inspire and mobilize teams toward ambitious targets."

Saviynt has consistently expanded its client base and deepened its relationships with existing customers through customized solutions and unparalleled support, cementing its reputation as a trusted partner in the region's cybersecurity ecosystem. As RVP ANZ, Ross is set to foster key partnerships and implement agile strategies to propel the company towards new heights of success in the dynamic ANZ market.

"Joining Saviynt excites me because it's an opportunity to help more organizations simplify their identity ecosystem in order to drive efficiencies and improved security posture. I am committed to leveraging Saviynt's cutting-edge solutions to continue to broaden our partnerships in the region to improve our accessibility for customers, strengthen our regional delivery, whilst continuing to provide a great customer experience," said Ross.

To learn more about Saviynt, please visit our website.

About Saviynt

Saviynt empowers enterprises to secure their digital transformation, safeguard critical assets, and meet regulatory compliance. With a vision to provide a secure and compliant future for all enterprises, Saviynt's cutting-edge solutions have been recognized as industry leaders. For more information, please visit www.saviynt.com.

Press Contact

Jacklyn Kellick
jacklyn.kellick@saviynt.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2418209/James_Ross_RVP_ANZ_Saviynt.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saviynt-appoints-james-ross-as-rvp-anz-to-strategically-accelerate-growth-in-the-australia-and-new-zealand-region-302151644.html

