China Garden Presents 'Beyond the Mountain': A Journey Through Chinese Craftsmanship at London Craft Week 2024

LONDON, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As London Craft Week marks its 10th anniversary with a global gathering of makers and artists, China Garden proudly presents the 'Beyond the Mountain: Ceramic, Textile, and Silver' exhibition. This showcase celebrates the timeless artistry passed down through generations, fusing traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design. Featuring works from eight esteemed makers and designers across ceramics, textiles, and silverware, each artist offers a unique blend of tradition and innovation.

Lin Cunzhen, a renowned designer of Reborn, employs Chinese lacquer, 24k gold foil gold plating techniques, and 3D printing technology to transform ancient porcelain fragments into innovative new pieces.

Zou Xiao, Founder of LIMA CREATION®, preserves traditional Miao paper-cutting, innovatively crafting the first cultural and creative fragrance candle holders that seamlessly blend tradition with innovation.

Chen Yue, an embroidery artist, skillfully integrates French embroidery techniques to fuse traditional Sichuan embroidery with contemporary styles, depicting her hometown's iconic Hong Ya Dong Cave with unparalleled artistry.

As heritage is passed to the next generation, Lu Xiaolin, a fifth-generation inheritor of the random stitch embroidery technique, introduces innovative approaches to her craft, seamlessly blending centuries-old methods with contemporary artistic expressions.

Wenxi's family legacy in Cheongsam making since 1905, with their business Fengyu Qipao listed as an intangible cultural heritage of Wenzhou, inspires her to blend traditional Chinese aesthetics with modern fashion, ensuring the timeless elegance of Cheongsam endures.

Traditions intersect with personal experiences and societal values in diverse ways. Textile artist Ling Shan immerses herself in the study of traditional handicrafts in ethnic minority villages, deepening her understanding of indigenous cultures and igniting her passion for their communities and crafts

Lyu Yufan, also a textile artist, pioneers a fusion of textile design and therapeutic art practices, exploring the connection between mental wellness and material creativity. Through meticulous techniques and materials like hand-spun silk, she captivates audiences with her distinctive creations.

Installation artist Shuyang delves into themes of resilience and vulnerability within femininity, drawing inspiration from the significant roles of women in her family. Combining lace, ceramics, and wood, her art symbolizes women's rebirth and strength.

China Garden, a pioneer in Chinese cultural aesthetics in the UK, proudly showcases innovative designs and time-honoured craftsmanship by Chinese makers and artists. The artworks will continue to enrich London via the China Garden, enhancing cultural exchange and artistic appreciation for future generations.

