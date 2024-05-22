abrdn Latin American Income Fund - Final Liquidation Distribution

May 22



ABRDN LATIN AMERICAN INCOME FUND LIMITED (IN LIQUIDATION)

FINAL LIQUIDATION DISTRIBUTION



At an extraordinary general meeting of abrdn Latin American Income Fund Limited (in liquidation) (the "Company") held on 12 June 2023, the shareholders passed resolutions that the Company be summarily wound up and Joint Liquidators (the "Liquidators") were appointed.

In accordance with the Recommended Proposals for Winding up of the Company, dated 18 May 2023, the Liquidators announce their intention to make a final liquidation distribution to the Ordinary shareholders (the "Final Distribution") of:

GBP 0.01409480 per Ordinary share in issue



The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of Ordinary Sterling shares on the register as at the close of business on 10 May 2024 (the "Record Date").

This distribution will be paid on 29 May 2024 (the "Payment Date") by way of cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank, posted to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date, for all shareholders who have provided satisfactory KYC information.

Enquiries:

The Liquidators

KPMG in the Crown Dependencies

37 Esplanade

St Helier

Jersey

JE4 8WQ

Telephone: +44 (0)1534 888891

Email: restructuring-ci@kpmg.com