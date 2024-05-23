Sigma strengthens its executive leadership team as it continues to define the future of enterprise data

Sigma, the first and only cloud analytics solution built natively for cloud scale, announced today the hiring of two new executives: Marcello Gallo as Chief Revenue Officer and Sean Hughes as SVP of Sales for the Americas. Gallo and Hughes will help the company prepare for continued high-velocity business growth in their respective roles. Sigma also announced that qualified growth expert Chad Peets has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. This news comes on the heels of Sigma's recent announcement that it had secured $200M in Series D financing to continue transforming BI through its innovations in AI infrastructure, data application development, enterprise-wide collaboration, and business user adoption.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240523367454/en/

Marcello Gallo, Chief Revenue Officer, Sean Hughes, SVP of Sales, Americas, and Chad Peets, member of the Board of Directors (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We're thrilled to welcome as CRO Marcello Gallo and Sean Hughes as SVP of Sales for the Americas," said Mike Palmer, Sigma CEO. "I'm confident these world-class sales executives will help us continue to drive the triple-digit growth we've enjoyed over the last few years. Sigma is where the best people work and I'm thrilled to keep growing our team. With Sean and Marcello on board, I'm confident we'll not only strengthen Sigma's ability to serve our customers and partners, but also expand our platform at an enterprise scale."

Serving most recently as an Executive in Residence at Sutter Hill Ventures, Gallo leveraged his expertise to guide and support emerging technology startups, advising various portfolio companies today. Gallo also served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Moveworks, where he played a pivotal role in defining and driving revenue growth and shaping the company's strategic go-to-market direction. Prior to that, he held the position of Senior Vice President of Sales at MongoDB, where he was instrumental in expanding the company's market presence, establishing it as a leader in the database industry. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his ability to build high-performing sales teams, forge strategic partnerships, and drive revenue growth in competitive markets.

"There's a lot to like about the foundation of Sigma that's already in place, and I'm excited to be joining this exceptional team," said Gallo. "I look forward to continuing to develop a robust enterprise, commercial, and partner sales strategy, and as we continue to scale, it will be amazing to see what our customers continue to accomplish once they've unlocked the full potential of their data."

Hughes brings over 20 years of experience leading technology teams to new heights around predictable and profitable growth. Previously, he was SVP and GM of Americas for the customer engagement platform Braze where he played a pivotal role in the company's initial public offering. Recognized for his ability to drive growth and scale at companies like QlikTech and Tableau, Hughes has been instrumental to the success stories of companies on their journeys from early stages to IPOs.

"I'm delighted to start this next chapter in my career as SVP of Sales for the Americas, and with the recent innovations Sigma is launching in the data analytics space, it's an exciting time to join this dynamic team," said Hughes. "I see the value Sigma can bring to the market and the opportunities are vast given the company's unrivaled customer support and their ability to execute on disruptive ideas."

Focused on increasing Sigma's near and long-term profitable growth, the company announced the addition of Chad Peets to its Board of Directors.

"Chad brings relevant experience in building world-class go-to-market organizations and is uniquely qualified to help Sigma retain its position as the fastest growing, intuitive business intelligence solution provider," said Palmer. "His enthusiasm and drive for success meets the unstoppable energy Sigma remains focused on maintaining."

Peets is currently the Managing Partner of Riverpoint Capital. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director at Sutter Hill Ventures for five years.

"I look forward to the opportunity to help Sigma achieve its goals," said Peets. "Serving on Sigma's Board of Directors gives me another opportunity to help enterprises see what's possible in their cloud transformation. With Sigma's best-in-class functionalities like warehouse write-back and custom data applications, enterprises can completely change the game on cultivating a high-performance culture."

For more information on Sigma and how it's changing the way organizations use data, visit https://www.sigmacomputing.com/.

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma redefines business intelligence by enabling instant, in-depth data analysis on billions of records through an intuitive spreadsheet interface. Its write-back capability and comprehensive support system accelerate organizational growth and innovation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240523367454/en/

Contacts:

press@sigmacomputing.com