WIIT S.p.A - Correction: Statement regarding Redcentric plc ("Redcentric")

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

Please be advised that this announcement corrects the one published at 09:13 this morning. The original announcement had some text omitted at the top of the release. Please see below the full and correct text.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FALLING UNDER RULE 2.4 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE") AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE CODE. THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE.

Statement regarding Redcentric plc ("Redcentric")

Milan, 28 May 2024 - WIIT S.p.A. ("WIIT"), one of the leading European players in the market of Cloud Computing services for enterprises focused on the provision of continuous Hybrid Cloud and Hosted Private Cloud services for critical applications, notes the announcement by Redcentric of 24 May 2024.

In the ordinary course of its activities WIIT regularly evaluates strategic external growth opportunities and maintains dialogue with various operators in the industry for this purpose, with the primary objective of developing the WIIT Group. In this context, WIIT confirms that it has held preliminary and non-binding discussions with Redcentric, aimed at assessing WIIT's possible interest in making an offer for the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of Redcentric. Such discussions are at a preliminary and early stage and there can be no certainty that any firm offer for Redcentric will be made; if a firm offer were to be made, it would likely be in cash.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the City Code On Takeovers And Mergers ("Takeover Code" or "Code"), WIIT is required, by no later than 5.00 p.m. (London time) on 21 June 2024, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Redcentric in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Takeover Codeor announce that it does not intend to make such an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Takeover Code applies.

This deadline can be extended with the consent of the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Takeover Code.

A further announcement will be made as necessary or appropriate.

* * *

WIIT S.p.A.

WIIT S.p.A., a company listed on the Euronext Star Milan ("STAR") segment, is a leader in the cloud computing market. The company has a pan-European footprint and is present in key markets such as Italy and Germany, positioning itself among the main operators in the provision of innovative Hosted Private and Hybrid Cloud technological solutions. WIIT operates its own data centers in 6 regions - 4 in Germany and 2 in Italy - of which 2 are Premium Zone-enabled, i.e. with Tier IV data centers certified by the Uptime Institute and with the highest levels of security in the design phase. WIIT has 6 SAP certifications at the highest level of specialisation. The end-to-end approach allows the company to provide partner companies with personalised services, with high added value and with the highest safety and quality standards for the management of critical applications and operational continuity, guaranteeing maximum reliability in the implementation of the main international application platforms (SAP, Oracle and Microsoft). Since 2022, the WIIT Group has joined the United Nations Global Compact. ( www.wiit.cloud ).

