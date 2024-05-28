Third Point Investors Ltd - Result of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 28

Third Point Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

Renewal Date- 03/02/2024

(The "Company")

28 May 2024

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28 May 2024 all Ordinary and Special Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 26 April 2024 were duly passed.

Votes representing 66.81% of the issued share capital were cast.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion (voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 26,912,854 0 7 0 2 26,903,500 0 9,361 0 3 26,763,326 0 139,095 10,440 4 26,897,684 0 15,177 0 5 26,747,080 0 165,781 0 6 26,747,080 0 165,781 0 7 26,748,362 0 164,499 0 8 26,748,362 0 164,499 0 9 26,747,080 0 165,781 0 10 26,744,940 0 167,921 0 11 26,746,222 0 166,639 0 Special Resolution For Discretion (voted in favour) Against Abstain 12 10,800,865 0 7 16,111,989*

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

*The abstaining votes represent Third Point Offshore Independent Voting Company Limited.

Special Resolution 12

That the Company be authorised in accordance with Section 315 of the Companies Law to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 316 of the Companies Law) of its Shares (either for retention as treasury shares for future reissue and resale or transfer, or cancellation) provided that:

the maximum number of Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 14.99% of the issued Ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares) as at the date of this Annual General Meeting; the minimum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a Share shall be $0.01; the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for a Share shall be the higher of: (a) 105 per cent of the average of the middle market quotations for a Share taken from the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities for the five business days before the purchase is made; (b) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid at the time of the purchase; and (c) such other price as may be permitted by the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority; the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, or, if earlier, on the expiry of eighteen months from the passing of this resolution, unless such authority is renewed, varied or revoked by the Company in general meeting prior to such time; and the Company may make a contract to purchase Shares under the authority hereby conferred prior to the expiry of such authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of Shares pursuant to any such contract.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

