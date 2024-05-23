TooFar Media Announces the Launch of its Twelfth Immersive Storyworld, "Hibiscus Mask"

Using cutting-edge technologies including Blender, Adobe Firefly and Playcanvas, TooFar Media continues to pioneer the future of Immersive Storytelling.

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TooFar Media, an award-winning immersive storyworld publishing company, announces the launch of its newest multimedia production, "Hibiscus Mask," by acclaimed author Rich Shapero. Set in Malaysia, the story follows Kell, an American botanist doing fieldwork there, who meets the engaging and alluring Nitti and is instantly smitten. But getting to know her is anything but straightforward. Open and childlike one moment, guarded and invulnerable the next, she ducks and vacillates, and keeps Kell guessing why.

"Hibiscus Mask" is TooFar Media's twelfth release from Rich Shapero, who founded TooFar Media over twenty years ago. The "Hibiscus Mask" storyworld includes a 188-page novel written by Shapero, original artwork by San Francisco Bay Area artist Max Thill, Malaysian Kompang music, and videos of psychologists analyzing the story's protagonist.

Kirkus Reviews calls "Hibiscus Mask" "A tautly woven, emotionally resonant tale of a couple caught between a future together and a past that may never let them go."

TikTok book influencer @thecalvinbooks says: "Hibiscus Mask lyrically imagines a love relationship as lush and intoxicating as a jungle, where confusion reigns and hidden predators lie in wait. A tragic, compelling mystery about the slippery foundations of identity and love."

TooFar Media's provocative stories, also available in traditional hardcover, explore powerful ideas, from transgression and altered consciousness to spirituality and human desire. Since the company's founding, millions have experienced TooFar Media's stories in app and in print.

"Courage is a paramount virtue, so it's celebrated in story. And in my stories too. I put a high value on bravery. But we have to accept the fact that there are times when people can't be brave, times when courage fails," says Shapero about "Hibiscus Mask." "And there are particular human conditions-indelible trauma, for example-that make courage impossible."

To experience TooFar Media's immersive storyworlds or to learn more, download the app or visit TooFarMedia.com.

About TooFar Media

TooFar Media is an award-winning immersive storyworld publishing company that creates provocative storytelling experiences combining book, music, art, animation and video. Founded over twenty years ago by author, musician, composer and producer Rich Shapero, the company collaborates with renowned artists from around the globe, including Grammy award-winning musicians and producers, mind-blowing visual artists and talented animators. Using cutting-edge technologies including Blender, Adobe Firefly and Playcanvas, TooFar Media continues to pioneer the future of Immersive Storytelling.

The TooFar Media app is available for iOS and Android. Learn more at toofarmedia.com.

